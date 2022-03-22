Over the last two years, I have had many grand backpacking plans get compressed, radically changed, or nixed altogether – as I know many of us have. A free summer for slow section hiking with friends turned into a two-week solo sprint as family, school, work, and COVID slowly chipped away at my backpacking tithe. When my graduate program gave us a full ten days off for Thanksgiving during an unseasonably warm and dry Colorado fall, I knew I had to take the opportunity to get out there, move my body, see the land and reset my mind.

I know it will not get easier to find a free week as the rest of life continues to sink its hooks into me. I looked for a trip accessible by public transit, not too cold for my current skill level, and not devoid of water sources, and settled on jumping off from Grand Junction, Colorado. I would start in Colorado National Monument, hike down to the Colorado River, then go west and south through the canyons and ridges of the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness, and finally end walking down Monument Canyon. My prior experience in this area consisted entirely of oohing and aahing while driving through. I looked forward to exploring the truly breathtaking canyon country in the offseason.

Getting there

My trip started from my house in Fort Collins. I journeyed from there to Denver Union Station, where I caught the Bustang West across the state. One of my favorite differences in hiking here in the Mountain West versus Northern Virginia, where I grew up, is that the entire trip to the trailhead is breathtaking the whole way. The Bustang wound its way up and over the Front Range and Vail Pass, then descended deep into Glenwood Canyon. Here engineers had diverted the mighty Colorado through the sheer cliffs to avoid the mudslide dams that clogged the river with debris loosened by the recent Grizzly Creek Fire. We kept moving west, watching a herd of bighorn sheep as we passed through De Beque canyon before finally arriving in the Grand Valley.

After catching a local bus from Grand Junction to Fruita, I set out on foot from the valley floor through giant slabs of rock, sloping and slipping away from the fault that drove them up thousands of feet some sixty million years before. I marveled at the sheer size of the landscape. Just as you have a different feel for a mountain looking at it versus climbing it, I felt the true enormity of the cliffs and canyons for the first time. I had to start at the National Monument visitor center to get a permit to camp within the park boundaries. I planned to hike out of the park and only really see the monument on my last day, and the trip through geologic time excited me for the next few days of exploration.

I was hoping that the rangers at the visitor center would point me to some unmapped reliable source of water that I could use after filling up at the Colorado. No such luck. After amending my last day’s route on the ranger’s advice and acquiring my backcountry permit, I filled up my water and hit the trail.

Canyon country

I walked east from the visitor center, away from the canyon edge, then turned north onto a historic Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) trail. The trail often went invisible, and I found ground feedback just as helpful as vision in navigation. When I strayed from the trail even a few inches, the hard-packed sand became noticeably softer. On the occasions when this warning was not enough, one step further would send me sinking through the sand-covered biological crust. The travel to the trailhead had eaten most of the daylight, but I made good time and only had a few easy miles to go until my planned first-night campsite. I came to the edge of a canyon that seemed enormous and walked along the ridge, marveling at the depth and steepness. This canyon was rapidly overshadowed by the next, and the next, until I stopped keeping track and just marveled at each new canyon individually.

As I walked, I thought about the young men who, a century before, built the trail I was using. During the depths of the Great Depression, the federal government employed young men to develop its natural resources. They built roads, trails, buildings, fire towers, dams, and more, relying on literal manpower swinging pickaxes and shovels. I reflected on how different their world was. The CCC was one of the most popular programs of the New Deal and employed only unmarried men. Crews were racially segregated, and run by veterans of WWI. Each worker was paid $30 a month, which when adjusted for inflation, would be around $600 in today’s money. Each man was required to send $25 of that home to his family.

I have a personal relationship with so many CCC projects. A trip to Glacier National Park up the Going to the Sun Road as a kid helped spark a love of the Mountain West. Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park is my extended backyard and cross country ski trail. Back in Virginia, many of the lakes and parks I explored as a kid had trails built by the CCC. My friends held my bachelor party in a cabin built by the CCC in Shenandoah National Park, just off of Skyline Drive – which the CCC built too.

I turned into the side canyon that would host me for the night and followed the bone-dry streambed up to a place level enough to hold me. I pack a bivy sack when traveling alone, and love how simple it makes campsite selection – if I can fit my body laying down, it’ll work! I often try to find a spot that is sheltered from the wind or angled in a way that I’ll be able to watch the sunrise warm and snug in my bag. This flexibility lets me hike as long as I want without worrying about having enough light for campsite selection and set up. After dinner, I wiggled down into my quilt and waited for the best perk of bivy camping: the stars.

Most of my backpacking experience has been in the long-light days of summer, and I like to hike until or past sunset, so it was a strange experience to be done with the day before 6 pm. In preparation for my hike, I had read and watched Ryan Jordan’s field notes on winter backpacking. Most of the tips and tricks I learned there were much more useful on a later cross country ski trip with, you know, snow. But I did learn to bring my headphones and download an audiobook to help with the hours of darkness before sleep. My sister had recently picked The Anthropocene Reviewed for our family book club, and I found it a perfect companion for my activity and thoughts for the day.

Day two of my trip started with a hike down to the Colorado to fill up my water for the rest of the trip. It was a Saturday, and as I left the park, I passed many people out for a morning run or exercising their dogs. The trails intertwined, some with good signage and many without, but my route was easy – follow the water as it descended to the river. Or, at least, follow where the water would be, as every streambed I walked in was as dry as dust. I reminded myself that while I might hope to find a water source back up on the Uncompahgre Plateau, my map research, the ranger, and everything around me told me that I should act like I wouldn’t. I needed to camel up.

The arid landscape gave way to the river startlingly fast. Desert sand and rock turned to mud so deep that I had to balance on rocks to get close enough to fill my water. It was still very cold, with ice crystals hovering over the eddies, and it took some courage to let any of my hand touch the water. On most trips, filling three-fourths of every bottle would have saved my fingers from the cold water. But I knew I did not want to head back into the desert with anything less than all I could carry, so I grit my teeth and topped my bottles off. I took a break in a nearby duck stand facing the perfect direction to block the wind but keep the warmth of the sun, and rubbed some feeling back into my fingers while I snacked and drank water. The world in front of me was in stark contrast from the one behind me, with bright green grass, huge cottonwoods, and raccoon and waterfowl tracks crisscrossing the mud. After basking and sipping as much water as I felt reasonable without risking hyponatremia, I hopped the rocks back to the river, filled my last bottles, and headed back up the next canyon.

Detours: voluntary and involuntary

I had the option of a shorter route to Rattlesnake Canyon or a detour that my cousin, formerly of Grand Junction, had highly recommended. While my pack was now quite heavy with water – even my cook pot was full – I reasoned that the theme of this trip so far had been taking advantage of the opportunities as they came. So I turned south up Flume canyon. The landscape immediately rewarded me with geography that reminded me more of wadis in the desert of Jordan than of any mental pictures I had of Colorado.

<!–member–only-content–>

The canyon floor was rock much softer than the layers only a few feet higher. The difference in hardness led to steep, narrow walls, sometimes close enough that someone could have jumped from one side to the other, but a wide bottom with the creekbed cutting deep underneath the wall. As I hiked, the canyon got deeper and deeper, and the creekbed cut in a serpentine motion, first digging out a cave below the wall to my left, then curving back to the wall on my right. I imagined sitting on the edge of the canyon in a flash flood, safe from the rushing waters but watching as it cut this way and that, deepening the canyon in a mad rush to the river.

All of a sudden, the canyon ended, with the walls meeting together in front and above me to form a massive cave. I was a mixture of awed and confused. The cave was incredible – also, where was the trail? I had been checking my maps and knew the trail followed the creekbed all the way up. I pulled out my phone and checked AllTrails, which confirmed that I was exactly where I thought I was and that the trail continued ahead of me. It was not until I zoomed in as far as I could that I saw the difference between my blue dot and the trail’s dashed line. About a mile back, the trail had switchbacked out of the canyon and continued along the rim. I was no more than twenty feet from the trail horizontally, but one hundred and fifty feet off vertically.

I backtracked and climbed out, then turned to the northwest, following a bench overlooking the breathtaking Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness where I would spend the next two days. Even after climbing rim to rim of the Grand Canyon a few months before, the depth and complexity of the land in front of me was still truly incredible and quite alien to an east coast kid, Front Range adult. I passed a few people (mostly trail runners) but luckily stopped to talk with a pair of hikers who warned me of a Boy Scout troop planning to camp close to my chosen spot. While I was happy they were exploring this amazing place and have fond memories of Scout camping trips in my youth, I also did not want to hear them. I picked up my pace, hoping to pass them.

As I descended from the bench into the wilderness area, the trail became noticeably less clear. I checked my GPS location often, which helped but did not eliminate backtracking. I put my legs to work, hiking fast up and down switchbacks as I climbed across canyons with my water-filled pack. These canyons were deeper and wider than Flume Canyon and were beautiful in more complex ways. The rock did not form sheer cliffs and sandy creek beds but tiered rock walls with different colors and textures leading down to a floor that widened into valleys of juniper, Mormon tea, and tall grasses. It then narrowed into smooth rock channels before dropping dozens of feet in a dry waterfall to the next valley.

I was delighted to find one smooth rock creekbed area with a few pools of water protected from the sun’s evaporating rays by the canyon walls. I took another hydration break, then kept hiking. I carried just as much water weight as before but with a little less stress, knowing I would not have to be as careful with rationing my water. As the sun sank, I climbed over a ridge to a vivid display of color in every direction. I set up camp on a rock shelf overlooking the Wilderness area, tucked up underneath a large juniper tree for protection from the wind.

Rattlesnake arches

The following morning was cold: the kind of cold that makes it near impossible to get moving out of my cozy quilt. I slipped my feet out of the bottom of my 0-degree Enlightened Equipment Revelation and waddled over to the edge of the shelf to watch the sun creep over the land. Behind me, on the trail, I heard the scout troop – as loud as I had imagined. Somehow I had passed them without realizing it. I soaked in the sun as I let them put some distance between us, then packed up and headed towards the goal of this excursion – Rattlesnake Arches.

The arches were amazing, a true hidden gem of the western slope, as my cousin had told me. Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness area holds the second-highest concentration of natural arches anywhere in the country, second only to Arches National Park. In every direction, I could see arches and caves on their way to arch-hood. Rattlesnake Arches trail took me around the base of multiple massive archways, then left me with a choice: backtrack two miles and climb the ridge via switchbacks, or climb through cedar arch to the top of the ridge. Half the boy scout troop took the low route and met me on the way back; the fact that the scout leaders had allowed their charges to climb the wall without ropes gave me some confidence that I could as well.

Upon reaching the arch’s base, however, I began to second guess myself. The smooth sandstone wall shot straight up from the trail before taking a concave curve underneath Cedar Arch. I knew that once I got to that concavity I could walk up to the top, but had no idea how I would get there. I dropped my pack and explored, figuring I would rather get in a pinch without my pack than with it. I found a tree that had fallen diagonally up the side of the wall that delivered me almost to the start of the sloped section. Then I walked my fingers and toes along some cracks and holes in the sandstone to the start of the dome. I then hopped back down and shimmied back up with my gear, laughing at how impossible it had looked ten minutes ago. Turning around and looking through the arch to the complex network of canyons, cliffs, and colors below, I felt a sense of pure exhilaration. No one will believe I did that, or how cool this place is.

For the remainder of the day, I walked south along dirt roads across the plateau, through sage fields and juniper forests. Without the complex and ever-changing views to distract me, I reflected again on those CCC young men. I’m a 26-year-old young man healthy enough to swing a pickaxe. Why wasn’t I doing hard manual labor to support my family like they had?

I think it has much more to do with the differences between the worlds we lived in as opposed to differences between us as young men. The federal government is unlikely to start a work program with mandatory payments back to the parents. But I thought about my friends from my time in the Marine Corps who sent a portion of every paycheck back home to support their family, and about the many people who have had immense stress put on them by the threat of COVID-19. Even before the CCC, many elders relied upon a younger generation to keep them from starving. I thought about how lucky I was to have a family that I did not have to support or care for, and that I could take a week and walk around the desert for no reason other than my own.

Even my current way of supporting myself ties back to the Civilian Conservation Corps. As World War II was nearing an end, the US government – still led by the same president who had started the CCC a decade earlier – knew that they would soon have to deal again with an influx of unemployed young men. This time, they tried a different solution: college. The GI bill, which pays for my schooling and provides me a living-expense stipend, was just a different solution to the same problem the CCC tried to solve.

I wondered if I would get along well with the boys in a CCC camp. While I love working hard outdoors, having fun chopping wood, or building fencelines, it’s a lot different when you are doing it all day, every day for weeks on end. Any Marine who has dug a fighting hole can tell you just how fast digging gets old, and just how long your body aches afterward. I wondered what their hopes and dreams were, and how many achieved them. I wondered how many hopes and dreams the Great Depression ate.

Monument Canyon

The next day was easy hiking, all downhill. It was also very, very cold. I use a Sawyer Micro Squeeze, so I had slept with it and the bottle attached to it inside my bag, but the rest of my water was frozen solid upon awakening. While this was not surprising, after hiking for a few hours in the direct sun I stopped to rest just inside the boundary of the National Monument, where I discovered that all my water was still frozen solid. I poured the rest of my liquid bottle into one of the ice bottles and mixed it around, holding it between my legs to kickstart the melting process. I then laid it on a rock in the sunlight and stretched and waited. I listened to some more of The Anthropocene Reviewed, with many chapters written along similar lines to my thoughts the day before – this time we live in seems normal to us, but man, is it weird when you zoom out and look at the history of the earth, humanity, the United States…weird on any time scale other than our default, our human lifespan. When there was enough icemelt to continue, I slipped over the edge of Monument Canyon and started the last hiking leg of my journey.

Monument Canyon was quite different from the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness. Here, the canyon was almost a sideshow to the crazy and alien rock formations it held – the Coke Ovens, Independence Wall, the Kissing Couple, and more. I had plenty of time and took so many pictures that my camera died. I settled in for the night on a small hill above the inner gorge, positioning myself so that the sun would hit me as soon as possible the next morning. I was within a mile of the trailhead, overlooking Grand Junction. I finished my audiobook, then called my dad, who as a member of our book club was reading the same book. We talked about the trip and the book, and he asked me about the stars, planets, and meteor showers I’d seen.

The next morning the sun hit me just as planned, and I packed up quickly to get down to the station in time. By the time I hit the trail, however, the sun had disappeared again behind low clouds that covered the sky except for a sliver above the eastern horizon – clouds carrying the snow that I knew was coming later that day. I walked past massive houses with high fences, owned by people who had walled themselves off from the national monument, preferring to exclude others from their property than allow themselves easy access to beautiful public lands.

California Zephyr

I decided to take the train back east – while a slightly longer trip and a few dollars more, it had two big advantages: route and observation car. The California Zephyr line follows the same route as the bus and the Colorado River until it gets to the east end of Glenwood Canyon. There, the train breaks off north through Gore Canyon, stopping in Granby and Winter Park before cutting through the Front Range at the famous Moffat tunnel and descending back to Union Station. I played a few games of cribbage with a card shark while the mountains and canyons zoomed around us in the dome-like glass observation car. I made my Grandma proud by taking a few games. From Union Station, one more bus got me to Fort Collins just in time for my wife to pick me up on the way home from work.

I am not done with the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness or the Grand Valley. I will be back to explore new side canyons and geologic features. Maybe I will look for the cave from Ryan and Chris’s trip, or come back with a packraft in the summer; there are plenty of intriguing trip reports that I can now imagine more fully after exploring that land.

I hope I am not done with my gratitude towards my position in life. I will try to recognize my luck in being born when and where I was, and practice recognizing the people who came before me who made my life possible.

Related Content