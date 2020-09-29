Podcast 031 | 40 Days Unsupported in Russia (Tully Henke)

Stream
In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast: National Public Lands Day, transitioning from summer to fall gear, UV light as a water treatment technology, an interview with adventurer Tully Henke about his epic trek through the wilderness of eastern Russia, and attempting to answer the question: “why do I walk?”
Outline
- Public Lands
- National Public Lands Day
- William Perry Pendley is looking for work
- Public Trust Documentary
- Wildfires 2020
- Federal vs. state ownership of public lands / land transfer
- How to vote in your state
- Transitioning from Summer to Fall Gear
- UV Light as a Water Treatment Technology
- Tully Henke Interview
- Packing Light with 95 Pounds
- The parameters of the trip
- Tully’s route
- Why Russia?
- Tully’s skillset – what he already had, and what he developed for the trip
- Physiological preparation and a personal relationship with hunger
- Slowing routines and pace
- Mindfulness and pain-management
- Route planning and food management
- Managing energy reserves in case of emergency
- Body-fat loss
- Why Tully didn’t fish or forage to lower his food weight
- Why you can’t fudge the numbers on daily caloric intake on a trip of this scale.
- Patience – going from fast and light to heavy and slow (and why it’s okay sometimes)
- Adjusting the mindset of different views and distance accomplishment
- The landscape changing over time as opposed to changing over space.
- Handling the stress of weather-related discomfort on an unsupported long-distance trip.
- Prioritizing a certain level of comfort over physical challenge
- Gear
- Tarptent Stratospire Lithium
- Load-hauling packs vs. more lightweight packs
- Footwear
- The advantages to camp shoes on this type of trip
- Canister stoves vs. wood burning stoves vs. liquid fuel stoves
- Entertainment and expectation management
- Managing backcountry energy and electronics
- Tully’s blog
- September Content Review
- Jeff Garmire’s FKT of the Colorado Trail
- Standard’s Watch (Intro | Sleeping Bag Temperature Ratings)
- Land Of Fur and Fire: Circumnavigation of the Yellowstone Caldera
- Nemo Hornet Elite 2P Tent Review
- Hydrapak Flux Bottle Review
- Accessory Pouches for Keeping Gear Handy While Backpacking (see the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Versa Pack)
- Why I Walk by Ben Kilbourne
- Featured Music: Lyin’ on the Floor by belmontclub and Grounded by MagnusMoone
