Episode 69 | Ultralight Shelters in Inclement Weather
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about gear and skills for pitching ultralight shelters in inclement conditions – rain, snow, wind, and cold.
In this Episode:
- What is Inclement Weather?
- How the structure of a shelter affects its performance in inclement weather.
- Choosing your campsite based on terrain and height above the ground.
- Pitching a shelter for stability in inclement weather.
- The downsides to shock cord for guyline tie-outs.
- Comparing different shapes and materials for tent stakes.
- Major issues regarding shelters when used in inclement weather.
Learn More
- See how an ultralight shelter behaves in a violent storm.
- Check out BPL Author Roger Caffin’s Tunnel Tent.
- Learn more about the Locus Gear Khufu tent in our Gear Shop.
- Read about tent stake holding power and what makes the best tent stakes, or join the discussion in the BPL forums.
- See the TarpTent DiPole Li Review and Durston X-mid Pro Review.
- Member Q&A: Choosing an ultralight shelter for backpacking.
- Enroll in our online course Backpacking in Inclement Conditions.
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Sponsors
This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees.
