Introduction

Trust Disclosures REI occasionally provides complimentary product samples to Backpacking Light, but Backpacking Light has no obligation to review or mention them in any editorial coverage. This gear guide was produced with complete editorial independence and without any involvement from REI or any other brand. This article contains affiliate links to REI and other online merchants. Backpacking Light does not accept financial compensation for product placements in editorial coverage, including reviews. Learn more about Backpacking Light Trust Standards.

This REI Gear Guide contains an updated collection of hiking and backpacking products available at REI Co-Op that are recommended by Backpacking Light.



The primary purpose of this gear guide is to provide REI Members with a highly-focused list of products that meet the following criteria:

High Performance – The product is representative of the most performant products available among its market peers in the same weight range.

– The product is representative of the most performant products available among its market peers in the same weight range. Light Weight – The product is representative of the lightest products available among its market peers in the same performance/functionality class.

– The product is representative of the lightest products available among its market peers in the same performance/functionality class. Reliability – The product is not characterized by systemic functional flaws as a result of unsound design principles or defects in material or manufacturing quality.

– The product is not characterized by systemic functional flaws as a result of unsound design principles or defects in material or manufacturing quality. Market Resilience – The product has an established market presence with a positive reputation among users. These two factors generally place the product among the top 10% of products in its category in terms of retailer sales volumes and low return rates.

Disclaimers

All products appearing in this gear guide have been used, tested, and inspected by Backpacking Light as part of its product review or guided wilderness trekking programs.

This gear guide contains affiliate links. However – buyer be aware – just because REI sells some gear that is lightweight and performant does not mean that the lightest or most performant gear available in a category is available at REI! In many categories, lighter and more performant options are available from cottage manufacturers and other retailers. For example, check out Garage Grown Gear, Feathered Friends, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Tarptent, Durston Gear, and others in our Gear Brands database and in our Cottage Gear Guide.

We do not recommend all products for all situations. We leave it up to the user to identify the strengths and limitations of a particular product in a specific use case scenario.

Updates & Corrections Log Updates and corrections to this gear guide are usually made twice yearly (spring and fall). They will be noted in the “What’s New” sections below. Have feedback, a correction, or a fairness concern? Please see our editorial corrections policy.

Membership, Gift Cards, and Passes

An REI Membership, Gift Card, or public lands access pass makes a great gift for your trail partner.

Gift Ideas

REI Membership An REI Membership gives you access to members-only sales, members-exclusive coupons, and a 10% dividend returned at the end of the year, awarded on all full-price purchases. Become an REI Member

REI Gift Card Send a physical or electronic gift card to your family, friends, or hiking partners to help them buy gear to lighten their pack! Get a Gift Card

US National Parks - Annual Pass What better way to give the gift of public lands than a US National Parks Pass? Visit every US National Park and Monument with this single annual pass. Get a National Parks Pass

Shelters

This selection represents specific products that excel in some aspect of weight, protection, or livability. Selection criteria emphasized performance in adverse weather, efficient space-to-weight ratios, and design versatility across a range of backcountry environments. Included shelters span from fully enclosed tents to minimalist tarps and bivy systems, reflecting different risk tolerances, terrain types, and seasonal use cases. All products were evaluated based on structural design efficiency, fabric performance characteristics (e.g., water absorption and stretch resistance), and setup practicality in real-world conditions.

What’s New? Flash Air tents have been removed. Recent product versions reflect poor cut-and-sew quality of the canopies and inability to secure enough guylines for security in high winds.

Hornet tents have been replaced with Osmo Elite variants because of their lighter weight and higher performance fabrics.

All Big Agnes tents except the Copper Spur line have been removed due to inconsistent supply and the proliferation of obscure variants resulting in consumer confusion.

Dagger Osmo has been added for its outstanding wind-resistance when guylines are deployed when compared to other hub-and-pole models.

Nimbus UL tents have replaced other front-entry recommendations following our most recent round of storm testing where the Nimbus line performed very well.

Hub-and-pole tent – lightweight, storm-resistance

Hub-and-pole-tent – interior volume / livability

Big Agnes Copper Spur UL The Big Agnes Copper Spur UL line featured a dual-hub + eyebrow peak pole design that offers more livable volume than other tents with similar footprints and weights. Because of its steep walls, its wind resistance is somewhat limited unless you secure all extra guyline tie-outs. See the 1P See the 2P

Front-entry tent – lightweight

Mountain Hardwear Nimbus UL Other manufacturers (esp. BA) dominate the market of front-entry tents that are considered "ultralight". However, the Mountain Hardwear Nimbus series offers slight mods to the hub-and-pole geometry, fly cut, and guyline configuration to significantly improve stormworthiness. See the 1P See the 2P

Hub-and-pole tent – interior livability & storm resistance

Nemo Dagger OSMO The Dagger series, now upgraded to more performance Osmo fabric (lighter, less water absorption, less stretch) is Nemo's most livable design. More stormworthy (wind and snow-loading) than the Copper Spur when guylines are deployed. See the 3P See the 2P

Lightweight hammock – complete kit, comfortable

Four-season pyramid shelter

Lightweight tarp for hammock or ground camping

Ultralight tarp for solo / duo use

Breathable bivy sack, ultralight, for tarp camping & emergencies

SOL Escape Lite Bivvy At 5.5 ounces (156 g), this is the lightest waterproof-breathable bivy sack available. Made with nonwoven PP, this is an incidental-use bivvy for most users. We recommend it as a day-hiking essential, for use under tarps in storms, or in single-wall tents in high-condensation conditions. See it at REI

Sleeping Bags

This selection includes sleeping bags and quilts that provide high thermal efficiency relative to weight, with designs optimized for use in varied three-season conditions. Key evaluation criteria included down quality and fill power, baffle construction for thermal consistency, shell and liner fabric weight and durability, and the inclusion of draft control features such as collars, zipper baffles, and pad attachments. Quilts were assessed for their adaptability, girth options, and pad integration systems, while traditional mummy bags were selected based on their performance in cold weather without significant weight or bulk penalties. All models reflect a strategic balance of material choices, feature sets, and construction methods that support high warmth-to-weight ratios and efficient packed volume.

What’s New? Thermarest quilts have been removed due to “consistently-inconsistent” stock availability.

Sea to Summit bags have been narrowed down to their highest-performing (Spark Pro) model.

Mythic Ultra added for its very high warmth-to-weight ratio, radiant-barrier fabrics.

Several manufacturers and models removed due to crowded market with little differentiation in price or performance-to-weight ratio.

Lightweight, affordable quilt

REI Magma Trail Quilt Latest Updates: The REI Magma Trail Quilt 30 is now offered in wide girth sizing options in both medium and large lengths, more down fill, more generous girth, and a more versatile footbox with a combination zipper-drawcord closure system. See it at REI See Our Review

High-performance, ultralight quilt

Premium materials, dual upper side zips

Sea to Summit Spark Pro Sea to Summit has managed to cram a very interesting feature set into their premium sleeping bag model, including 950+ fill power down, 10D ultralight nylon fabrics, draft tunnels and collars, and an opposite-side short-zip (2-way) which allows the occupant use of both arms while snuggled up in the hood. See the 30F See the 15F

Interior reflective lining, premium materials

Rab Mythic Ultra Not well-known in the US market for competitive sleeping bags, Rab has now changed that narrative. The Mythic Ultra features premium materials (900+ fill power down and ultralight fabrics), trapezoidal baffles, an angled footbox, differential cut, and interior reflective lining. Very high warmth-to-weight ratio. See the 360 (15F) See the 180 (30F)

Affordable premium mummy bag

REI Magma Sleeping Bag The REI Magma series of sleeping bags have a very specific design strategy - use *almost* the lightest materials - and offer performance that's at the high end of the market without top-of-market pricing. This strategy works because there are a lot of users willing to carry an extra 2 ounces in a premium sleeping bag while saving $50 or $100 (or more). See the 15F See the 30F

High down fill-to-weight ratio

Western Mountaineering Alpinlite Sleeping Bag A high amount of down fill, combined with premium ultralight fabrics, warmth-retention features (insulated zipper guard, draft collar), and a decades-long legacy of sleeping bag design, the Alpinlite represents 3-season versatilty and temperature rating accuracy as well as any product on the market. See it at REI See it at Backcountry

Sleeping Pads

This selection represents sleeping pads that offer optimized combinations of warmth, comfort, stability, weight, and packed volume – key considerations for backpackers aiming to manage sleep system performance across varying environments. Pads were evaluated using criteria such as R-value for thermal insulation, thickness, and baffle design for comfort and pressure distribution, noise during movement, and material durability. This set spans a range of designs, including ultralight inflatable models for 3-season and extreme cold conditions, as well as closed-cell foam pads valued for reliability and simplicity. Products were chosen to represent best-in-class performance for different user preferences, sleep styles, and seasonal demands, with particular attention paid to the trade-offs between warmth-to-weight ratio and real-world comfort.

What’s New? Neoloft added for its extremely high comfort-to-weight ratio for pads that weigh less than 2 pounds (0.9 kg).

Ether Light XT Insulated Air series pads added for uniquely performant women’s variant, and refinements in current models to improve stability and warmth.

Tensor Elite has replaced the Uberlite because of better warmth, stabilty, and durability.

Stable baffle platform, high comfort-to-weight ratio

Highest warmth:weight ratio pads

Stable side baffle platform, high warmth:weight ratio

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Air In a very competitive market, Sea to Summit has injected several different models of air pads. However, one is a particular standout - the Ether Light XT Insulated Air. It's stable, has a high warmth-to-weight ratio (uses two types of insulation - reflective and fiber), and a comfortable fabric next to skin. The women's model is notable - wider mid-pad shape and more insulative. Men's Women's

Lightest inflatable pads

Warmest, most stable pads for cold temperatures

Lightest winter-conditions pad

Most durable & comfortable closed cell foam pad

Nemo Switchback Sleeping Pad The Nemo Switchback offers more thickness (0.87 in) than both the Therm-a-Rest Z Lite Sol (0.75 in) and Exped FlexMat (0.7 in) in a dual-density foam and hexagonal cell nesting pattern. It folds more compactly than the Z Lite and provides better insulation (R-value 2.0) than the FlexMat (R-value 1.5). Among closed-cell foam pads, the Switchback is perhaps the most refined and versatile design. See it at REI See it at Nemo

Most comfortable and stable sub-2-lb pad

Thermarest NeoLoft Sleeping Pad If you are unwilling to sacrifice comfort and want a sleeping pad that feels like an inflatable bed, the 4.6-inch Thermarest Neoloft is worth considering. Why? Because it only weighs 30 ounces (850 g) in the regular-wide variant. It's not only thick, but perimeter baffles cradle your body and stretch knit fabric feels warmer and less clammy than smooth fabrics. While there are pads at this weight that are more insulative, there are none that can match the comfort and stability of the Neoloft. See it at REI See it at Thermarest

Backpacks

This selection represents backpacks that offer a strategic balance between weight, structural integrity, and functional design, suitable for long-distance trekking or lightweight backpacking. Selection criteria prioritized pack weight relative to load-carrying capacity, suspension efficiency, pocket architecture, fabric durability, and modularity for variable gear configurations. Packs with roll-top closures, streamlined pocket layouts, and external attachment options were favored for their adaptability and efficiency in the field. Consideration was also given to harness comfort, load transfer, and ventilation features that enhance all-day carry performance under typical backpacking loads. The products included span a range of use cases, from minimalist ultralight packs to more supportive designs intended for extended trips or higher-volume kits.

What’s New? Osprey Exos PRO series removed. Yes, they’re lighter. But new models have discarded minimalist design in favor of suspension modifications that most users find uncomfortable.

Gregory packs removed – new versions suffering from pack bloat.

Flash Air added, as a result of proven long-term field performance.

Beta Light 45 added, for blending load-carrying comfort (frame flexibility) and a fastpacking-style harness.

Simple, functional, durable, waterproof

Lightweight frame blended with a fastpacking harness

Thru-hiking DNA from a large brand

REI Co-op Flash Air Backpack The REI Flash series of lightweight backpacks has seen several refinements over the years, and the Flash Air represents the latest incarnation. This is one of the few backpacks made by a large manufacturer that has well-executed thru-hiking DNA in it - a roll-top closure, 3-pocket design, hip and shoulder pockets, and a well-padded harness that carries loads well. Men's Women's

Affordable, lightweight, modular, versatile, comfortable

REI Flash Backpack Modularity, versatile design, comfort - and value - it's rare to find the features of the REI Flash backpack in a package at this price. Men's Women's

Most comfortable sub-3-lb pack, capable of 30-40 lb loads

Osprey Exos/Eja Osprey isn't well-known for making light packs. They've tried with the Exos & Eja PRO series - but we don't recommend them for their poor load-carrying capacity. The non-PRO Exos/Eja, however, offer both load-carrying stability and harness comfort that is rare among lightweight packs. So if you are looking for a pack where you need a little more padding, or want some additional ventilation across your back, or want a top lid, the standard versions of the Exos (men's) and Eja (women's) are good choices. Also available in a smaller version - see the Exos 48 (men's) or Eja 48 (women's). See the Exos 58 See the Eja 58

Chairs

This selection includes seating options that provide a functional balance between comfort, portability, and packed efficiency for backcountry use. Evaluation criteria focused on total weight, packed size, deployment speed, seating ergonomics, and stability on uneven terrain. Products were selected to represent a range of use cases – from minimalist stools and frame-based chairs for trail breaks and relaxed camp lounging, to reclining models offering adjustable positioning, and sit-pad-style chairs optimized for confined spaces like tents or snow shelters. Durability of frame materials, ease of assembly, and comfort during extended use were also considered to ensure suitability for multi-day backpacking trips where rest and recovery matter.

What’s New? Moonlite Elite has replaced previous Moonlite models in response to long-term validation of durability.

Lightweight, minimalist, compact – easy to deploy for trail breaks

Most comfortable and versatile for most users (relaxed back angle)

For users who prefer a more upright sitting position

Helinox Chair Zero The most popular ultralight camp chair in the world, and one of the lightest. 7000-series aluminum shock-corded frame, Aramid ripstop nylon support fabric. 14" x 4" x 4" packed size. 25" seat height, 20" width, 18" depth. 265 lb seating capacity. WEIGHT: 16 oz (454 g) See it at REI See Our Review

Adjustable reclining chair for users who want adaptability in seating positions

Best option for sitting inside a tent (esp. for winter use)

Crazy Creek Hex 2.0 Original Chair Packable, durable, and fast to deploy. Especially useful for sitting inside your shelter where headroom is limited and you don't want to damage your shelter floor. WEIGHT: 20.8 oz (590 g) See it at REI

This collection includes shoes that address the diverse performance demands of lightweight and ultralight backpacking across a range of terrain types and conditions. Selection criteria focused on optimizing combinations of weight, traction, underfoot protection, durability, fit, moisture management, and proven, long-term (multi-year) performance. Included models span categories from trail runners to approach shoes, each offering specific trade-offs in drop height, cushioning, torsional rigidity, and upper construction. Consideration was also given to sole geometry for off-trail stability, outsole compound performance on wet and loose surfaces, and the suitability of materials for drying efficiency or waterproofness. The aim is to provide options that balance comfort with technical performance for both maintained trails and more rugged environments.

What’s New? New-to-market models have been removed due to unproven longevity.

All high-stack models have been removed because of ankle rollover risk while carrying backpacking-packs on uneven terrain.

All mid-height models have been removed due to limited applicability for ultralight-style comfort.

Select models from Brooks, Hoka, Arc’teryx, and Salomon have been removed because of systemic fit (too narrow) and durability issues.

Versatile, zero-drop, moderate cushion, proven trail shoe

Altra Lone Peak Zero-drop, moderate cushion, moderate stiffness, wide toebox, and light weight. One of the most popular trail backpacking shoes in our community. Not recommended for steep off-trail travel. Men's Women's

Durable, low-drop, long-distance comfort

Danner Trail 2650 Compared to a typical trail running shoe, these offer more durable uppers and soles, better wet traction, and an external heel counter for more stability. A proven backpacking shoe. Men's Women's

Classic design in a much lighter package

Merrell Moab Speed If you're a fan of Merrell Moab's (one of the best-selling hiking shoes ever made) for their durability, structure, and stability, you might be interested in the Moab Speed model. Similar performance in a lighter and faster-drying shoe. Men's Women's

Rugged shoe with aggressive sole for off-trail use

La Sportiva Bushido Fine for dirt trails, but the Bushido excels in technical (off-trail) terrain and very rocky trails. One of the highest-traction outsoles we've ever tested on wet rock. Moderately firm cushion and low drop make it a very sensitive shoe for foot placement precision. Moderate stiffness provides protective resilience for backpacking. Men's Women's

Waterproof shoe with traction lugs tuned for mud, snow, loose terrain, tundra

Salomon Speedcross 6 GORE-TEX It's not often we make a recommendation for a waterproof-breathable low-cut shoe, but the Speedcross 6 GTX has stood the test of time. Its lacing system, high-traction deep lug sole, and form-fitting upper make this shoe well-suited to mud, snow, and tundra. Men's Women's

Approach shoe with technical prowess for steep scrambling & distance hiking comfort

La Sportiva TX4 Evo Approach shoes for backpackers are hard to come by. A shoe has to perform on talus, scree, and scramble - but still provide comfort for long trail miles (some cushion and a reasonable width). The La Sportiva TX4 Evo series is one of the rare shoes that accomplishes both well. The new ST variant has breathable mesh panels on the upper - but still retains a full rand. Men's Women's

Apparel

After surveying more than 500 pieces of apparel (rain jackets, insulating jackets, base layers, trekking clothes, and accessories) at REI over the past year, very little stands out. That’s because the outdoor apparel market has become so blurred that it’s hard to separate technically-engineered apparel from commodified fashion.

What’s New? We’ve consolidated apparel into a single section to highlight specific use case applications and products that we feel represent those uses cases well.

Rain Jacket – Performance

Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket The Arc'teryx Beta SL is the lightest rain jacket on the market that combines a full feature set (generous fit, extensive ventilation, high breathability) AND durable (40D+) fabrics. Men's Women's

Rain Jacket – Ultralight

Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket When a rain jacket spends most of its time stowed in your pack, weight becomes its most important feature. Of the rain jackets on the market that weigh less than 8 ounces, the Helium is one of the more refined models - waterproof zips, a usable hood, moderately breathable fabric, and articulated fit that's roomy enough for layering. Men's Women's

Wind Shirt – Active Use

Arc'teryx Incendo Airshell Hoodie Constructed from ultralight double-weave Airshell nylon with a PFAS-compliant DWR finish, the 105 g Incendo Airshell Hoody integrates air-permeable panels for more breathability, a low-profile hood with single-pull adjuster, two zippered hand pockets, an internal stow pocket, reverse coil front zip, an adjustable elasticized hem, and elasticized cuffs. See it at REI See it at Arc'teryx

Insulating Jacket – Ultralight

Black Diamond Deploy Hoody We understand that there is a limited use case for a very-low loft down hoody - for mild temperatures and layering. But to execute that strategy effectively, you have to use minimalist design and ultralight fabrics. Black Diamond is one of the very few brands who have done this successfully with the Deploy Hoody. WEIGHT: 5.3 ounces (150.2 g) Women's (REI) Men's (Garage Grown Gear)

Insulating Jacket – Affordable

REI 650 Down Jacket This recommendation is all about the price - you'll be hard-pressed to find a jacket at this price point, warmth level, and weight. At less than 11 ounces (310 g), this jacket has more down than fashion-chic "tiny baffle" jackets without being so bulky you can't layer a rain jacket over it if necessary. Men's Women's

Active Insulation – Ultralight

Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody Before you dismiss this as another "iteration" of the Nano line, note its weight: 8.8 ounces (250 g). This version is different - and the one we've been waiting for at Backpacking Light for nearly a decade. Finally, we have an air-permeable softshell fabric that's actually ultralight combined with a touch of insulation. This makes the Nano-Air ultralight a very compelling option for active insulation as a shell when worn over a light base layer, or under a rain jacket. Men's Women's

Handwear – Warm Gloves

Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves are midweight gloves constructed with a wool, polyester, and nylon blend outer for warmth, hydrophobic water-resistantce, and durability. The inner lining is soft polyester fleece, providing next-to-skin comfort and additional insulation. These gloves feature silicone grip pads on the palm and fingers for improved grip and touchscreen-compatible suede patches on the thumb and index finger for device use without removal. Weight is approximately 2.3–2.6 oz See it at REI See it at Backcountry

Handwear – Ultralight Shell Mitts

REI Co-op Minimalist GTX Mittens REI Co-op Minimalist GTX Mittens are lightweight, waterproof-breathable shell mittens designed for layering over liner gloves to provide protection from rain, wind, and snow. They use a 3-layer GORE-TEX membrane with fully taped seams for reliable waterproofing and breathability. The shell is made from recycled polyester, and the mittens feature an angled hook-and-loop (Velcro) wrist strap for an adjustable fit, as well as elastic-bound cuffs for easy on and off. Touchscreen-compatible material is applied to the thumb, fingers, and palm, though dexterity is limited due to the mitten design. Each pair weighs approximately 1.4 oz (size large) and measures about 11 inches in length, extending just past the wrist for added coverage. These mittens are intended for use as a shell layer in wet or windy conditions and can be packed down to a compact size for easy storage. See it at REI

Handwear – Winter Shell Mitts

Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts Black Diamond Waterproof Overmitts are lightweight, non-insulated shell mittens designed to be worn over gloves or liners for added waterproof and windproof protection in wet or cold conditions. Constructed with a stretchy, 3-layer waterproof-breathable fabric and fully taped seams, they provide a reliable barrier against rain, snow, and wind. The mitts feature a textured palm for improved grip, an adjustable drawcord (long) gauntlet to seal out the elements (especially useful in snowy conditions), and an articulated fit to accommodate layering. 94 grams (3.3 oz) per pair. See it at REI See it at Black Diamond

Beanie Hat – Wool, Lightweight

Sun Gloves with Full-Grip Palm

Outdoor Research Activeice Chroma Sun Gloves Outdoor Research ActiveIce Chroma Sun Gloves are fingerless gloves designed for sun protection and breathability. They use a lightweight, stretch knit fabric (polyester/spandex) that wicks moisture and dries quickly. The back of the hand provides UPF 50+ sun protection. The palm features perforated synthetic suede overlays for durability and grip. The gloves have a hook-and-loop cuff tab for an adjustable fit and weigh approximately 1.2 oz (34 g). See it at REI See it at Backcountry

Neck / Sun / Insect Gaiter – Ultralight, Fast-Drying

Buff Neck Gaiter The original Buff has been mimicked but not matched. It's still the lightest for its coverage, offers reliable SPF sun protection, and helps keep the bugs at bay. Use it to boost warmth as a hat, balaclava, or neck gaiter when it's cold. Makes a nice face/mouth/nose cover for sleeping in extreme cold. Washcloth, towel, rag - the Buff is as multi-functional as it comes. Original InsectShield

Lighting, Navigation, and Electronics

Backcountry electronics include lights, navigation devices (including smartphones and GPS units, satellite communicators, portable battery chargers, and more. Our recommendations are based primarily on two types of criteria: (1) how much performance (power) can be eked out of its battery; and (2) how does the device hold up to the demanding rigor of backcountry use?

What’s New? Garmin inReach Messenger Plus has replaced the standard model Messenger for its updated packet transmission efficiency for photo sharing – elevating its reliability and speed in all types of satellite communications.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has replaced the Garmin Epix Pro 2, following firmware upgrades of the former that have resolved all issues related to user interface responsiveness.

Battery chargers have been removed in response to REI removing state-of-the-art models from its product selection.

Petzl Actik Core headlamps have been removed due to degradation in performance of new models using legacy battery technology.

Durable Headlamp, Aluminum Housing

Fenix HM50R V2 Headlamp The Fenix HM50R V2.0 headlamp delivers up to 700 lumens with a beam distance of 115 meters, powered by an included 16340 rechargeable Li-ion battery; it features four white light levels, two red light modes, USB-C charging, and weighs 2.75 oz (78 g) including battery and headband. See it at REI See it at Fenix

Lightest Rechargeable LED Lantern

Black Diamond Moji R+ Lantern Black Diamond's Moji Lantern is a compact, lightweight lighting solution that offers a maximum output of 200 lumens and features a frosted globe for even light distribution. The lantern supports dual-fuel operation, running on either a rechargeable BD 1500 Li-ion battery or three AAA batteries (both sold separately). Additional features include a dimming switch for adjustable brightness, a double-hook hang loop for easy suspension, and an IPX4 stormproof rating. Multi-color LED lighting. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Highest LightBench Test Headlamp Available at REI

Black Diamond Storm 500-R Rechargeable Headlamp The Black Diamond Storm 500-R Rechargeable Headlamp delivers up to 500 lumens with a maximum beam distance of 120 meters, powered by a 2400 mAh Li-ion battery rechargeable via micro-USB; it features proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red/green/blue night vision, lock mode, PowerTap™ Technology for instant brightness adjustment, and an IP67 waterproof/dustproof rating. See it at REI See it at Backcountry

Sat Messenger w/Integrated Nav

Sat Messenger w/Photo Sharing

Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite. WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: can transmit photos and voice memos

can transmit photos and voice memos reverse-charging capability

reverse-charging capability integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Sat Messenger w/Dedicated Phone Number & Medical Assist Messaging

Zoleo Satellite Communicator Requires a smartphone to get the most out of it, but arguably offers the best service package of all messengers, including more usable test modes and access to non-emergency medical assistance. Other benefits include an assigned (fixed) messaging number and long-form messages that don't get truncated. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

ABC & Optical Physiology With Multiconstellation GPS

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED The Fenix 8 AMOLED is the current standard-bearer of ABC/GPS fitness watches. It offers similar guts and sensor technology as the Garmin Epix Pro 2 (including multiband/L5), but with a modified (simpler) user interface and a new codebase. Recent firmware updates in late 2024 have improved responsiveness, battery life, customization features, and usability. WEIGHT: 2.57 ounces (73 g) Standard Model Sapphire Model

Stoves and Cooking

This selection focuses on cooking systems that optimize performance, efficiency, and portability for backpacking. Canister stoves were evaluated based on criteria such as boil time, fuel efficiency, wind resistance, temperature regulation, and ignition reliability. Both upright and integrated systems are represented to reflect trade-offs between modular flexibility and all-in-one performance in inclement conditions. Cookware was selected based on weight, versatility, cook kit nesting, and material durability – particularly in titanium models that offer minimal weight without compromising function.

What’s New? Solid fuel and alcohol stoves have been removed, because we feel there are more compelling options available from cottage manufacturers that are not distributed at REI.

Jetboil models (including the MiniMo and Flash integrated canister stoves and Stash upright canister system) have been removed due to poor performance in mild wind.

The MSR Titan Kettle has been removed due to failure of non-metal parts used in the lid and handles.

Canister stoves without a wind-shield burner lip have been removed due to poor performance in mild wind.

Highest-performing canister stoves in inclement conditions

Soto Windmaster The Soto Windmaster Stove is a lightweight (87g) canister stove featuring a concave burner head design that acts as a built-in windscreen, enhancing performance in windy conditions. It includes the 4Flex pot support, suitable for larger cookware, and offers an output of 2800 kcal/h (3260W/11000 BTU). The stove maintains consistent boil times across various temperatures and can boil 2 cups of water in under 2.5 minutes, even in strong winds. It is compatible with butane, isobutane, and propane mixtures, but not with 100% propane. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Highest-performing integrated canister stove:

MSR Windburner In every objective boil and burn test we've run according to the StoveBench Protocol, the MSR Windburner has outpaced all other integrated canister stoves with heat-exchanger pots. It's faster, more fuel-efficient, and resilient in inclement weather - especially wind. See it at REI See it at MSR

Affordable and ultralight titanium pot

Food Storage

This selection includes food storage systems that meet recognized standards for bear resistance while addressing the weight and volume constraints of backcountry travel. Products were evaluated based on their compliance with regulatory certifications (e.g., IGBC), mechanical resistance to wildlife intrusion, ease of use in the field, and storage efficiency. Hard-sided canisters offer consistent performance in high-risk areas due to their rigid structure and universal approval in most protected zones. Soft-sided alternatives provide weight and volume savings for regions where they are permitted. All included products reflect a balance between protection, usability, and packability, supporting both backcountry safety and Leave No Trace principles.

What’s New? ABS plastic food canisters have been removed because of their excessive weight vs. much lighter options.

Reliable, secure, easy to use, transparent

BearVault Food Canisters BearVault offers a range of bear-resistant food canisters designed for backpackers and hikers, varying in capacity and weight to suit different trip lengths: BV500-Journey : 700 cubic inches (11.5 L), 2 lbs 9 oz (1.16 kg), 12.7 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 700 cubic inches (11.5 L), 2 lbs 9 oz (1.16 kg), 12.7 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV475-Trek : 565 cubic inches (9.3 L), 2 lbs 4 oz (1.03 kg), 10.5 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 565 cubic inches (9.3 L), 2 lbs 4 oz (1.03 kg), 10.5 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV450-Jaunt : 440 cubic inches (7.2 L), 2 lbs 1 oz (940 g), 8.3 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 440 cubic inches (7.2 L), 2 lbs 1 oz (940 g), 8.3 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV425-Sprint: 305 cubic inches (5 L), 1 lb 12 oz (800 g), 6 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BearVault canisters are constructed from durable polycarbonate material, feature transparent walls for easy content visibility, and have a wide opening with a screw-on lid that doesn't require tools to operate. They are certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC). See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Lighter and more compact than bear canisters

Ursack Lighter and more compact than a bear canister. The Ursack series of bear-resistant food storage bags save weight and bulk in areas where bear canisters are not required or Ursacks are certified as lawful food storage options. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Hydration & Water Treatment

Most versatile and effective chemical treatment

Aquamira A cult favorite in the ultralight community for its ease of use, pre-mix stability, efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts, and its ability to impart better flavor and odor to bad water sources. Can be repackaged if using opaque PE dropper bottles. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Simple, light, and effective – especially good to supplement treatment (e.g., filters) of water impacted by cattle or sheep grazing

Aquatabs Aquatabs contain Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate (NaDCC), which releases hypochlorous acid (HOCl) - a powerful, broad-spectrum disinfectant that is both faster-acting and more palatable than iodine. Unlike iodine tablets, which leave an unpleasant taste and are less effective against viruses and cysts, NaDCC provides superior pathogen inactivation, works better in cold and turbid water, and does not discolor water or stain containers. It’s also safer for long-term use. And unlike chlorine bleach-based disinfectants, which degrade quickly and deliver a harsh taste with imprecise dosing, Aquatabs use more stable compounds to release controlled amounts of disinfectant for safer, more effective, and better-tasting water purification. See it at REI

Reliable squeeze filtration systems with integrated soft bladders/bottles

BeFree-compatible water containers

Still the lightest bottle available – a gold standard in ultralight backpacking

Consumer Advocacy

