Podcast Episode October 11, 2022

Episode 69 | Ultralight Shelters in Inclement Weather

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about gear and skills for pitching ultralight shelters in inclement conditions – rain, snow, wind, and cold.

In this Episode:

What is Inclement Weather?

How the structure of a shelter affects its performance in inclement weather.

Choosing your campsite based on terrain and height above the ground.

Pitching a shelter for stability in inclement weather.

The downsides to shock cord for guyline tie-outs.

Comparing different shapes and materials for tent stakes.

Major issues regarding shelters when used in inclement weather.

