Backpacking Trip Planning Resources

Trip Planning Resources
Here are some of our favorite trip planning resources. These are curated by our staff and include products we’ve personally used and recommend.
- Gaia GPS Software – online mapping, beautiful map layers, premium version, very nice user interface, powerful route planning features, GPS import/export, desktop and mobile versions, and regular updates. In addition to route planning, we use this for real-time navigation on a smartphone as well.
- Guthook Guides – trail resources for popular long-distance trails.
- Orbit – a smartphone app used to monitor satellite positions, which can help optimize your use of a satellite communicator or GPS device.
- Windy and Meteoblue – wind and weather forecasting.
Gear for Navigation and Trip Planning
- Garmin inReach Mini – the lightest and most reliable satellite communicator.
- Take our Garmin inReach Masterclass to learn how to use it effectively.
- Read our Garmin inReach Mini review.
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Outdoor Watch – integrates with the Mini, offers tracking, fitness monitoring, altimeter & GPS, solar-power, and more.
Other Resources
- Navigating with turn-by-turn directions
- Podcast 005 | Navigation
- Navigation & GPS Smartphone Apps Reviews and Gear Guide
- Resources, Tools, and Processes for Planning Non-Technical Off-Trail Routes
What are your Favorites?
Share your favorite trip planning resources, books, gear, and more in the forums below!
