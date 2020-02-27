Podcast 024 | The Backpacking Gear We Love, and Why

Stream
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Andrew talk about some of the BPL staff’s favorite gear from 2019. From there they transition into a larger discussion of Backpacking Light’s gear philosophy.
Also in this episode:
- What’s new at BPL
- Andrew and Ryan’s favorite new gear
- Public lands news and headlines
- Interesting conversations in the forums
And tons more!
Outline
- Introduction
- Today’s theme – what gear we like right now, why we like it, and how we choose it.
- Catching Up
- Ryan’s upcoming trip to the Pecos Wilderness
- Andrew’s upcoming thru-hike of the Benton MacKaye Trail
- Staff Picks
- Shelters
- Sleeping Pads
- Sleeping Insulation
- Backpacks
- Jackets and Shirts
- Footwear
- Topo Athletic Ultraventure Trail Runners
- Note – in the podcast we said these were 4mm drop. They are actually 5mm drop!
- Topo Athletic Ultraventure Trail Runners
- Cooking, Hydration, and Food
- Misc
- BPL’s Gear Philosophy
- Core Values: Do Meaningful Work, Create with Excellence
- Trust
- What is BPL’s purpose?
- Separating journalism and marketing
- Why we don’t write listicles
- Gear Review Ratings
- The types of ratings
- How we choose gear to review
- The Guides Gear Award
- How we research and write reviews
- Ryan’s in-depth process
- Core Values: Do Meaningful Work, Create with Excellence
- What’s New at BPL?
- The Unlimited Member Video Podcast
- Wilderness Trekking Program Sign-ups open to the public on February 29, early enrollment is happening right now for Unlimited Members
- Web development
- BPLTrac has navigated to Trello
- New site search engine – Unlimited Members will be able to test starting around Feb 29th, 2020
- Skills
- Handling snakebites in the backcountry
- Public Lands Headlines
- In the Forums
- New Favorite Thing
- Andrew – Ditching trekking poles
- Ryan – Enjoying a custom-built fastpacking pack from Atom
above: Ryan’s custom Atom for fastpacking.
Other Links
- The Staff Picks Article
- Our review of the NEMO Tensor Insulated Sleeping Pad
- Our review of the Therm-a-rest Neoair Uberlite
- Our review of the REI Co-op Magma 30
- Our review of the REI Co-op Magma Trail Quilt 30
- Our review of the REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack
- Our review of the Mountainsmith Zerk 40 Pack
- Our review of the 2018 model of the Arc’teryx Proton LT Hoody
- Our Upright Canister Stove Gear Guide
- The Backpacking Light Podcast: Backcountry Coffee
- Our blog post on Kuju Coffee
Credits
- Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
- Andrew Marshall – Producer and Host
- Brian Rigby – Guest Interview
- Look for Me in the Mountains – Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
- Featured Image Illustration by Mike Clelland, commissioned by Backpacking Light.
