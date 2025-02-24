Introduction

It’s not hard to find mass-market gear from big (corporate) brands at big box and specialty retailer stores. And for the most part, much of that gear is manufactured at reasonable standards of quality. However, the outdoor gear industry (and even the so-called ultralight sub-market) is mature enough now that much of the gear lacks innovation in design or materials, and is marketed as “does everything well enough” instead of being really good at addressing more specific use cases.

That’s where startups, small brands, and cottage gear makers come in. They are more nimble, so their designs can evolve more rapidly in response to customer feedback. They aren’t stuck producing giant lots in large factories, so they can be more experimental and innovative with materials and design. And they (often) don’t distribute through large retailers and distributors. This means that more of the markup you are paying for this gear goes directly to the brand owners and employees, domestic production, and innovative (small batch) design, rather than sales, marketing, and distribution.

In this gear guide, our editorial team has curated a collection of gear from small, startup, and cottage brands across a wide range of gear categories. We have personally used and tested every item in this gear guide, and in all cases, the products represent gear we recommend based on actual field experience.

Recommended: Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear Garage Grown Gear is an online marketplace featuring ultralight and cottage-industry outdoor gear, with a selection of backpacks, shelters, apparel, and accessories from independent brands. It focuses on small-batch, innovative products for backpacking, hiking, and adventure travel. Shop Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear and Backpacking Light have partnered for many years to bring you the most up-to-date information, education, and gear about small, startup, and cottage brands. Garage Grown Gear is our community’s home-grown cottage retailer that supports our cottage industry by providing them with marketing, retail, and distribution services for small brands. Please join us in supporting small brands by purchasing gear using the links on the page (we may earn a commission, please review our disclosure letter for more information.)



Gear Recommendations

1-Person Tents – Dyneema Composite Fabrics

Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) tents offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them a popular choice for ultralight backpackers looking to shave every possible ounce. These tents resist water absorption, reduce weight gain in wet conditions, and provide a high level of tear resistance. While DCF shelters come at a premium price, their performance in wet environments and long-term reliability make them an attractive investment for dedicated long-distance hikers and minimalist adventurers.





ZPacks Plex Solo Lite At just 11.8 oz (334 g), the Zpacks Plex Solo Lite is among the lightest solo shelters available with a bathtub floor, storm doors, and a fully-enclosed interior. It pitches with a single 52" (132 cm) trekking pole and features a fully taped Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy. Overlapping storm doors secure with metal hooks. Weight & Packed Size: 11.8 oz (334 g); 4.5" x 11" (11.5 cm x 28 cm) Materials: 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy; 0.75 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric floor Dimensions: 90" (228 cm) length, width tapers from 38" (97 cm) to 28" (71 cm); 52" (132 cm) peak height; 20.6 sq ft (1.91 sq m) floor area See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at ZPacks

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Mid 1 At 16.8 oz (476 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Mid 1 is a fully enclosed, side-entry, single-wall pyramid shelter designed for solo use. It pitches with a single trekking pole at approximately 135 cm and features a 6-inch (15 cm) DCF10 bathtub floor. The No-See-Um mesh crescent door with dual #3 YKK zippers provides insect protection and ventilation, while the zippered vestibule doors with magnetic keepers ensure secure closure. Dual peak vents help mitigate condensation, and multiple reinforced tie-outs with LineLoc adjusters allow for a secure pitch in varied conditions. A 6-inch (15 cm) pole jack is included to accommodate shorter trekking poles. Weight & Packed Size: 16.8 oz (476 g); 8.5" x 5.5" x 5.5" (21.6 cm x 14 cm x 14 cm) Materials: 0.8 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric canopy; 1.0 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric floor Dimensions: 96" (244 cm) length, 32" (81 cm) width, 54" (137 cm) peak height See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Nemo Hornet Osmo The NEMO Hornet OSMO is a semi-freestanding, three-season backpacking tent available in 1P, 2P, and 3P configurations. It is made from a poly-nylon ripstop fabric designed for improved water repellency and reduced stretch when wet. The tent features large doors and vestibules for gear storage, a volumizing ceiling strut (not included in the 3P model) that increases headroom, and volumizing guy-outs that expand interior space. Additional features include an overhead pocket for headlamp diffusion, door tie-backs, and a rectangular stuff sack for efficient packing. Weight: 1 lb 13 oz (822 g) for the 1P, 2 lb 1 oz (948 g) for the 2P, 2 lb 13 oz (1.28 kg) for the 3P Packed Size: 12.5 x 7.5 x 3.0 inches (32 x 19 x 7 cm) for the 1P; 2P adds an additional half inch of depth and the 3P adds an additional one inch of depth. Materials: The canopy is made of 15D nylon ripstop and No-See-Um mesh. The rainfly and floor use OSMO™ ripstop fabric with 1200 mm and 1500 mm waterproof ratings. Dimensions: The 1P floor measures 87 x 39/30 inches (220 x 99/75 cm) with a 39-inch (98 cm) peak height. The 2P is 85 x 50/42 inches (215 x 127/107 cm) with a 39-inch (98 cm) peak height. The 3P is 88 x 66/60 inches (224 x 168/152 cm) with a 42-inch (107 cm) peak height. Floor areas are 20.6 sq ft (1.9 sq m) for the 1P, 27.5 sq ft (2.6 sq m) for the 2P, and 39.0 sq ft (3.6 sq m) for the 3P, with vestibules of 7.3 sq ft (0.7 sq m) for the 1P and 2P, and 8.9 sq ft (0.8 sq m) for the 3P. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nemo

Tarptent Aeon Li At 19.15 oz (543 g) with stakes and struts, the Tarptent Aeon Li is a single-wall, one-person side-entry shelter. It pitches with a single trekking pole and features a fully seam-taped Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy and floor. Patented PitchLoc foldable corners with carbon struts increase interior volume and structural stability, while a structural awning adds head and shoulder room, allowing both front doors to be rolled back without a forward guyline. Magnetic fly door ties, adjustable high and low venting, and a compact packed size enhance usability. Weight & Packed Size: 19.15 oz (543 g) with stakes and struts; packs to 14 x 4 inches (36 x 10 cm). Materials: 0.51 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric fly; 1.0 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric floor. Dimensions: 88-inch (224 cm) floor length, 30-inch (76 cm) floor width, 47-inch (119 cm) interior peak height; accommodates wide sleeping pads up to 25 inches (63.5 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Tarptent

ZPacks Pivot Solo Tent Weighing 13.5 oz (383 g), the Zpacks Pivot Solo is a single-person, non-freestanding tent designed for maximum interior space with minimal weight. It pitches with a 52" (132 cm) front trekking pole and a 32" (81 cm) rear pole positioned at the back corner, creating steep walls that optimize head and foot clearance. The L-shaped entryway with a draping screen door allows easy access and ventilation, while the recessed bathtub floor and overhanging canopy help mitigate splash-up and condensation. Weight & Packed Size: 13.5 oz (383 g); rolled tight: approximately 4" diameter by 11" tall (10 cm x 28 cm), equating to 138 cubic inches (2.3 liters). Materials: Available in two fabric options—0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy with a 0.75 oz/sqyd floor, or a more durable 0.75 oz/sqyd canopy with a 1.0 oz/sqyd floor. Dimensions: 84-inch (214 cm) floor length; width tapers from 42 inches (107 cm) at the widest point to 28 inches (71 cm) at the foot; front peak height of 52 inches (132 cm); rear-right peak height of 32 inches (81 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at ZPacks

1-Person Tents – Silnylon & Silpoly

Silnylon and silpoly tents offer a more budget-friendly alternative to DCF while still maintaining high levels of durability and longevity. These materials provide reasonable water resistance, durability, and tension forgiveness. Silpoly, in particular, offers better dimensional stability and less water absorption compared to silnylon, making it an interesting option for humid or wet conditions. While (usually) heavier than DCF, these materials strike a balance between cost, durability, and performance.

Gossamer Gear The One Weighing 17.7 oz (503 g), the Gossamer Gear The One is a single-wall, non-freestanding, one-person tent that pitches with two trekking poles set to 125 cm. It features factory-taped seams, a bathtub floor, dual side-entry doors, and a rollable vestibule. Reflective tie-outs and guy lines are included for setup. Weight & Packed Size: 17.7 oz (503 g); packed size of 10 x 5 inches (25.4 x 12.7 cm). Materials: 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU fabric with a minimum 1800 mm waterproof rating. Dimensions: 84-inch (213 cm) floor length; head-end width of 33 inches (84 cm), foot-end width of 21 inches (53 cm); 45-inch (114 cm) interior peak height; vestibule area of 10 sq ft (0.9 sq m). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo Weighing 26 oz (740 g), the Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo is a single-wall, one-person side-entry tent. It pitches with a single 49-inch (124 cm) pole and requires six stakes for setup. The canopy is made from 20D silicone-coated polyester, and the floor utilizes 40D silicone-coated polyester. Design features include a vestibule, a high vent, floating canopy and floor, and a screened door. Seam sealing is required before use to ensure waterproofness. Weight & Packed Size: 26 oz (740 g); packed size of 11 x 4.5 inches (28 x 11 cm). Materials: Canopy: 20D silicone-coated polyester; floor: 40D silicone-coated polyester. Dimensions: Floor area: 26.25 sq ft (2.4 m²); vestibule area: 8.5 sq ft (0.8 m²); floor length: 90 inches (228 cm); floor width: 48 inches (121 cm); peak height: 49 inches (124 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Six Moon Designs

Slingfin SplitWing Shelter Bundle Weighing 21 oz (595 g) without stakes, the SlingFin SplitWing Shelter Bundle is a modular ultralight shelter system that includes a tarp, mesh body, and removable (enclosed) vestibule. It pitches with trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes. It's a traditional end-entry A-frame tarp-style shelter with protective storm beaks, doors, and an inner tent - making it as modular, versatile, and stormworth as needed. Weight & Packed Size: 21 oz (595 g) without stakes; six DAC J-stakes add 2 oz (57 g); packed size is 11 x 5 x 5 inches (28 x 13 x 13 cm). Materials: 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil tarp and vestibule; 15D Nylon No-See-Um mesh canopy; 20D Nylon Ripstop PE 1800 mm floor. Dimensions: Tarp length of 90 inches (229 cm); head-end width of 60–72 inches (152–183 cm); foot-end width of 36 inches (91 cm); interior height of 41–47 inches (104–119 cm). Mesh body floor length of 82 inches (208 cm); width of 56 inches (142 cm) at the head and 31 inches (79 cm) at the foot; interior height of 34 inches (86 cm) at the head. Vestibule adds 6.8 sq ft (0.63 sq m) of covered space. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at SlingFin

2-Person Tents

For those who prefer a bit more space or are traveling with a partner, 2-person ultralight tents offer a blend of weight savings and comfort. Many of these designs use trekking poles for setup, reducing the need for dedicated tent poles and keeping pack weight low. Whether made from Dyneema, silpoly, or silnylon, these shelters prioritize efficient space utilization and weather resistance while maintaining a lightweight footprint for long-distance hiking.

ZPacks Duplex Classic Weighing 17.9 oz (507 g), the Zpacks Duplex Classic is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent. It pitches with two 48-inch (122 cm) trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes for setup. The tent features four independently operable storm doors for adjustable ventilation and weather protection, a rectangular bathtub floor, and fully taped seams. The Zpacks Duplex Classic’s defining feature is its balance of ultralight weight with 28 square feet of fully-enclosed surface area - maintaining a spacious 45-inch (114 cm) width that many lighter Dyneema trekking pole tents sacrifice. Weight & Packed Size: 17.9 oz (507 g); packed size of 7 x 12 inches (18 x 30 cm). Materials: Canopy: 0.55 oz/yd² Dyneema® Composite Fabric; floor: 1.0 oz/yd² Dyneema® Composite Fabric. Dimensions: Floor area: 28.1 sq ft (2.6 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 45 inches (114 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at ZPacks

Zpacks Duplex Lite The Zpacks Duplex Lite is a two-person, single-wall tent weighing 14.9 oz (423 g), making it the lightest fully enclosed two-person tent available. It achieves this by utilizing a 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy and a 0.75 oz/sqyd DCF floor, along with a slimmed-down 40-inch (102 cm) wide floor and lighter 1.3 mm Z-Line guy-lines. The tent pitches with two 48-inch (122 cm) trekking poles and requires six stakes for setup. Design features include two doors, two vestibules, and fully taped seams. Weight & Packed Size: 14.9 oz (423 g); packed size of 5 x 11 inches (13 x 28 cm). Materials: Canopy: 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric; floor: 0.75 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric. Dimensions: Floor area: 25 sq ft (2.3 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 40 inches (102 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at ZPacks

Gossamer Gear The Two Shelter Weighing 23.5 oz (667 g), the Gossamer Gear The Two is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent that is one of the lightest sil-fabric tents in its size class - thanks to its use of 10D fabrics. It pitches with two 125 cm trekking poles and requires six stakes for setup. The canopy and floor are constructed from 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU fabric with an 1800mm waterproof UTS coating and factory-taped seams for immediate waterproofing out of the box. Design features include dual vestibules, a tapered floor (48 inches at the head, 42 inches at the foot), and a peak height of 46 inches (117 cm). Weight & Packed Size: 23.5 oz (667 g); packed size of 5 x 11 inches (13 x 28 cm). Materials: Canopy and floor: 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU with 1800mm waterproof UTS coating. Dimensions: Floor area: 26.25 sq ft (2.4 m²); vestibule area: 20 sq ft (1.9 m²); floor length: 84 inches (213 cm); floor width: 48 inches (122 cm) at the head, 42 inches (107 cm) at the foot; peak height: 46 inches (117 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P Weighing 22 oz (624 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent that pitches with two 125 cm (48-inch) trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes for setup. Design features include dual vestibule doors with #3 YKK Aquaguard zippers and magnetic toggles, opposing No-See-Um Mesh doors with #3 uncoated YKK zippers, and fully taped seams. The tent's 3-D sidewalls (with tie-outs at seam junctions instead of mid-panel to improve longevity of the DCF) provide additional head and foot room. Weight & Packed Size: 22 oz (624 g); packed dimensions of 8.5 x 6.0 x 5.5 inches (22 x 15 x 14 cm). Materials: Canopy: DCF5 Dyneema® Composite Fabric; floor: DCF10 Dyneema® Composite Fabric; doors: No-See-Um Mesh. Dimensions: Floor area: 28 sq ft (2.6 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 48 inches (122 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Floorless Shelters – Tarps

Floorless tarps represent the pinnacle of minimalism in ultralight shelter design. They offer superior versatility, allowing hikers to create custom configurations based on terrain and weather conditions. With options ranging from basic rectangular tarps to advanced catenary-cut designs, these shelters provide high levels of ventilation while keeping weight low. Ideal for those who want maximum flexibility in their shelter system.

Etowah Ultra TNT Tarp Weighing approximately 10.2 oz (290 g) for the 8x10-foot size, the Etowah Outfitters Ultra TNT Tarp is constructed from UltraTNT laminate fabric by Challenge Sailcloth. This material features an enhanced fiber grid with Ultra yarns inserted at 0, 45, and -45 degrees, laminated between two layers of 0.25 mil polyester (PET) film, providing high tear-resistance in a dimensionally stable and waterproof fabric. Performance is comparable to DCF at lower cost. 16 perimeter tie-outs, 3 center seam tie-outs, 1 pull-out centered on each panel. Weight: 10.2 oz (290 g) for the 8x10 ft (2.4x3.0 m) tarp. Materials: Canopy - UltraTNT laminate fabric, 0.94 oz/yd² (31.9 g/m²); tie-out reinforcememts - Ultra 100 fabric, 2.92 oz/yd² (99 g/m²). Dimensions: 8x10 ft (2.4x3.0 m). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Etowah

Slingfin Splitwing UL Tarp Weighing approximately 7.9 oz (224 g), the SlingFin SplitWing UL Tarp is constructed from 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil (double-sided coating) fabric, which provides greater tear resistance, UV stability, and long-term waterproofing than standard silnylon, making it one of the most durable ultralight tarps in its weight class. The tarp features an enclosed foot area to reduce drafts, front "wings" for adjustable pitching between 105–120 cm, and 20D Nylon Ripstop PE 1800mm reinforcements at high-stress points for increased durability. Includes 9 perimeter stakeout loops and 2 side guyout points for versatile pitching options. Also available as a modular tent system at Garage Grown Gear and Slingfin. Weight: 7.9 oz (224 g) for the tarp alone; 10.3 oz (292 g) including 6 DAC J-stakes. Materials: Canopy - 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil, 1200mm HH; Reinforcements - 20D Nylon Ripstop PE, 1800mm HH. Dimensions: Floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); width: 60–72 inches (152–183 cm) at the head, 36 inches (91 cm) at the foot; peak height: 41–47 inches (104–119 cm) at the head, 18 inches (46 cm) at the foot. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Slingfin

Gossamer Gear Twinn Tarp Weighing approximately 9.7 oz (275 g), the Gossamer Gear Twinn Tarp is constructed from 10D high-tenacity nylon with a blended silicone/polyurethane coating. A catenary cut ridgeline limits pitch options, but ensures a taut, easy setup using two trekking poles, providing about 47 square feet (4.4 m²) of coverage. Factory-taped seams, bug net loops at each end and two side wall tie-out points. Weight: 9.7 oz (275 g). Materials: Canopy - 10D Nylon SIL/PU fabric, waterproof to at least 1800 mm; Guylines - 1.8 mm reflective nylon sheath with 1 mm Dyneema® core; Tensioners - ITW Lineloc 3 on all main tie-outs. Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 122 inches (310 cm); wall length at ground: 107 inches (272 cm); front width: 116 inches (294 cm) total (58 inches per side); rear width: 84 inches (213 cm) total (42 inches per side); peak height for standard setup: 44 inches (112 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Anda Uno Tarp Weighing approximately 7.3 oz (207 g), the ANDA Uno Tarp is constructed from 1.1 oz 20D ECO ripstop SilPoly fabric (100% recycled). The tarp features a tapered A-frame design with catenary cut edges and ridgeline. Seams are not factory taped. Weight: 7.3 oz (207 g). Materials: Canopy - 1.1 oz 20D ECO ripstop SilPoly fabric (100% recycled). Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 9 feet; Head end width: 7 feet; Foot end width: 5 feet. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Anda

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Flat Tarp Weighing approximately 9.0 oz (255 g) for the 8'6" square size, the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Flat Tarp is designed for versatile pitching configurations. Catenary ridgelines are beginner-friendly, while flat tarps provide more versatility for experienced users. The tarp features fully bonded, stitchless ridgeline seams and 16 perimeter tie-outs reinforced with line locks, allowing for a taut and customizable setup. Additional tie-outs are positioned at the center and at one-third intervals along the interior body, providing numerous options for securing the tarp in various configurations. Two sewn-in D-rings under the ridgeline facilitate the attachment of inner nests or bivy systems. Weight: 9.0 oz (255 g) for the 8'6" x 8'6" tarp; 10.9 oz (309 g) for the 8' x 10' tarp. Materials: Canopy - 0.8 oz/yd² (26 g/m²) DCF8 Dyneema Composite Fabric. Dimensions: 8'6" x 8'6" (2.59 x 2.59 m) or 8' x 10' (2.44 x 3.05 m) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Floorless Shelters – Pyramids

Pyramid shelters provide a strong and weather-resistant design that balances ultralight minimalism with all-season capability. These shelters use a single center pole for setup, creating a stable structure that sheds wind and snow effectively. Often used with bivy sacks or inner nests for additional bug protection, pyramids appeal to hikers interested in a simple but highly performant backcountry shelter.

Zpacks Hexamid Pocket Tarp Weighing approximately 5.5 oz (156 g), the Zpacks Hexamid Pocket Tarp is one of the lightest full-perimeter solo shelters available. The tarp features a hexagonal shape with a single trekking pole setup at a peak height of 48 inches (122 cm). Overlapping storm doors can be opened or closed independently, allowing for adjustable ventilation and weather protection without the use of zippers. The tarp includes eight perimeter tie-outs. Weight: 5.5 oz (156 g). Materials: Canopy - 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric. Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 100 inches (254 cm). Width at center: 62 inches (157 cm). Width at ends: 36 inches (91 cm). Interior peak height: 48 inches (122 cm). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Zpacks

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Ultamid 2 Weighing approximately 19.1 oz (542 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear UltaMid 2 is a four-season, two-person ultralight pyramid shelter that emphasizes durability and weather protection. The fully seam-sealed canopy features a single-pole pyramid design, providing a peak height of 64 inches (162.6 cm) and a floor area of 63 sq ft (5.85 m²), accommodating two people plus gear. The shelter includes eight reinforced perimeter tie-outs with line locks, four center panel tie-outs, and a top cone tie-out for versatile pitching options. Dual peak vents with no-see-um mesh allow for ventilation while keeping insects out. The UltaMid 2 can be pitched using adjustable trekking poles, a dedicated center pole, or suspended from an overhead point. Optional accessories, such as mesh inserts with or without a Dyneema floor, are available separately to enhance bug protection and floor coverage. Weight: 19.1 oz (542 g). Materials: Canopy - 0.8 oz/yd² (27.2 g/m²) DCF8 Dyneema Composite Fabric. Dimensions: Length: 107 inches (271.8 cm). Width: 83 inches (210.8 cm). Peak height: 64 inches (162.6 cm). Floor area: 63 sq ft (5.85 m²). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Six Moon Designs Gatewood Cape Weighing approximately 10 oz (284 g), the Six Moon Designs Gatewood Cape doubles as full-coverage rain gear. Constructed from 15D silicone-coated nylon, it provides 35 ft² (3.25 m²) of coverage and features a full zippered entrance, adjustable vestibule height for ventilation, and side snaps to shorten the sides when worn as rain gear. Its unique design ensures 360-degree protection, making it the only poncho-style tarp to offer complete coverage. The Gatewood Cape requires six stakes for setup (not included) and can be paired with the Serenity NetTent for added bug protection. Weight: 10 oz (284 g) Materials: Canopy - 15D silicone-coated nylon. Dimensions: Coverage area: 35 ft² (3.25 m²); Pack size: 10" x 8" x 1.5" (25.4 x 20.3 x 3.8 cm) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Six Moon Designs

Ounce Design 1 Person Shelter At 5.6 oz (160 g), the Ounce Design 1-Person Shelter is a minimalist solo shelter. It features a trapezoidal shape that saves fabric weight vs. square, hexagonal, or rectangular designs. It sets up with a single trekking pole (110 cm or higher) and requires only four stakes, though a fifth stake can be used to maximize interior space. Fully bonded construction. Weight: 5.6 oz (160 g). Materials: Canopy - 0.5 oz/yd² Dyneema Composite Fabric; tie-out reinforcements - 2.92 oz/yd² DCF. Dimensions: Floor length: 106 inches (270 cm); Floor width: 75 inches (190 cm); Interior peak height: 47 inches (110 cm) or higher. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Tent Stakes, Guylines, and Accessories

One of the core skills of ultralight backpacking is understanding how tent stakes and guylines are used to properly secure ultralight shelters in stormy weather. From ultralight titanium stakes to thin guyline cordage, small details can make a big difference in tent stability and ease of use.

Allmansright Hölster Stake Sack The Allmansright Hölster Stake Sack is an ultralight, durable, and water-resistant storage solution for tent stakes. Weighing approximately 4 grams, it features a wide opening with pull tabs for easy access, even while wearing gloves. The draw cord is made with Dyneema, and the seams are taped to prevent stakes from poking through. The small Hölster can carry a few large MSR Ground Hog tent stakes. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Allmansright

Bivy Sacks

Bivy sacks are an alternative to traditional tents, providing weather protection in a compact and minimalist package (if they are waterproof). Non-waterproof bivy sacks pair well with tarps or can be used on their own in dry conditions. Modern bivy designs incorporate breathable fabrics to manage condensation while still offering a decent level of protection from wind, rain, spindrift, and insects.





Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy The Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy serves as a ground cover, wind stopper, splash guard, and bug blocker, and features a waterproof bottom fabric. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Samaya Nano Bivy The Samaya NANO BIVY is a 235g ultralight bivy sack featuring Dyneema Composite Fabric floor (20,000mm waterproofing) and 3-layer Nanovent membrane walls (10,000mm waterproofing, 40,000g/m²/24h breathability). It offers 4-season protection with fully taped seams and a water-repellent YKK AquaGuard zipper, designed for minimalist mountaineering and emergency shelter during alpine races. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Samaya

Sleeping Quilts

Ultralight quilts offer a high level of warmth-to-weight efficiency. High-fill-power down insulation, combined with ultralight shell fabrics, creates packable, warm options for three-season and even winter backpacking. Quilts provide versatility and weight savings for those who prioritize modular sleep setups and understand the skills required to mitigate drafts.

Sleeping Pads

A good night’s sleep starts with a reliable sleeping pad. Ultralight backpackers often opt for inflatable or closed-cell foam pads that balance warmth, comfort, and weight. Advances in materials and construction have led to improved R-values without increasing (too much) weight, ensuring that even the lightest pads provide sufficient insulation for cooler conditions. Thin foam pads can be used as part of a two-pad system in cold temperatures or to protect the inflatable from sharp objects on the ground.

Gossamer Gear Thinlight Pad The Gossamer Gear Thinlight Foam Pad is a closed-cell foam pad available in 1/8" thickness, with an estimated R-value of 0.5. Use it for protection and additional insulation from cold ground when paired with an inflatable pad, or keep it handy for on-trail and in-camp lounging. See it Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Pad Pumps & Pillows

Pad pumps eliminate the need for moisture-laden breath inflation, preserving the longevity of insulated pads (while preventing cheek fatigue). Ultralight inflatable or stuffable pillows offer ergonomic support without adding much bulk or weight to a pack and can improve rest and recovery by helping position your body in a more rested position after a long day of hiking.

Flextail Zero Pump Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress. WEIGHT: 1.2 oz (34 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Flextail

The Pillow Strap The Pillow Strap is a stretchy nylon/spandex pillowcase that secures inflatable camping pillows or clothing to sleeping pads using an adjustable elastic strap. It accommodates various pillow sizes and most rectangular or slightly curved sleeping pads, allowing movement while sleeping and enhancing comfort with layered materials. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Stuff Sack Pillow The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Stuff Sack Pillow is a dual-purpose storage sack and camp pillow weighing approximately 1.7 ounces (48 grams). Constructed from Dyneema Composite Fabric and soft microfleece, it features a reversible design - during the day, it serves as a protective storage sack; at night, it transforms into a pillow by stuffing it with clothing. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Backpacks – Internal Frame

Internal frame packs provide structure and support for carrying heavier loads. Many ultralight internal frame packs incorporate carbon fiber or aluminum stays to distribute weight effectively, making them more appropriate than frameless packs for extended trips with food and gear weight considerations.

Backpacks – Frameless

Frameless packs cater to the most dedicated ultralight hikers, offering significant weight savings by eliminating rigid frame components. These packs rely on efficient load distribution and a disciplined (ultralight) gear system to maintain comfort and balance on long treks. Ideal for those with an already dialed-in ultralight kit or hikers with shoulder and neck muscles adapted to carrying more weight on their shoulders.





Symbiosis Aspen Women's Backpack The Aspen by Symbiosis Gear is a 38L ultralight backpack designed for women, featuring S-curve straps, a 3-way adjustable sternum strap, and a stowable waist belt. Constructed with 420D Extreema fabric, it offers water resistance and durability. The pack includes multiple pockets and compression options for versatile storage and load management. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Symbiosis

LiteAF Curve Ultra Backpack The LiteAF Ultra 40L Curve Full Suspension Backpack is an ultralight pack weighing approximately 25 to 34 ounces, depending on size and options. It features a 40-liter main compartment with an additional 15+ liters of external pockets, removable aluminum support stays, and a fully padded, removable hip belt. The pack is designed to comfortably carry around 25 pounds. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at LiteAF

Food Storage & Odor Control

Protecting food from wildlife is a critical aspect of responsible backpacking and ecosystem stewardship. Whether using odor-proof bags, animal-resistant soft-sided sewn goods, or bear canisters, choosing the right storage solution is essential for both safety and compliance with wilderness regulations.

Nylofume Pack Liner The Nylofume® Pack Liner is a waterproof, odor-resistant nylon polymer bag weighing 0.91 oz (25.9 g). With a 52L capacity, it protects gear from moisture and odors. The clear material allows easy content visibility. It's designed for durability and can be trimmed to fit various pack sizes. Use two (inverted to each other) inside an Ursack or bear canister to hide your food from bears (by containing odors). WEIGHT: 0.9 ounces (25 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

Loksak OPSAK Odor Proof Bags LOKSAK OPSAK Odor-Proof Bags are resealable storage bags designed to contain odors and prevent air and micro-organism transfer. Made from FDA and NSF-approved food-safe materials, they are reusable, recyclable, and available in multiple sizes. Manufactured in the USA. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Ursack Allmitey The Ursack Allmitey is a bear-resistant food sack designed to protect food from bears and small critters. It is made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWP) fabric laminated lined with Kevlar, providing puncture resistance. The sack features a drawstring closure with a 6-foot high-tensile rope and is water-resistant. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

BearVault Food Canisters BearVault offers a range of bear-resistant food canisters designed for backpackers and hikers, varying in capacity and weight to suit different trip lengths: BV500-Journey : 700 cubic inches (11.5 L), 2 lbs 9 oz (1.16 kg), 12.7 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 700 cubic inches (11.5 L), 2 lbs 9 oz (1.16 kg), 12.7 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV475-Trek : 565 cubic inches (9.3 L), 2 lbs 4 oz (1.03 kg), 10.5 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 565 cubic inches (9.3 L), 2 lbs 4 oz (1.03 kg), 10.5 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV450-Jaunt : 440 cubic inches (7.2 L), 2 lbs 1 oz (940 g), 8.3 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).

: 440 cubic inches (7.2 L), 2 lbs 1 oz (940 g), 8.3 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BV425-Sprint: 305 cubic inches (5 L), 1 lb 12 oz (800 g), 6 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia). BearVault canisters are constructed from durable polycarbonate material, feature transparent walls for easy content visibility, and have a wide opening with a screw-on lid that doesn't require tools to operate. They are certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC). See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Gear Organization – Internal

Internal pouches, pods, and compression sacks help maximize pack space and accessibility. Smart organization leads to faster setup, efficient packing, and an overall smoother backcountry experience.

Vaucluse Backpack Ventilation Frame Vaucluse Gear manufactures attachable ventilation frames that easily fit on your favorite backpack to increase airflow. Their gear is designed to attach to backpacks (framed or frameless) in seconds and upgrade airflow, reduce back heat, and increase comfort. Made in the USA. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Gear Organization – External

External gear holsters and add-ons ensure that frequently used items remain within reach.

Chicken Tramper Water Bottle Sleeve The Chicken Tramper Gear Water Bottle Sleeve is an ultralight mesh holder that attaches to backpack straps, providing easy access to hydration. It features adjustable attachments, a shock cord for bottle security, and a stiff X-Pac rim for one-handed use. Available in various sizes to accommodate different bottle types. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Apparel – Insulating

Ultralight insulation layers leverage high-loft synthetic or down materials to maximize warmth at minimal weight. These layers provide essential warmth without unnecessary bulk, whether using Alpha Direct, synthetic Apex insulation, or high-fill power down.

Farpointe Alpha Cruiser The Farpointe Alpha Cruiser Hoody features Polartec Alpha Direct insulation in a lofted mesh fleece construction, offering a high warmth-to-weight ratio. It includes a fitted hood with a paracord drawstring and is available in 60gsm, 90gsm, 60/90 combo, and 120/90 combo weights, with a medium size weighing between 3.8oz and 5.3oz. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Farpointe Outdoor Gear

Enlightened Equipment Torrid APEX Jacket We recommend a synthetic insulated jacket for most conditions where weather is unpredictable, and the Torrid Apex is one of the best in terms of its warmth-to-weight ratio. WEIGHT: 7.4 to 8.4 oz (210 to 238 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: available in 7d or 10d fabrics

available in 7d or 10d fabrics very high warmth-to-weight ratio for synthetic insulation MAIN ISSUES: synthetic insulation requires care, not as durable as down See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Enlightened Equipment

Vado 1/3-Zip Alpha Direct Pullover The 1/3-Zip Alpha® Direct Pullover features Polartec Alpha® Direct 60/90 fabric for breathable insulation, a zipper guard for comfort, and a balaclava hood. Its relaxed fit allows layering, while the drop tail and elastic cuffs enhance coverage. The 1/3-zip design offers ventilation options. Made in the USA, it weighs approximately 4.5 oz (medium). See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Vado

Apparel – Base Layers

Base layers help manage moisture and regulate temperature in varying conditions. Materials like alpaca wool and fishnet balance breathability, warmth, and durability for extended use on the trail.

Apparel – Trekking

Lightweight trekking clothing prioritizes sun protection, breathability, and quick drying. From wind-resistant layers to ventilated button-downs, hikers optimize trekking clothing for adaptability in changing environments, since they are generally wearing these layers at all times.

Town Shirt Sun Hoodie The TownShirt Co. Sun Hoodie features UPF 50+ protection, moisture-wicking and quick-drying 88% recycled polyester/12% spandex fabric, thumbholes, a kangaroo pocket, and a button-loop hood closure. It offers sun protection and comfort for outdoor activities, with anti-pilling properties and a unisex design. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Feet, Head, and Hands

The right accessories keep extremities warm and protected in harsh conditions. Ultralight gaiters, insulated booties, and breathable headwear offer functional layering options without excessive weight.

ZPacks Ultralight Camp Shoes Zpacks Ultralight Camp Shoes weigh 1.8 oz (51.7g) per pair, featuring 100D Ripstop Nylon front and sides for moisture protection, Lycra top for breathability, and a 4mm foam sole. The adjustable shock cord heel allows customized fit. Designed for short distances around camp, not hiking. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at ZPacks

Shamma Elite Warrior Sandals Shamma Sandals Elite Warriors are minimalist, zero-drop, ultralight sandals. They feature a 5mm Vibram Newflex sole, and a total stack height of 6mm. The Elite Lacing System offers three independent adjustment zones—heel strap, insole strap, and toe straps—for a customizable fit, utilizing Velcro fasteners and flexible heel posts to maintain optimal strap positioning. Each sandal weighs approximately 3 ounces (size 9) and is made in the USA. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Shamma Sandals

FarPointe Alpha Camp Socks Got cold feet while you sleep? Farpointe Alpha Camp Socks are made with Polartec Alpha Direct, so they keep your feet warm without costing you a lot of pack weight. WEIGHT: 0.8 ounces (23 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

Territory Long Haul Cap The Long Haul Cap features a lightweight polyester construction with laser-cut perforations for breathability, a five-panel design for fit, and a moisture-wicking sweatband. Its pliable, crushable brim maintains shape while allowing easy packing. Weighing 1.8 ounces, it offers an adjustable band fitting up to 58 cm head sizes. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Sea to Summit Mosquito Head Net The Sea to Summit Mosquito Head Net provides lightweight, full head protection from insects with fine mesh that offers maximum visibility and airflow. Ideal for backcountry travelers, it’s designed to fit over hats or helmets and packs small for easy storage during hikes or camping in bug-prone areas. WEIGHT: 1oz (30 g) See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Cooking Gear – Pots & Utensils

A lightweight cook system enhances backcountry meal prep efficiency. Titanium pots and minimalist utensils streamline cooking while keeping pack weight minimal. Insulated cozies help save fuel while keeping food warm.

Suluk 46 Miksa Pot Lifter The Suluk 46 Miksa Pot Lifter is an ultralight, compact tool designed to lift hot pots safely during backpacking trips. Available in various sizes and materials, it accommodates different pot capacities: Miksa Small Carbon : 3.2 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml.

: 3.2 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml. Miksa Small Aluminum : 4.9 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml.

: 4.9 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml. Miksa Large Aluminum : 11 grams, suitable for lifting up to 1100 ml.

: 11 grams, suitable for lifting up to 1100 ml. Miksa Extra Large Carbon: 18.5 grams, suitable for lifting up to 2000 ml. The maximum capacity refers to the amount of liquid the lifter is designed to lift, not the pot's size. For example, the Miksa Small Pot Lifter can handle a 2L pot containing up to 600 ml of liquid. The aluminum versions' capacities are based on the physical effort needed to generate the leverage to lift the weight of the pot and liquid, while the carbon fiber versions' limits are based on material strength. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Suluk 46

Toaks Titanium Long Handle Spoon The Toaks Titanium Long Handle Spoon is a lightweight utensil weighing 0.65 oz (19g) and measuring 8 5/8 inches (220mm) in length. Crafted from pure titanium without any coating. The long handle and flat head design facilitate easy access to deep containers and efficient scraping of food from corners. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

PotPocket by Gossamer Gear The PotPocket by Gossamer Gear is an insulated sleeve for backpacking pots, featuring PE foam insulation, heat-reflective polyester film, and a Tyvek exterior. Available in two sizes, it keeps meals warm, doubles as cookware storage, and includes a built-in handle. The design allows for easy cleaning and efficient folding. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Gossamer Gear

Big Sky Insulite Food Pouch The Big Sky International Insulite Insulated Food Pouch features a durable, insulated design that helps maintain food temperature in the backcountry. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it a practical solution for hikers and backpackers looking to keep meals warm or cool during extended outdoor trips. WEIGHT: 1 ounce (28 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Big Sky Int'l

Cooking Gear – Stoves & Accessories

Innovations in stove fuel efficiency and heat distribution improve performance and reliability, while modern designs take advantage of lightweight materials and minimalist construction.

Soto Windmaster The Soto Windmaster Stove is a lightweight (87g) canister stove featuring a concave burner head design that acts as a built-in windscreen, enhancing performance in windy conditions. It includes the 4Flex pot support, suitable for larger cookware, and offers an output of 2800 kcal/h (3260W/11000 BTU). The stove maintains consistent boil times across various temperatures and can boil 2 cups of water in under 2.5 minutes, even in strong winds. It is compatible with butane, isobutane, and propane mixtures, but not with 100% propane. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

Hygiene, First Aid, Hydration, & Water Treatment

Ultralight hygiene and first aid solutions ensure health and safety on the trail without adding unnecessary weight. Compact filtration systems, bidets, and multi-use hygiene products enhance comfort and ease of use.

BoglerCo Ultralight Trowel The BoglerCo Ultralight Backpacking Trowel is a compact digging tool weighing approximately 0.48 ounces (13.5 grams). Constructed from high-strength aluminum alloy, it features serrated edges for cutting through roots and a UV-resistant ABS plastic end cap for enhanced comfort during use. Handmade in the USA, it comes with a lifetime warranty. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Vesica Collapsible Water Bottle 1L by CNOC Outdoors The Vesica 1L by CNOC Outdoors is a collapsible water bottle with a 1-liter capacity, weighing 60g. It features a stiff neck and bottom for stability, a 28mm thread compatible with various filters, and is made of 0.4mm thick FDA-approved TPU. The bottle is BPA-free and operates between 20°F to 140°F. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Kula Cloth The Kula Cloth is an antimicrobial, reusable pee cloth designed for hikers and backpackers, featuring a highly absorbent, silver-infused fabric on one side and a waterproof, non-permeable layer on the other to prevent leaks. It includes a snap closure for easy attachment to your pack and a stealth-mode fold for discreet storage. WEIGHT: 0.5 ounces (14 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Kula Cloth

Unpaste Tooth Tabs Unpaste Tooth Tabs are toothpaste tablets made with natural ingredients, free from preservatives and SLS, and packaged compostably. Available in fluoride or fluoride-free options. Each pack contains 125 tablets, lasting about two months. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Leukotape Hot spots and blisters can be a major discomfort during hikes, especially when traditional fixes like Moleskin or Duct Tape don’t hold up in wet or high-friction conditions. Leukotape offers a superior solution with its durable adhesive that sticks even when wet, providing reliable blister prevention. Compact and versatile, Leukotape is a staple for ultralight hikers, helping to prevent injuries while also being useful for gear repair and joint support. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Trail Stuff Trailbrush The Trailbrush by Trail Stuff is a 2-gram toothbrush head that attaches to the handle of a long-handled spoon or spork, eliminating the need for a separate toothbrush handle. Designed for ultralight backpacking, it utilizes existing gear to reduce pack weight. The Trailbrush is compatible with utensils from brands like Toaks, Vargo, and Sea to Summit, but not with Snow Peak utensils. It includes a protective cap and is made from silicone and nylon materials. The Trailbrush is available in various colors. WEIGHT: 0.2 ounces (4.4 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

Lighting & Electronics

Minimalist lighting solutions like ultralight headlamps and compact power banks provide essential illumination and efficient device charging.

Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments. WEIGHT: 5.29 ounces (149.97 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

Aurora A5 (G4) USB C Keychain Flashlight by RovyVon The RovyVon Aurora A5 (G4) is a USB-C rechargeable keychain flashlight with a 330mAh Li-polymer battery. It features a 650-lumen main LED, secondary white/red side lights, and a glow-in-the-dark body. The magnetic clip and tail enable hands-free use, while the lockout mode prevents accidental activation. See it at Garage Grown Gear

Black Diamond Moji R+ Lantern Black Diamond's Moji Lantern is a compact, lightweight lighting solution that offers a maximum output of 200 lumens and features a frosted globe for even light distribution. The lantern supports dual-fuel operation, running on either a rechargeable BD 1500 Li-ion battery or three AAA batteries (both sold separately). Additional features include a dimming switch for adjustable brightness, a double-hook hang loop for easy suspension, and an IPX4 stormproof rating. Multi-color LED lighting. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

Nitecore NU25 UL Headlamp Our pick for an ultralight headlamp that's still bright, functional, and comfortable to wear. USB-C rechargeable, weight includes 650mAh li-ion battery. IP66 ingress protection, 70 yard peak beam distance, 1029cd peak beam intensity, 400 lumens. Spot, flood, and red light modes. Dual switches, lockout functionality, built-in battery life indicator. Runtime ranges from 2 hr 45 min (high - 400 lumens) to 10 hr 25 min (low - 60 lumens). WEIGHT: 1.59 ounces (45 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Nitecore

Accessories

From ultralight trekking poles to multi-use umbrellas, small accessories can have a big impact on comfort, efficiency, and overall pack weight. Choosing high-quality, purpose-driven gear helps maintain an ultralight ethos without sacrificing convenience.

Rawlogy Cork Massage Ball Rawlogy's Cork Massage Balls offer a lightweight and eco-friendly solution for relieving muscle tension and soreness, making them a great addition to both your backpacking kit and daily life. Made from 100% sustainable cork, these massage balls are firm yet supple, perfect for rolling out sore muscles after a long day on the trail or at home. They strike a good balance between effectiveness and packability, helping you stay limber without adding much weight to your pack. WEIGHT: 0.2 ounces (7 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

This article is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, the hub for all things ultralight – the world’s largest retailer for small, startup, and cottage brands. The sponsor did not participate in the editorial direction, writing, or editing of this manuscript, which was developed solely by the Backpacking Light editorial team. Recommendations for products in this gear guide are made at the sole discretion of Backpacking Light and its editors.