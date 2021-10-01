About & Access Info

Live Event Info: Choosing an Ultralight Shelter for Backpacking (Member Live Q&A) – October 7, 2021 7:00 PM US Mountain Time

Event Agenda

Scope

Ultralight shelters come in a variety of styles, types, and fabrics. In this Member Q&A, you’ll learn about the strengths and limitations of bivy sacks, tarps, floorless pyramids, hammocks, and various styles of trekking pole and curved-pole shelters. In addition, you’ll learn about the most common ultralight fabrics used in these shelters, including Dyneema Composite Fabrics, silpoly, and silnylon – and how these fabrics differ in terms of their performance. The goal is to present a framework that allows you to select a shelter type for a particular environment and hiking style.

1. Keynote: AN OVERVIEW OF ULTRALIGHT BACKPACKING SHELTERS (~20 minutes, by Ryan Jordan)

Shelter objectives – what’s the context in your overall gear kit?

Styles of ultralight shelters

Ultralight shelter fabrics: Dyneema Composite Fabrics, silnylon, and silpoly

Considerations: wind, rain, snow, livability, privacy

Ground sheets, guylines, and tent stakes

Case studies: summer, shoulder season, and winter shelters

2. SHELTER Systems Q&A (~20 minutes)

TBA

3. Open Q&A (~20 minutes)

TBA

