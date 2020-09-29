Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

Podcast 031 | 40 Days Unsupported in Russia (Tully Henke)

by on Podcasts

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast: National Public Lands Day, transitioning from summer to fall gear, UV light as a water treatment technology, an interview with adventurer Tully Henke about his epic trek through the wilderness of eastern Russia, and attempting to answer the question: “why do I walk?”

PODCAST 031

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Home Forums Podcast 031 | 40 Days Unsupported in Russia (Tully Henke)

  • Sep 29, 2020 at 1:39 pm #3677869
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 031 | 40 Days Unsupported in Russia (Tully Henke)

