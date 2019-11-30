Podcast 021 | Backcountry Coffee

Stream
Summary
Coffee. What makes a good cup, what makes a bad cup, and what are the best ways to java yourself in the backcountry? All these questions and more are the subject of this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast.
To shed some light on this issue, Andrew turned to two experts. The first is Emylene VanderVelden. Emylene is a longtime-author at Backpacking Light – she partnered with BPL publisher Ryan Jordan to write an article on coffee that we published recently – and she is a self-described caffeine enthusiast and former barista. Emylene is from Alberta, Canada, where she enjoys backpacking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, canoeing, kayaking, and horseback riding.
Today’s other guest is Jono Ramey. Jono is the owner and head roaster at Savage Boys Coffee Roasters in Newnan, GA. Savage Boys only purchases fair-trade and direct trade beans and are committed to roasting organic beans whenever possible.
So brew yourself a cup and settle in – your backcountry coffee skills are about to level up.
Outline
- Guest introduction
- Bean origin
- Flavor profiles by region
- Roasting method
- Compensating for altitude (water temperature)
- Flow rate
- Oils!
- Pressure
- Crema
- How to avoid dead shots
- Backcountry Coffee Preparation Methods
- French Press
- Emylene uses the Jetboil Coffee Press
- The Snow Peak Titanium French Press is a standalone press at only 6.3 oz (94 g)
- Infusers
- Terrible coffee – good for Leave No Trace!
- Pour Over
- A nice, clean cup of coffee – Jono’s favorite way to prepare a cup
- Emylene likes the GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip Coffee Maker
- She also uses a GSI Outdoors Coffee Rocket and Sea to Summit X-Brew Dripper – each is not without its downside.
- Instant
- Jono talks about how instant coffee is created – he’s not a fan.
- What accounts for the differences in flavor and price in instant coffee?
- Starbucks Via vs. Alpine Start
- Mini-espresso makers
- The Wacaco Nanopresso is 11.9 oz (336 g)
- Both our guests think the AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker (8 oz / 227 g) makes a great cup of coffee (but not necessarily an espresso).
- Cold Brew
- Timing and benefits
- Might appeal to backpackers who are planning to cold-soak their food anyway.
- Cowboy Coffee
- Methods of removing grounds from the water
- Eggshells as a solution for a cowboy overbrew? Check this out.
- French Press
- Grinding your own coffee in the backcountry
- Does a fresh grind make a difference?
- Emylene has a pepper mill experiment going.
- The Snow Peak Field Barista Coffee Grinder (12 oz / 340 g) is a beautiful (but pricey) design.
- Chocolate covered espresso beans – and other direct methods!
- Final thoughts
Resources
- BPL’s recent coffee preparation article
- Emylene VanderVelden on Backpacking Light
- Savage Boys Coffee Roasters
Credits
- Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
- Andrew Marshall – Producer, Host, and Editor
- Look for Me in the Mountains – Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
- This episode is
