Unlimited Podcast 001 | Stress Fractures

Summary

Stress fractures in the lower leg and foot are common injuries among long-distance hikers, hikers who are training for big events, vacation hikers, runners, and older hikers. This video podcast episode discusses the definition, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of stress fractures.

Duration: 31 min 45 sec

Show Notes/Outline

This is part of an ongoing series on foot health. Previously, we discussed maceration and immersion foot disease in another episode.

What types of hikers are most at risk for developing stress fractures?

What is a stress fracture?

Why do stress fractures occur?

What is bone remodeling?

Does any type of nutritional deficiency impact the risk of developing stress fractures?

How does osteoporosis influence stress fracture risk?

What about recurring stress fractures?

How does footwear choice and pack weight impact stress fracture risk?

Discussion of the impact of pack weight and fatigue on metatarsal stress (the Swedish Study).

How can stress fractures be prevented?

What are the signs of a stress fracture?

How do I manage a stress fracture if I’m still on trail?

What’s the course of treatment for a stress fracture once I get off trail?

I have a stress fracture – is my long-distance hike over?

