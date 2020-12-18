Podcast 033 | Digital Route Planning

Stream

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk about digital route planning. There are a huge variety of digital tools out there, and all of them have different strengths and weaknesses, so the guys spend a lot of time breaking things down by software type, best uses, and pros and cons.

After that, Andrew interviews Misha Gopaul, the founder of FATMAP. They talk about the technology needed to create 3D mapping software, how FATMAP is trying to make ripples in the digital route-planning world, and the responsibilities that come with being a company operating in the outdoor space.

Finally, Ryan gives an update on the just-released Backpacking Light Trek Planning Masterclass and chats briefly about the upcoming Staff Picks article.

Intro Conversation Ryan’s Guac recipe! Andrew is going to winter hammock camp this year Enlightened Equipment Revolt V2 Enlightened Equipment Uprising A brief overview of Ryan’s digital tool strategy

Some of the most common digital route planning tools Garmin Explore (bundled with Garmin products) CalTopo Gaia GPS Google Earth FATMAP Guthook

Planning a route from square one Ryan starts with Gaia GPS The three phases of route planning

What sets digital route planning tools apart from map and compass The process doesn’t differ between paper and digital It’s a matter of convenience

Segments vs. one large route

Downsides to using digital tools Too much info?

Slope angle shading + satellite imagery layers

Information inaccuracy Mileage estimates

When should you put digital tools away? Connection to landscape Speed and efficiency When you need to develop your skills (they always fail at some point)

Garmin Fenix watch uses

FATMAP Interview Misha Gopaul FATMAP’s story and Misha’s background Shifting outdoor market What does FATMAP do better than anybody else? FATMAP and community building Misha’s favorite feature in FATMAP Geolocating photos – a new feature coming Building a business: “It’s always further than it looks. It’s always taller than it looks. And it’s always harder than it looks. – Reinhold Messner More mountain metaphors Solutions to hard problems What’s at the heart of FATMAP? What’s the responsibility of outdoor companies in issues of conservation? FATMAP donates 1% of revenue from Explore memberships to Protect Our Winters and 1% For the Planet Distributing people rather than consolidating people Final thoughts on community building

Trek Planning Masterclass A methodical framework for complex trips Route plan Equipment Supplies Strategy Forecasting environmental conditions Assessing terrain Creating a supply list based on knowledge of the route Inclement conditions and emergencies

Staff Picks article Gear that sticks around!



