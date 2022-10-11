Join us in discussing the new Apple Watch Ultra & iPhone 14 Satellite Features for Backpacking


Podcast Episode October 11, 2022

Episode 69 | Ultralight Shelters in Inclement Weather

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about gear and skills for pitching ultralight shelters in inclement conditions – rain, snow, wind, and cold.

Podcast splash screen (3)

In this Episode:

  • What is Inclement Weather?
  • How the structure of a shelter affects its performance in inclement weather.
  • Choosing your campsite based on terrain and height above the ground.
  • Pitching a shelter for stability in inclement weather.
  • The downsides to shock cord for guyline tie-outs.
  • Comparing different shapes and materials for tent stakes.
  • Major issues regarding shelters when used in inclement weather.

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home Forums Episode 69 | Ultralight Shelters in Inclement Weather

  • Oct 11, 2022 at 9:00 am #3761690
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 69 | Ultralight Shelters in Inclement Weather

    Episode 69 of the Backpacking Light Podcast dives into ultralight shelters and how their structures hold up during inclement weather.

    Oct 11, 2022 at 3:12 pm #3761693
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    One question I have specifically for everyone: what’s your storm “kit” for stakes and guylines with the shelters you are using? I’m curious to know how much weight you are adding to your shelter package with stakes and guylines. For most of the trekking pole and pyramid shelters I’m using, I’m bringing about +4 oz of stakes & guylines for extreme conditions.

    Oct 11, 2022 at 6:59 pm #3761716
    Eric Kammerer
    BPL Member

    @erickammerer

    MLD DuoMid: Permanently attached MLD Reflecto cord = 27 ft / 1.6oz. Permanently attached or carried as spare ZPacks Z-line = 50 ft / 0.8oz. LineLoc V with loop = rounding error. Small Aluminum Carabiner = 1oz. 5 each: Easton 8″, Vargo Nails, BMW Ti Shepherd Hooks = 6.5oz

    So, about 10 ounces including both normal and extreme needs. I also carry a 3″ plastic lid from an old canister of hot chocolate as a load spreader for the pole if the ground is soft/spongy. I use the top-loop as an additional stakeout point.

    For some reason, the mid-seam tie-outs on the DuoMid have shock cord tie outs. On my Supermid, those are structurally important points — on this shelter, it isn’t really obvious what the intent is.

    For many guylines, a short piece of shock cord can be added as a shock absorber. The key is to attach the cord in a manner that allows the full cord to take the load at the maximum. I originally learned this as putting a couple of loops in the guyline to attach the cord — but a couple of Blake Hitches in the cord will also work.

