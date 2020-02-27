Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Podcasts / Podcast 024 | The Backpacking Gear We Love, and Why

Podcast 024 | The Backpacking Gear We Love, and Why

by on New Features, Podcasts

Stream

Subscribe

podcast the backpacking gear we love

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Andrew talk about some of the BPL staff’s favorite gear from 2019. From there they transition into a larger discussion of Backpacking Light’s gear philosophy.

Also in this episode:

  • What’s new at BPL
  • Andrew and Ryan’s favorite new gear
  • Public lands news and headlines
  • Interesting conversations in the forums

And tons more!

Outline


above: Ryan’s custom Atom for fastpacking.

Other Links

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
  • Andrew Marshall – Producer and Host
  • Brian Rigby – Guest Interview
  • Look for Me in the Mountains – Music
  • Featured Image Illustration by Mike Clelland, commissioned by Backpacking Light.

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media –

Comments

Home Forums Podcast 024 | The Backpacking Gear We Love, and Why

  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Reduce your pack weight to less than 10 pounds right now.

Download our Printable Ultralight Backpacking Gear List & Watch our Core Principles of Ultralight Backpacking Video!

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About