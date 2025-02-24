Introduction
It’s not hard to find mass-market gear from big (corporate) brands at big box and specialty retailer stores. And for the most part, much of that gear is manufactured at reasonable standards of quality. However, the outdoor gear industry (and even the so-called ultralight sub-market) is mature enough now that much of the gear lacks innovation in design or materials, and is marketed as “does everything well enough” instead of being really good at addressing more specific use cases.
That’s where startups, small brands, and cottage gear makers come in. They are more nimble, so their designs can evolve more rapidly in response to customer feedback. They aren’t stuck producing giant lots in large factories, so they can be more experimental and innovative with materials and design. And they (often) don’t distribute through large retailers and distributors. This means that more of the markup you are paying for this gear goes directly to the brand owners and employees, domestic production, and innovative (small batch) design, rather than sales, marketing, and distribution.
In this gear guide, our editorial team has curated a collection of gear from small, startup, and cottage brands across a wide range of gear categories. We have personally used and tested every item in this gear guide, and in all cases, the products represent gear we recommend based on actual field experience.
Recommended: Garage Grown Gear
Garage Grown Gear is an online marketplace featuring ultralight and cottage-industry outdoor gear, with a selection of backpacks, shelters, apparel, and accessories from independent brands. It focuses on small-batch, innovative products for backpacking, hiking, and adventure travel.
Garage Grown Gear and Backpacking Light have partnered for many years to bring you the most up-to-date information, education, and gear about small, startup, and cottage brands. Garage Grown Gear is our community’s home-grown cottage retailer that supports our cottage industry by providing them with marketing, retail, and distribution services for small brands. Please join us in supporting small brands by purchasing gear using the links on the page (we may earn a commission, please review our disclosure letter for more information.)
Table of Contents • Note: some sections may only be available to Premium or Unlimited Members.
- Introduction
- Recommended: Garage Grown Gear
- Gear Recommendations
- 1-Person Tents – Dyneema Composite Fabrics
- 1-Person Tents – Silnylon & Silpoly
- 2-Person Tents
- Floorless Shelters – Tarps
- Floorless Shelters – Pyramids
- Tent Stakes, Guylines, and Accessories
- Bivy Sacks
- Sleeping Quilts
- Sleeping Pads
- Pad Pumps & Pillows
- Backpacks – Internal Frame
- Backpacks – Frameless
- Food Storage & Odor Control
- Gear Organization – Internal
- Gear Organization – External
- Apparel – Insulating
- Apparel – Base Layers
- Apparel – Trekking
- Feet, Head, and Hands
- Cooking Gear – Pots & Utensils
- Cooking Gear – Stoves & Accessories
- Hygiene, First Aid, Hydration, & Water Treatment
- Lighting & Electronics
- Accessories
- Sponsorship Disclosure
Gear Recommendations
1-Person Tents – Dyneema Composite Fabrics
Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) tents offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them a popular choice for ultralight backpackers looking to shave every possible ounce. These tents resist water absorption, reduce weight gain in wet conditions, and provide a high level of tear resistance. While DCF shelters come at a premium price, their performance in wet environments and long-term reliability make them an attractive investment for dedicated long-distance hikers and minimalist adventurers.
At just 11.8 oz (334 g), the Zpacks Plex Solo Lite is among the lightest solo shelters available with a bathtub floor, storm doors, and a fully-enclosed interior. It pitches with a single 52" (132 cm) trekking pole and features a fully taped Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy. Overlapping storm doors secure with metal hooks.
Weight & Packed Size: 11.8 oz (334 g); 4.5" x 11" (11.5 cm x 28 cm)
Materials: 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy; 0.75 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric floor
Dimensions: 90" (228 cm) length, width tapers from 38" (97 cm) to 28" (71 cm); 52" (132 cm) peak height; 20.6 sq ft (1.91 sq m) floor area
At 16.8 oz (476 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Mid 1 is a fully enclosed, side-entry, single-wall pyramid shelter designed for solo use. It pitches with a single trekking pole at approximately 135 cm and features a 6-inch (15 cm) DCF10 bathtub floor. The No-See-Um mesh crescent door with dual #3 YKK zippers provides insect protection and ventilation, while the zippered vestibule doors with magnetic keepers ensure secure closure. Dual peak vents help mitigate condensation, and multiple reinforced tie-outs with LineLoc adjusters allow for a secure pitch in varied conditions. A 6-inch (15 cm) pole jack is included to accommodate shorter trekking poles.
Weight & Packed Size: 16.8 oz (476 g); 8.5" x 5.5" x 5.5" (21.6 cm x 14 cm x 14 cm)
Materials: 0.8 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric canopy; 1.0 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric floor
Dimensions: 96" (244 cm) length, 32" (81 cm) width, 54" (137 cm) peak height
The NEMO Hornet OSMO is a semi-freestanding, three-season backpacking tent available in 1P, 2P, and 3P configurations. It is made from a poly-nylon ripstop fabric designed for improved water repellency and reduced stretch when wet. The tent features large doors and vestibules for gear storage, a volumizing ceiling strut (not included in the 3P model) that increases headroom, and volumizing guy-outs that expand interior space. Additional features include an overhead pocket for headlamp diffusion, door tie-backs, and a rectangular stuff sack for efficient packing.
Weight: 1 lb 13 oz (822 g) for the 1P, 2 lb 1 oz (948 g) for the 2P, 2 lb 13 oz (1.28 kg) for the 3P
Packed Size: 12.5 x 7.5 x 3.0 inches (32 x 19 x 7 cm) for the 1P; 2P adds an additional half inch of depth and the 3P adds an additional one inch of depth.
Materials: The canopy is made of 15D nylon ripstop and No-See-Um mesh. The rainfly and floor use OSMO™ ripstop fabric with 1200 mm and 1500 mm waterproof ratings.
Dimensions: The 1P floor measures 87 x 39/30 inches (220 x 99/75 cm) with a 39-inch (98 cm) peak height. The 2P is 85 x 50/42 inches (215 x 127/107 cm) with a 39-inch (98 cm) peak height. The 3P is 88 x 66/60 inches (224 x 168/152 cm) with a 42-inch (107 cm) peak height. Floor areas are 20.6 sq ft (1.9 sq m) for the 1P, 27.5 sq ft (2.6 sq m) for the 2P, and 39.0 sq ft (3.6 sq m) for the 3P, with vestibules of 7.3 sq ft (0.7 sq m) for the 1P and 2P, and 8.9 sq ft (0.8 sq m) for the 3P.
At 19.15 oz (543 g) with stakes and struts, the Tarptent Aeon Li is a single-wall, one-person side-entry shelter. It pitches with a single trekking pole and features a fully seam-taped Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy and floor. Patented PitchLoc foldable corners with carbon struts increase interior volume and structural stability, while a structural awning adds head and shoulder room, allowing both front doors to be rolled back without a forward guyline. Magnetic fly door ties, adjustable high and low venting, and a compact packed size enhance usability.
Weight & Packed Size: 19.15 oz (543 g) with stakes and struts; packs to 14 x 4 inches (36 x 10 cm).
Materials: 0.51 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric fly; 1.0 oz/sqyd Dyneema® Composite Fabric floor.
Dimensions: 88-inch (224 cm) floor length, 30-inch (76 cm) floor width, 47-inch (119 cm) interior peak height; accommodates wide sleeping pads up to 25 inches (63.5 cm).
Weighing 13.5 oz (383 g), the Zpacks Pivot Solo is a single-person, non-freestanding tent designed for maximum interior space with minimal weight. It pitches with a 52" (132 cm) front trekking pole and a 32" (81 cm) rear pole positioned at the back corner, creating steep walls that optimize head and foot clearance. The L-shaped entryway with a draping screen door allows easy access and ventilation, while the recessed bathtub floor and overhanging canopy help mitigate splash-up and condensation.
Weight & Packed Size: 13.5 oz (383 g); rolled tight: approximately 4" diameter by 11" tall (10 cm x 28 cm), equating to 138 cubic inches (2.3 liters).
Materials: Available in two fabric options—0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy with a 0.75 oz/sqyd floor, or a more durable 0.75 oz/sqyd canopy with a 1.0 oz/sqyd floor.
Dimensions: 84-inch (214 cm) floor length; width tapers from 42 inches (107 cm) at the widest point to 28 inches (71 cm) at the foot; front peak height of 52 inches (132 cm); rear-right peak height of 32 inches (81 cm).
1-Person Tents – Silnylon & Silpoly
Silnylon and silpoly tents offer a more budget-friendly alternative to DCF while still maintaining high levels of durability and longevity. These materials provide reasonable water resistance, durability, and tension forgiveness. Silpoly, in particular, offers better dimensional stability and less water absorption compared to silnylon, making it an interesting option for humid or wet conditions. While (usually) heavier than DCF, these materials strike a balance between cost, durability, and performance.
Weighing 17.7 oz (503 g), the Gossamer Gear The One is a single-wall, non-freestanding, one-person tent that pitches with two trekking poles set to 125 cm. It features factory-taped seams, a bathtub floor, dual side-entry doors, and a rollable vestibule. Reflective tie-outs and guy lines are included for setup.
Weight & Packed Size: 17.7 oz (503 g); packed size of 10 x 5 inches (25.4 x 12.7 cm).
Materials: 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU fabric with a minimum 1800 mm waterproof rating.
Dimensions: 84-inch (213 cm) floor length; head-end width of 33 inches (84 cm), foot-end width of 21 inches (53 cm); 45-inch (114 cm) interior peak height; vestibule area of 10 sq ft (0.9 sq m).
Weighing 26 oz (740 g), the Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo is a single-wall, one-person side-entry tent. It pitches with a single 49-inch (124 cm) pole and requires six stakes for setup. The canopy is made from 20D silicone-coated polyester, and the floor utilizes 40D silicone-coated polyester. Design features include a vestibule, a high vent, floating canopy and floor, and a screened door. Seam sealing is required before use to ensure waterproofness.
Weight & Packed Size: 26 oz (740 g); packed size of 11 x 4.5 inches (28 x 11 cm).
Materials: Canopy: 20D silicone-coated polyester; floor: 40D silicone-coated polyester.
Dimensions: Floor area: 26.25 sq ft (2.4 m²); vestibule area: 8.5 sq ft (0.8 m²); floor length: 90 inches (228 cm); floor width: 48 inches (121 cm); peak height: 49 inches (124 cm).
Weighing 21 oz (595 g) without stakes, the SlingFin SplitWing Shelter Bundle is a modular ultralight shelter system that includes a tarp, mesh body, and removable (enclosed) vestibule. It pitches with trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes. It's a traditional end-entry A-frame tarp-style shelter with protective storm beaks, doors, and an inner tent - making it as modular, versatile, and stormworth as needed.
Weight & Packed Size: 21 oz (595 g) without stakes; six DAC J-stakes add 2 oz (57 g); packed size is 11 x 5 x 5 inches (28 x 13 x 13 cm).
Materials: 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil tarp and vestibule; 15D Nylon No-See-Um mesh canopy; 20D Nylon Ripstop PE 1800 mm floor.
Dimensions: Tarp length of 90 inches (229 cm); head-end width of 60–72 inches (152–183 cm); foot-end width of 36 inches (91 cm); interior height of 41–47 inches (104–119 cm). Mesh body floor length of 82 inches (208 cm); width of 56 inches (142 cm) at the head and 31 inches (79 cm) at the foot; interior height of 34 inches (86 cm) at the head. Vestibule adds 6.8 sq ft (0.63 sq m) of covered space.
2-Person Tents
For those who prefer a bit more space or are traveling with a partner, 2-person ultralight tents offer a blend of weight savings and comfort. Many of these designs use trekking poles for setup, reducing the need for dedicated tent poles and keeping pack weight low. Whether made from Dyneema, silpoly, or silnylon, these shelters prioritize efficient space utilization and weather resistance while maintaining a lightweight footprint for long-distance hiking.
Weighing 17.9 oz (507 g), the Zpacks Duplex Classic is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent. It pitches with two 48-inch (122 cm) trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes for setup. The tent features four independently operable storm doors for adjustable ventilation and weather protection, a rectangular bathtub floor, and fully taped seams. The Zpacks Duplex Classic’s defining feature is its balance of ultralight weight with 28 square feet of fully-enclosed surface area - maintaining a spacious 45-inch (114 cm) width that many lighter Dyneema trekking pole tents sacrifice.
Weight & Packed Size: 17.9 oz (507 g); packed size of 7 x 12 inches (18 x 30 cm).
Materials: Canopy: 0.55 oz/yd² Dyneema® Composite Fabric; floor: 1.0 oz/yd² Dyneema® Composite Fabric.
Dimensions: Floor area: 28.1 sq ft (2.6 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 45 inches (114 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm).
The Zpacks Duplex Lite is a two-person, single-wall tent weighing 14.9 oz (423 g), making it the lightest fully enclosed two-person tent available. It achieves this by utilizing a 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric canopy and a 0.75 oz/sqyd DCF floor, along with a slimmed-down 40-inch (102 cm) wide floor and lighter 1.3 mm Z-Line guy-lines. The tent pitches with two 48-inch (122 cm) trekking poles and requires six stakes for setup. Design features include two doors, two vestibules, and fully taped seams.
Weight & Packed Size: 14.9 oz (423 g); packed size of 5 x 11 inches (13 x 28 cm).
Materials: Canopy: 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric; floor: 0.75 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric.
Dimensions: Floor area: 25 sq ft (2.3 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 40 inches (102 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm).
Weighing 23.5 oz (667 g), the Gossamer Gear The Two is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent that is one of the lightest sil-fabric tents in its size class - thanks to its use of 10D fabrics. It pitches with two 125 cm trekking poles and requires six stakes for setup. The canopy and floor are constructed from 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU fabric with an 1800mm waterproof UTS coating and factory-taped seams for immediate waterproofing out of the box. Design features include dual vestibules, a tapered floor (48 inches at the head, 42 inches at the foot), and a peak height of 46 inches (117 cm).
Weight & Packed Size: 23.5 oz (667 g); packed size of 5 x 11 inches (13 x 28 cm).
Materials: Canopy and floor: 10D nylon ripstop SIL/PU with 1800mm waterproof UTS coating.
Dimensions: Floor area: 26.25 sq ft (2.4 m²); vestibule area: 20 sq ft (1.9 m²); floor length: 84 inches (213 cm); floor width: 48 inches (122 cm) at the head, 42 inches (107 cm) at the foot; peak height: 46 inches (117 cm).
Weighing 22 oz (624 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P is a single-wall, two-person side-entry tent that pitches with two 125 cm (48-inch) trekking poles and requires a minimum of six stakes for setup. Design features include dual vestibule doors with #3 YKK Aquaguard zippers and magnetic toggles, opposing No-See-Um Mesh doors with #3 uncoated YKK zippers, and fully taped seams. The tent's 3-D sidewalls (with tie-outs at seam junctions instead of mid-panel to improve longevity of the DCF) provide additional head and foot room.
Weight & Packed Size: 22 oz (624 g); packed dimensions of 8.5 x 6.0 x 5.5 inches (22 x 15 x 14 cm).
Materials: Canopy: DCF5 Dyneema® Composite Fabric; floor: DCF10 Dyneema® Composite Fabric; doors: No-See-Um Mesh.
Dimensions: Floor area: 28 sq ft (2.6 m²); floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); floor width: 48 inches (122 cm); peak height: 48 inches (122 cm).
Floorless Shelters – Tarps
Floorless tarps represent the pinnacle of minimalism in ultralight shelter design. They offer superior versatility, allowing hikers to create custom configurations based on terrain and weather conditions. With options ranging from basic rectangular tarps to advanced catenary-cut designs, these shelters provide high levels of ventilation while keeping weight low. Ideal for those who want maximum flexibility in their shelter system.
Weighing approximately 10.2 oz (290 g) for the 8x10-foot size, the Etowah Outfitters Ultra TNT Tarp is constructed from UltraTNT laminate fabric by Challenge Sailcloth. This material features an enhanced fiber grid with Ultra yarns inserted at 0, 45, and -45 degrees, laminated between two layers of 0.25 mil polyester (PET) film, providing high tear-resistance in a dimensionally stable and waterproof fabric. Performance is comparable to DCF at lower cost. 16 perimeter tie-outs, 3 center seam tie-outs, 1 pull-out centered on each panel.
Weight: 10.2 oz (290 g) for the 8x10 ft (2.4x3.0 m) tarp.
Materials: Canopy - UltraTNT laminate fabric, 0.94 oz/yd² (31.9 g/m²); tie-out reinforcememts - Ultra 100 fabric, 2.92 oz/yd² (99 g/m²).
Dimensions: 8x10 ft (2.4x3.0 m).
Weighing approximately 7.9 oz (224 g), the SlingFin SplitWing UL Tarp is constructed from 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil (double-sided coating) fabric, which provides greater tear resistance, UV stability, and long-term waterproofing than standard silnylon, making it one of the most durable ultralight tarps in its weight class. The tarp features an enclosed foot area to reduce drafts, front "wings" for adjustable pitching between 105–120 cm, and 20D Nylon Ripstop PE 1800mm reinforcements at high-stress points for increased durability. Includes 9 perimeter stakeout loops and 2 side guyout points for versatile pitching options. Also available as a modular tent system at Garage Grown Gear and Slingfin.
Weight: 7.9 oz (224 g) for the tarp alone; 10.3 oz (292 g) including 6 DAC J-stakes.
Materials: Canopy - 10D Nylon 66 Ripstop Sil/Sil, 1200mm HH; Reinforcements - 20D Nylon Ripstop PE, 1800mm HH.
Dimensions: Floor length: 90 inches (229 cm); width: 60–72 inches (152–183 cm) at the head, 36 inches (91 cm) at the foot; peak height: 41–47 inches (104–119 cm) at the head, 18 inches (46 cm) at the foot.
Weighing approximately 9.7 oz (275 g), the Gossamer Gear Twinn Tarp is constructed from 10D high-tenacity nylon with a blended silicone/polyurethane coating. A catenary cut ridgeline limits pitch options, but ensures a taut, easy setup using two trekking poles, providing about 47 square feet (4.4 m²) of coverage. Factory-taped seams, bug net loops at each end and two side wall tie-out points.
Weight: 9.7 oz (275 g).
Materials: Canopy - 10D Nylon SIL/PU fabric, waterproof to at least 1800 mm; Guylines - 1.8 mm reflective nylon sheath with 1 mm Dyneema® core; Tensioners - ITW Lineloc 3 on all main tie-outs.
Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 122 inches (310 cm); wall length at ground: 107 inches (272 cm); front width: 116 inches (294 cm) total (58 inches per side); rear width: 84 inches (213 cm) total (42 inches per side); peak height for standard setup: 44 inches (112 cm).
Weighing approximately 7.3 oz (207 g), the ANDA Uno Tarp is constructed from 1.1 oz 20D ECO ripstop SilPoly fabric (100% recycled). The tarp features a tapered A-frame design with catenary cut edges and ridgeline. Seams are not factory taped.
Weight: 7.3 oz (207 g).
Materials: Canopy - 1.1 oz 20D ECO ripstop SilPoly fabric (100% recycled).
Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 9 feet; Head end width: 7 feet; Foot end width: 5 feet.
Weighing approximately 9.0 oz (255 g) for the 8'6" square size, the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Flat Tarp is designed for versatile pitching configurations. Catenary ridgelines are beginner-friendly, while flat tarps provide more versatility for experienced users. The tarp features fully bonded, stitchless ridgeline seams and 16 perimeter tie-outs reinforced with line locks, allowing for a taut and customizable setup. Additional tie-outs are positioned at the center and at one-third intervals along the interior body, providing numerous options for securing the tarp in various configurations. Two sewn-in D-rings under the ridgeline facilitate the attachment of inner nests or bivy systems.
Weight: 9.0 oz (255 g) for the 8'6" x 8'6" tarp; 10.9 oz (309 g) for the 8' x 10' tarp.
Materials: Canopy - 0.8 oz/yd² (26 g/m²) DCF8 Dyneema Composite Fabric.
Dimensions: 8'6" x 8'6" (2.59 x 2.59 m) or 8' x 10' (2.44 x 3.05 m)
Floorless Shelters – Pyramids
Pyramid shelters provide a strong and weather-resistant design that balances ultralight minimalism with all-season capability. These shelters use a single center pole for setup, creating a stable structure that sheds wind and snow effectively. Often used with bivy sacks or inner nests for additional bug protection, pyramids appeal to hikers interested in a simple but highly performant backcountry shelter.
Weighing approximately 5.5 oz (156 g), the Zpacks Hexamid Pocket Tarp is one of the lightest full-perimeter solo shelters available. The tarp features a hexagonal shape with a single trekking pole setup at a peak height of 48 inches (122 cm). Overlapping storm doors can be opened or closed independently, allowing for adjustable ventilation and weather protection without the use of zippers. The tarp includes eight perimeter tie-outs.
Weight: 5.5 oz (156 g).
Materials: Canopy - 0.55 oz/sqyd Dyneema Composite Fabric.
Dimensions: Ridgeline length: 100 inches (254 cm). Width at center: 62 inches (157 cm). Width at ends: 36 inches (91 cm). Interior peak height: 48 inches (122 cm).
Weighing approximately 19.1 oz (542 g), the Hyperlite Mountain Gear UltaMid 2 is a four-season, two-person ultralight pyramid shelter that emphasizes durability and weather protection. The fully seam-sealed canopy features a single-pole pyramid design, providing a peak height of 64 inches (162.6 cm) and a floor area of 63 sq ft (5.85 m²), accommodating two people plus gear. The shelter includes eight reinforced perimeter tie-outs with line locks, four center panel tie-outs, and a top cone tie-out for versatile pitching options. Dual peak vents with no-see-um mesh allow for ventilation while keeping insects out. The UltaMid 2 can be pitched using adjustable trekking poles, a dedicated center pole, or suspended from an overhead point. Optional accessories, such as mesh inserts with or without a Dyneema floor, are available separately to enhance bug protection and floor coverage.
Weight: 19.1 oz (542 g).
Materials: Canopy - 0.8 oz/yd² (27.2 g/m²) DCF8 Dyneema Composite Fabric.
Dimensions: Length: 107 inches (271.8 cm). Width: 83 inches (210.8 cm). Peak height: 64 inches (162.6 cm). Floor area: 63 sq ft (5.85 m²).
Weighing approximately 10 oz (284 g), the Six Moon Designs Gatewood Cape doubles as full-coverage rain gear. Constructed from 15D silicone-coated nylon, it provides 35 ft² (3.25 m²) of coverage and features a full zippered entrance, adjustable vestibule height for ventilation, and side snaps to shorten the sides when worn as rain gear. Its unique design ensures 360-degree protection, making it the only poncho-style tarp to offer complete coverage. The Gatewood Cape requires six stakes for setup (not included) and can be paired with the Serenity NetTent for added bug protection.
Weight: 10 oz (284 g)
Materials: Canopy - 15D silicone-coated nylon.
Dimensions: Coverage area: 35 ft² (3.25 m²); Pack size: 10" x 8" x 1.5" (25.4 x 20.3 x 3.8 cm)
At 5.6 oz (160 g), the Ounce Design 1-Person Shelter is a minimalist solo shelter. It features a trapezoidal shape that saves fabric weight vs. square, hexagonal, or rectangular designs. It sets up with a single trekking pole (110 cm or higher) and requires only four stakes, though a fifth stake can be used to maximize interior space. Fully bonded construction.
Weight: 5.6 oz (160 g).
Materials: Canopy - 0.5 oz/yd² Dyneema Composite Fabric; tie-out reinforcements - 2.92 oz/yd² DCF.
Dimensions: Floor length: 106 inches (270 cm); Floor width: 75 inches (190 cm); Interior peak height: 47 inches (110 cm) or higher.
Tent Stakes, Guylines, and Accessories
One of the core skills of ultralight backpacking is understanding how tent stakes and guylines are used to properly secure ultralight shelters in stormy weather. From ultralight titanium stakes to thin guyline cordage, small details can make a big difference in tent stability and ease of use.
A Y-channel 7000-series aluminum stake that is long, strong, and light, with extremely high holding power. Sharp edges make inserting the stake into the ground without a hammer or rock somewhat problematic.
The Six Moon Designs Tyvek Footprint is a durable ground cloth weighing approximately 4.5 to 7 ounces, designed to protect shelter floors from abrasion. It softens with washing and is available in two sizes. Better durability but more weight than polycryo.
The Allmansright Hölster Stake Sack is an ultralight, durable, and water-resistant storage solution for tent stakes. Weighing approximately 4 grams, it features a wide opening with pull tabs for easy access, even while wearing gloves. The draw cord is made with Dyneema, and the seams are taped to prevent stakes from poking through. The small Hölster can carry a few large MSR Ground Hog tent stakes.
The new gold standard for lightweight shelter guylines, Guywire and Glowire cordage holds knots, absorbs little water, is lightweight, has minimal stretch, and holds well in both cam and line-loc style tensioners.
A truly ultralight tent stake with enough strength for hard soils. We use this for accessory guyline tieout points like sidewalls and mid-points. Combine with stronger stakes for a high-performance stake kit.
Bivy Sacks
Bivy sacks are an alternative to traditional tents, providing weather protection in a compact and minimalist package (if they are waterproof). Non-waterproof bivy sacks pair well with tarps or can be used on their own in dry conditions. Modern bivy designs incorporate breathable fabrics to manage condensation while still offering a decent level of protection from wind, rain, spindrift, and insects.
The Anda Ultralight Burrito Bivy serves as a ground cover, wind stopper, splash guard, and bug blocker, and features a waterproof bottom fabric.
The Katabatic Gear Bristlecone Bivy Sack is water-resistant and breathable and makes an ideal companion for warmer conditions when paired with a tarp. Water-resistant enough to keep dew at bay for sleeping under the stars in mild weather.
The Samaya NANO BIVY is a 235g ultralight bivy sack featuring Dyneema Composite Fabric floor (20,000mm waterproofing) and 3-layer Nanovent membrane walls (10,000mm waterproofing, 40,000g/m²/24h breathability). It offers 4-season protection with fully taped seams and a water-repellent YKK AquaGuard zipper, designed for minimalist mountaineering and emergency shelter during alpine races.
Sleeping Quilts
Ultralight quilts offer a high level of warmth-to-weight efficiency. High-fill-power down insulation, combined with ultralight shell fabrics, creates packable, warm options for three-season and even winter backpacking. Quilts provide versatility and weight savings for those who prioritize modular sleep setups and understand the skills required to mitigate drafts.
The Enlightened Equipment Revelation line of sleeping quilts is optimized for versatility with zippered foot boxes that balance heat retention with ventilation. Available as stock or customizable products, the user can spec fabrics, insulation type and amount, sizing, and more:
- See 850 FP or 950 FP in-stock options at Garage Grown Gear.
- See in-stock and custom options at Enlightened Equipment.
- See synthetic-fill options at Enlightened Equipment.
The Enlightened Equipment Enigma line of sleeping quilts is optimized for maximum warmth-to-weight ratio with sewn-closed foot boxes for heat retention and longitudinal baffles to minimize down shifting. Available as stock or customizable products, the user can spec fabrics, insulation type and amount, sizing, and more:
- See 850 FP or 950 FP in-stock options at Garage Grown Gear.
- See in-stock and custom options at Enlightened Equipment.
- See synthetic-fill options at Enlightened Equipment.
For a 900-fp quilt that can be layed flat or buttoned up into a hoodless mummy, the El Coyote Alphalite is one of the most cost-effective ultralight quilts available.
The Katabatic Gear Flex 22°F Quilt offers versatile, lightweight insulation with advanced down fill, designed to provide warmth and comfort in cold conditions while allowing for customizable fit and ventilation. Its innovative design adapts to different sleeping positions, making it ideal for backcountry adventurers seeking performance and flexibility.
The Zenbivy Ultralight Quilt features 900 fill power water-resistant goose down, a 10D shell, and a patent-pending adjustable footbox system for temp control. It is available in temperature ratings of 10°F (-12°C) and 25°F (-4°C). The quilt includes color-coded clip closures for secure attachment to the Zenbivy ultralight sheet (see the Ultralight Sheet at Garage Grown Gear or Zenbivy), creating a draft-free sleep system.
Sleeping Pads
A good night’s sleep starts with a reliable sleeping pad. Ultralight backpackers often opt for inflatable or closed-cell foam pads that balance warmth, comfort, and weight. Advances in materials and construction have led to improved R-values without increasing (too much) weight, ensuring that even the lightest pads provide sufficient insulation for cooler conditions. Thin foam pads can be used as part of a two-pad system in cold temperatures or to protect the inflatable from sharp objects on the ground.
R-8.5 spec is among the highest of any ultralight pad. The Tensor Extreme is 3.5 inches thick, quieter, and more stable than the Neoair NXT. If you could only own one pad for most conditions, this may be the one. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.
R-5.4, 3.5 inches thick. Quieter and more stable than the Therm-a-Rest NXT series pads.
R-4.5, 3.0 inches thick. A little less stable and a bit more noisy than the Tensor, but lighter. For the weight, this is probably the warmest 3-season pad available.
The Nemo Tensor Elite is a 2.4 R-value ultralight sleeping pad weighing 240 grams, featuring 10D CORDURA nylon for puncture resistance, Apex baffle construction to improve stability and weight distribution, and a single layer of Thermal Mirror film insulation for additional warmth. See it at REI, Garage Grown Gear, or Nemo.
The Gossamer Gear Thinlight Foam Pad is a closed-cell foam pad available in 1/8" thickness, with an estimated R-value of 0.5. Use it for protection and additional insulation from cold ground when paired with an inflatable pad, or keep it handy for on-trail and in-camp lounging.
Pad Pumps & Pillows
Pad pumps eliminate the need for moisture-laden breath inflation, preserving the longevity of insulated pads (while preventing cheek fatigue). Ultralight inflatable or stuffable pillows offer ergonomic support without adding much bulk or weight to a pack and can improve rest and recovery by helping position your body in a more rested position after a long day of hiking.
The Alpenblow Micro Inflator by Alpenglow Gear is a compact, rechargeable air pump designed for quick inflation of sleeping pads and other gear, offering efficient, hands-free performance with minimal weight for backcountry travelers. Its USB-charging capability ensures convenience on multi-day outdoor excursions.
Save your breath, and leave the bulk of an inflation bag at home. One of the few pumps that actually works well and is still very light, with a decent battery life. You'll get 15 to 25 mattress inflations on a single charge if you use a full-sized mattress.
The Pillow Strap is a stretchy nylon/spandex pillowcase that secures inflatable camping pillows or clothing to sleeping pads using an adjustable elastic strap. It accommodates various pillow sizes and most rectangular or slightly curved sleeping pads, allowing movement while sleeping and enhancing comfort with layered materials.
The Cloud 9 UL Pillow features TPU material for durability and comfort, silicone beads to prevent sliding, a quick-adjust valve for personalized inflation, and a shock cord attachment system for secure placement on sleeping pads. Weighing 3.6 oz (101g), it includes a stuff sack and is field-repairable for long-term backcountry use.
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Stuff Sack Pillow is a dual-purpose storage sack and camp pillow weighing approximately 1.7 ounces (48 grams). Constructed from Dyneema Composite Fabric and soft microfleece, it features a reversible design - during the day, it serves as a protective storage sack; at night, it transforms into a pillow by stuffing it with clothing.
Backpacks – Internal Frame
Internal frame packs provide structure and support for carrying heavier loads. Many ultralight internal frame packs incorporate carbon fiber or aluminum stays to distribute weight effectively, making them more appropriate than frameless packs for extended trips with food and gear weight considerations.
Now with a new pivot hip belt system, customizable belt options, and more functional load lifters. 60L capacity, S-curve harness, large external stretch mesh pocket, trekking pole attachments, Robic fabrics (100D and 210D). 30 lb comfortable load carrying capacity.
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound is an ultralight backpack designed for long-distance hiking, with large dual-entry front and side pockets. The pack utilizes a single aluminum stay for support, a removable padded hip belt, and a roll-top closure system with removable side compression straps. Constructed from durable, waterproof materials, it is designed to carry loads up to 40 pounds and is available in 40 liter and 55 liter options, in white or black:
- See the 40L and 55L options at Garage Grown Gear
- See the 40L and 55L options at Hyperlite Mountain Gear
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Windrider is an ultralight backpack available in 40L, 55L, and 70L capacities. It features a roll-top closure, three external mesh pockets for gear drying and visibility, and removable, contoured aluminum stays for support. The pack is constructed from Dyneema Composite Fabrics. Designed to carry loads up to 40 lbs.
- See the 40L and 55L at Garage Grown Gear
- See the 40, 55, and 70L at Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Backpacks – Frameless
Frameless packs cater to the most dedicated ultralight hikers, offering significant weight savings by eliminating rigid frame components. These packs rely on efficient load distribution and a disciplined (ultralight) gear system to maintain comfort and balance on long treks. Ideal for those with an already dialed-in ultralight kit or hikers with shoulder and neck muscles adapted to carrying more weight on their shoulders.
The Pa'lante Joey Pack is a 24L ultralight backpack with a vest-style harness, designed for fastpacking. It features 210D UHMWPE gridstop material, flexible roll-top closure, side compression straps, large side pockets, and stretchy front mesh pocket. The pack weighs 420g and includes multiple attachment points for versatility.
The Aspen by Symbiosis Gear is a 38L ultralight backpack designed for women, featuring S-curve straps, a 3-way adjustable sternum strap, and a stowable waist belt. Constructed with 420D Extreema fabric, it offers water resistance and durability. The pack includes multiple pockets and compression options for versatile storage and load management.
The LiteAF Ultra 40L Curve Full Suspension Backpack is an ultralight pack weighing approximately 25 to 34 ounces, depending on size and options. It features a 40-liter main compartment with an additional 15+ liters of external pockets, removable aluminum support stays, and a fully padded, removable hip belt. The pack is designed to comfortably carry around 25 pounds.
The Gossamer Gear Kumo 36 Superlight Backpack is a frameless pack weighing approximately 20.5 ounces (581 grams) in size medium. It features a 36-liter capacity, removable fast belt, SitLight pad, and multiple stretch-mesh pockets for gear organization. The pack is designed to carry loads up to 25 pounds.
Food Storage & Odor Control
Protecting food from wildlife is a critical aspect of responsible backpacking and ecosystem stewardship. Whether using odor-proof bags, animal-resistant soft-sided sewn goods, or bear canisters, choosing the right storage solution is essential for both safety and compliance with wilderness regulations.
Backpacking with confidence is challenging when food isn't securely stored from wildlife. Hanging food is time-consuming and can be complicated. Carrying a bear canister is heavy and bulky. The Ultralight Food Locker by Adotec offers peace of mind with its certified bear-resistant design, keeping your food safe and secure.
- Available in both grizzly and black bear/rodent-resistant model options.
The Nylofume® Pack Liner is a waterproof, odor-resistant nylon polymer bag weighing 0.91 oz (25.9 g). With a 52L capacity, it protects gear from moisture and odors. The clear material allows easy content visibility. It's designed for durability and can be trimmed to fit various pack sizes. Use two (inverted to each other) inside an Ursack or bear canister to hide your food from bears (by containing odors).
LOKSAK OPSAK Odor-Proof Bags are resealable storage bags designed to contain odors and prevent air and micro-organism transfer. Made from FDA and NSF-approved food-safe materials, they are reusable, recyclable, and available in multiple sizes. Manufactured in the USA.
The Ursack Allmitey is a bear-resistant food sack designed to protect food from bears and small critters. It is made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWP) fabric laminated lined with Kevlar, providing puncture resistance. The sack features a drawstring closure with a 6-foot high-tensile rope and is water-resistant.
BearVault offers a range of bear-resistant food canisters designed for backpackers and hikers, varying in capacity and weight to suit different trip lengths:
- BV500-Journey: 700 cubic inches (11.5 L), 2 lbs 9 oz (1.16 kg), 12.7 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).
- BV475-Trek: 565 cubic inches (9.3 L), 2 lbs 4 oz (1.03 kg), 10.5 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).
- BV450-Jaunt: 440 cubic inches (7.2 L), 2 lbs 1 oz (940 g), 8.3 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).
- BV425-Sprint: 305 cubic inches (5 L), 1 lb 12 oz (800 g), 6 inches (height) x 8.7 inches (dia).
BearVault canisters are constructed from durable polycarbonate material, feature transparent walls for easy content visibility, and have a wide opening with a screw-on lid that doesn't require tools to operate. They are certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC).
Gear Organization – Internal
Internal pouches, pods, and compression sacks help maximize pack space and accessibility. Smart organization leads to faster setup, efficient packing, and an overall smoother backcountry experience.
The UltraliteSacks Ultralight Zippered Bear Bag is a food storage dry bag made from UltraTX fabric with a waterproof YKK zipper. Available in Regular (17"x11"x3", 1.4 oz) and Large (17"x17"x6", 2.4 oz), it features a boxed bottom, nylon webbing, and dual D-rings. Not bear- or odor-proof - this is for bear bag hanging.
The Hartford Gear Co. Trail Pouch is an ultralight, water-resistant organizer made from Dyneema Composite Fabric or Ultra 100X, with taped seams and a YKK #3 Uretek zipper. Available in Small (4.25"x3.25"), Medium (6"x4"), and Large (8.25"x5.25"), weighing 0.2-0.3 oz.
One of our favorite ways to organize gear.
Vaucluse Gear manufactures attachable ventilation frames that easily fit on your favorite backpack to increase airflow. Their gear is designed to attach to backpacks (framed or frameless) in seconds and upgrade airflow, reduce back heat, and increase comfort. Made in the USA.
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Side Entry Pod is an ultralight storage solution weighing approximately 1.4 to 1.56 ounces, depending on size. It features a roll-top closure and is available in 8L, 10L, 12L, and 15L capacities. Designed to fit 40L, 55L, and 70L packs, it offers efficient organization for compressible gear.
Gear Organization – External
External gear holsters and add-ons ensure that frequently used items remain within reach.
The Chicken Tramper Gear Water Bottle Sleeve is an ultralight mesh holder that attaches to backpack straps, providing easy access to hydration. It features adjustable attachments, a shock cord for bottle security, and a stiff X-Pac rim for one-handed use. Available in various sizes to accommodate different bottle types.
There are many fanny packs out there, but this one is the most versatile—you can wear it traditionally, cross-body, or thread it through your chest or hip straps.
The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Camera Pod is a lightweight, weatherproof camera case made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics. It features 1/4" closed-cell foam padding, a water-resistant zipper, and eight attachment points for versatile carrying options. Available in two sizes, it's designed to protect mirrorless and DSLR cameras during outdoor activities.
Apparel – Insulating
Ultralight insulation layers leverage high-loft synthetic or down materials to maximize warmth at minimal weight. These layers provide essential warmth without unnecessary bulk, whether using Alpha Direct, synthetic Apex insulation, or high-fill power down.
The Farpointe Alpha Cruiser Hoody features Polartec Alpha Direct insulation in a lofted mesh fleece construction, offering a high warmth-to-weight ratio. It includes a fitted hood with a paracord drawstring and is available in 60gsm, 90gsm, 60/90 combo, and 120/90 combo weights, with a medium size weighing between 3.8oz and 5.3oz.
We recommend a synthetic insulated jacket for most conditions where weather is unpredictable, and the Torrid Apex is one of the best in terms of its warmth-to-weight ratio.
- available in 7d or 10d fabrics
- very high warmth-to-weight ratio for synthetic insulation
- synthetic insulation requires care, not as durable as down
The Alpha™ 90 Hoody by LEVE Outdoor Co. features Polartec® Alpha™ Direct 90gsm fabric, providing active insulation with a high warmth-to-weight ratio. It offers breathability and moisture management for stop-start activities. The minimalist design includes a 3-panel hood with shock cord drawstring and raglan sleeves, weighing 4oz (113g) in medium.
The 1/3-Zip Alpha® Direct Pullover features Polartec Alpha® Direct 60/90 fabric for breathable insulation, a zipper guard for comfort, and a balaclava hood. Its relaxed fit allows layering, while the drop tail and elastic cuffs enhance coverage. The 1/3-zip design offers ventilation options. Made in the USA, it weighs approximately 4.5 oz (medium).
Apparel – Base Layers
Base layers help manage moisture and regulate temperature in varying conditions. Materials like alpaca wool and fishnet balance breathability, warmth, and durability for extended use on the trail.
Fishnet solves the problem of slow movement (failed wicking) of sweat away from your skin surface by vastly increasing convective airflow in your baselayer. Brynje is the only company combining fishnet with hydrophobic polypropylene fiber, making it a nearly perfect base layer for cold conditions.
The Arms of Andes Men's Alpaca Wool Pullover Hoodie is made with 100% Royal Alpaca wool. Weighing approximately 13.8 oz (393 g) in men's medium, it serves as a cold-weather base layer or temperate-weather mid-layer. Soft and cozy next to skin when compared to polyesters.
Apparel – Trekking
Lightweight trekking clothing prioritizes sun protection, breathability, and quick drying. From wind-resistant layers to ventilated button-downs, hikers optimize trekking clothing for adaptability in changing environments, since they are generally wearing these layers at all times.
When you need "just-in-case" rain protection for your lower body, and expect it to stay in your pack for most of your trek, consider the 1.5-ounce Rain Wrap. It's literally pocketable.
The TownShirt Co. Sun Hoodie features UPF 50+ protection, moisture-wicking and quick-drying 88% recycled polyester/12% spandex fabric, thumbholes, a kangaroo pocket, and a button-loop hood closure. It offers sun protection and comfort for outdoor activities, with anti-pilling properties and a unisex design.
Feet, Head, and Hands
The right accessories keep extremities warm and protected in harsh conditions. Ultralight gaiters, insulated booties, and breathable headwear offer functional layering options without excessive weight.
Zpacks Ultralight Camp Shoes weigh 1.8 oz (51.7g) per pair, featuring 100D Ripstop Nylon front and sides for moisture protection, Lycra top for breathability, and a 4mm foam sole. The adjustable shock cord heel allows customized fit. Designed for short distances around camp, not hiking.
Shamma Sandals Elite Warriors are minimalist, zero-drop, ultralight sandals. They feature a 5mm Vibram Newflex sole, and a total stack height of 6mm. The Elite Lacing System offers three independent adjustment zones—heel strap, insole strap, and toe straps—for a customizable fit, utilizing Velcro fasteners and flexible heel posts to maintain optimal strap positioning. Each sandal weighs approximately 3 ounces (size 9) and is made in the USA.
If you're going to spend a few ounces on luxury, spend it on warm feet. These are the lightest booties available and make great sleep socks.
Synthetic (Climashield APEX) booties available in stock and custom options.
Got cold feet while you sleep? Farpointe Alpha Camp Socks are made with Polartec Alpha Direct, so they keep your feet warm without costing you a lot of pack weight.
On Etsy since 2013, ultrarunner Teresa makes gaiters, sunsleeves, and more from fun and stylish fabrics! Keep Sh!t out of your shoes!
The Long Haul Cap features a lightweight polyester construction with laser-cut perforations for breathability, a five-panel design for fit, and a moisture-wicking sweatband. Its pliable, crushable brim maintains shape while allowing easy packing. Weighing 1.8 ounces, it offers an adjustable band fitting up to 58 cm head sizes.
The Sea to Summit Mosquito Head Net provides lightweight, full head protection from insects with fine mesh that offers maximum visibility and airflow. Ideal for backcountry travelers, it’s designed to fit over hats or helmets and packs small for easy storage during hikes or camping in bug-prone areas.
Skygoat Camp Mittens feature a split palm design that allows users to switch between full mitten and fingerless configurations. Made from microgrid fleece. Weights range from 25g to 31g per pair.
Cooking Gear – Pots & Utensils
A lightweight cook system enhances backcountry meal prep efficiency. Titanium pots and minimalist utensils streamline cooking while keeping pack weight minimal. Insulated cozies help save fuel while keeping food warm.
If you're new to ultralight and are wondering where to start with a titanium pot, this is a great choice. It's ultralight, cost-effective, and big enough for a hearty meal.
Perhaps the most versatile titanium pot on the market - more durable than Toaks, screw-top sealable lid can be used for cold-soaking or extra water storage, usable handles, and a lid that can be used for a mug or fry pan in a pinch.
The Suluk 46 Miksa Pot Lifter is an ultralight, compact tool designed to lift hot pots safely during backpacking trips. Available in various sizes and materials, it accommodates different pot capacities:
- Miksa Small Carbon: 3.2 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml.
- Miksa Small Aluminum: 4.9 grams, suitable for lifting up to 600 ml.
- Miksa Large Aluminum: 11 grams, suitable for lifting up to 1100 ml.
- Miksa Extra Large Carbon: 18.5 grams, suitable for lifting up to 2000 ml.
The maximum capacity refers to the amount of liquid the lifter is designed to lift, not the pot's size. For example, the Miksa Small Pot Lifter can handle a 2L pot containing up to 600 ml of liquid. The aluminum versions' capacities are based on the physical effort needed to generate the leverage to lift the weight of the pot and liquid, while the carbon fiber versions' limits are based on material strength.
The Toaks Titanium Long Handle Spoon is a lightweight utensil weighing 0.65 oz (19g) and measuring 8 5/8 inches (220mm) in length. Crafted from pure titanium without any coating. The long handle and flat head design facilitate easy access to deep containers and efficient scraping of food from corners.
The PotPocket by Gossamer Gear is an insulated sleeve for backpacking pots, featuring PE foam insulation, heat-reflective polyester film, and a Tyvek exterior. Available in two sizes, it keeps meals warm, doubles as cookware storage, and includes a built-in handle. The design allows for easy cleaning and efficient folding.
The Big Sky International Insulite Insulated Food Pouch features a durable, insulated design that helps maintain food temperature in the backcountry. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it a practical solution for hikers and backpackers looking to keep meals warm or cool during extended outdoor trips.
Cooking Gear – Stoves & Accessories
Innovations in stove fuel efficiency and heat distribution improve performance and reliability, while modern designs take advantage of lightweight materials and minimalist construction.
The Soto Windmaster Stove is a lightweight (87g) canister stove featuring a concave burner head design that acts as a built-in windscreen, enhancing performance in windy conditions. It includes the 4Flex pot support, suitable for larger cookware, and offers an output of 2800 kcal/h (3260W/11000 BTU). The stove maintains consistent boil times across various temperatures and can boil 2 cups of water in under 2.5 minutes, even in strong winds. It is compatible with butane, isobutane, and propane mixtures, but not with 100% propane.
Use this to transfer fuel from one canister to another easily and safely. Essential gear for canister stove users, so you don't waste remnant fuel in partially-empty canisters.
Hygiene, First Aid, Hydration, & Water Treatment
Ultralight hygiene and first aid solutions ensure health and safety on the trail without adding unnecessary weight. Compact filtration systems, bidets, and multi-use hygiene products enhance comfort and ease of use.
Available in 28mm and 42mm threads, tailor the thread size to your squeeze filter solution.
The BoglerCo Ultralight Backpacking Trowel is a compact digging tool weighing approximately 0.48 ounces (13.5 grams). Constructed from high-strength aluminum alloy, it features serrated edges for cutting through roots and a UV-resistant ABS plastic end cap for enhanced comfort during use. Handmade in the USA, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
The most common squeeze filter used by the long-distance hiking community. Good longevity, relatively fast flow rate, can be backflushed, attaches to a smartwater bottle.
The Vesica 1L by CNOC Outdoors is a collapsible water bottle with a 1-liter capacity, weighing 60g. It features a stiff neck and bottom for stability, a 28mm thread compatible with various filters, and is made of 0.4mm thick FDA-approved TPU. The bottle is BPA-free and operates between 20°F to 140°F.
The Kula Cloth is an antimicrobial, reusable pee cloth designed for hikers and backpackers, featuring a highly absorbent, silver-infused fabric on one side and a waterproof, non-permeable layer on the other to prevent leaks. It includes a snap closure for easy attachment to your pack and a stealth-mode fold for discreet storage.
A life-changing way to improve your butt hygiene and minimize TP waste on the trail.
Unpaste Tooth Tabs are toothpaste tablets made with natural ingredients, free from preservatives and SLS, and packaged compostably. Available in fluoride or fluoride-free options. Each pack contains 125 tablets, lasting about two months.
Hot spots and blisters can be a major discomfort during hikes, especially when traditional fixes like Moleskin or Duct Tape don’t hold up in wet or high-friction conditions. Leukotape offers a superior solution with its durable adhesive that sticks even when wet, providing reliable blister prevention. Compact and versatile, Leukotape is a staple for ultralight hikers, helping to prevent injuries while also being useful for gear repair and joint support.
The Trailbrush by Trail Stuff is a 2-gram toothbrush head that attaches to the handle of a long-handled spoon or spork, eliminating the need for a separate toothbrush handle. Designed for ultralight backpacking, it utilizes existing gear to reduce pack weight. The Trailbrush is compatible with utensils from brands like Toaks, Vargo, and Sea to Summit, but not with Snow Peak utensils. It includes a protective cap and is made from silicone and nylon materials. The Trailbrush is available in various colors.
The ultralight soap option. Use only what you need, no mess no fuss. For personal hygiene, dishwashing, and more. Plant-based ingredients. pH neutral.
Lighting & Electronics
Minimalist lighting solutions like ultralight headlamps and compact power banks provide essential illumination and efficient device charging.
The Nitecore NB10000 Gen 3 Power Bank provides 10,000mAh of high-capacity, lightweight portable power with fast USB-C charging, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable energy for devices during extended trips in the backcountry. Its slim profile and durable construction offer efficient power management in rugged environments.
The new Gen3 version is now lighter, with a higher energy density, easier-to-read battery level indicator, and two USB-C ports.
The RovyVon Aurora A5 (G4) is a USB-C rechargeable keychain flashlight with a 330mAh Li-polymer battery. It features a 650-lumen main LED, secondary white/red side lights, and a glow-in-the-dark body. The magnetic clip and tail enable hands-free use, while the lockout mode prevents accidental activation.
Black Diamond's Moji Lantern is a compact, lightweight lighting solution that offers a maximum output of 200 lumens and features a frosted globe for even light distribution. The lantern supports dual-fuel operation, running on either a rechargeable BD 1500 Li-ion battery or three AAA batteries (both sold separately). Additional features include a dimming switch for adjustable brightness, a double-hook hang loop for easy suspension, and an IPX4 stormproof rating. Multi-color LED lighting.
The Nitecore NU20 Classic Headlamp delivers 360 lumens of bright, consistent light with a lightweight design and USB-C rechargeable battery, offering reliable hands-free illumination for hikers and backpackers in demanding backcountry environments. Its compact form and efficient power management make it ideal for extended outdoor use.
Functional, accurate, waterproof, easy to read, and cheap - buy a half dozen of these and attach them to all of your packs, get another half-dozen for gifts and stocking stuffers!
Our pick for an ultralight headlamp that's still bright, functional, and comfortable to wear. USB-C rechargeable, weight includes 650mAh li-ion battery. IP66 ingress protection, 70 yard peak beam distance, 1029cd peak beam intensity, 400 lumens. Spot, flood, and red light modes. Dual switches, lockout functionality, built-in battery life indicator. Runtime ranges from 2 hr 45 min (high - 400 lumens) to 10 hr 25 min (low - 60 lumens).
Accessories
From ultralight trekking poles to multi-use umbrellas, small accessories can have a big impact on comfort, efficiency, and overall pack weight. Choosing high-quality, purpose-driven gear helps maintain an ultralight ethos without sacrificing convenience.
EVA handle, wrist strap, reflective water-resistant polyester canopy (UPF 50+), aluminum frame. One of the lightest hiking umbrellas available.
Rawlogy's Cork Massage Balls offer a lightweight and eco-friendly solution for relieving muscle tension and soreness, making them a great addition to both your backpacking kit and daily life. Made from 100% sustainable cork, these massage balls are firm yet supple, perfect for rolling out sore muscles after a long day on the trail or at home. They strike a good balance between effectiveness and packability, helping you stay limber without adding much weight to your pack.
The Igneous Repair Spool is a 32g compact repair kit for ultralight backpackers, featuring 1 yard of Gorilla Tape, 3 yards of nylon thread with an integrated sewing needle, and repair patches for clothing, tents, and sleeping pads, all organized within a hollow spool to minimize bulk. Also available in an ultralight (smaller) version.
The Gossamer Gear LT5 Three-Piece Carbon Trekking Poles offer lightweight, adjustable support with a 100% carbon fiber construction. Designed for backcountry travel, they provide strength and stability while minimizing pack weight for long-distance hikers and backpackers.
Not a luxurious option, but it's affordable, compact, and quick to use on the trail.
Sponsorship Disclosure
This article is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, the hub for all things ultralight – the world’s largest retailer for small, startup, and cottage brands.
The sponsor did not participate in the editorial direction, writing, or editing of this manuscript, which was developed solely by the Backpacking Light editorial team. Recommendations for products in this gear guide are made at the sole discretion of Backpacking Light and its editors.
DISCLOSURE (Updated April 9, 2024)
- Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage. Some (but not all) of the links in this review may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead. Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
