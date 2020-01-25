Backpacking Light

Unlimited Podcast 001 | Stress Fractures

Summary

Stress fractures in the lower leg and foot are common injuries among long-distance hikers, hikers who are training for big events, vacation hikers, runners, and older hikers. This video podcast episode discusses the definition, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of stress fractures.

Duration: 31 min 45 sec

Show Notes/Outline

  • This is part of an ongoing series on foot health. Previously, we discussed maceration and immersion foot disease in another episode.
  • What types of hikers are most at risk for developing stress fractures?
  • What is a stress fracture?
  • Why do stress fractures occur?
  • What is bone remodeling?
  • Does any type of nutritional deficiency impact the risk of developing stress fractures?
  • How does osteoporosis influence stress fracture risk?
  • What about recurring stress fractures?
  • How does footwear choice and pack weight impact stress fracture risk?
  • Discussion of the impact of pack weight and fatigue on metatarsal stress (the Swedish Study).
  • How can stress fractures be prevented?
  • What are the signs of a stress fracture?
  • How do I manage a stress fracture if I’m still on trail?
  • What’s the course of treatment for a stress fracture once I get off trail?
  • I have a stress fracture – is my long-distance hike over?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light – Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan – Director and Host
  • Andrew Marshall – Producer, Host, and Editor

    Companion forum thread to: Unlimited Podcast 001 | Stress Fractures

    Stress fractures in the lower leg and foot are common injuries among long-distance hikers, hikers who are training for big events, vacation hikers, runners, and older hikers. This video podcast episode discusses the definition, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of stress fractures.

