Keeping Gear Handy on the Trail with Multi-Use Accessory and Utility Pouches

by on Blog, Wilderness Travel Skills

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on November 17, 2019, and was updated on September 19, 2020.

Having accessible “pockets” on your pack is useful for keeping little bits of gear handy without taking off your pack.

Fastpackers and FKTers know this well – it makes them incredibly efficient on the trail, allowing them to log long miles in short periods. Not just because they’re moving particularly fast, but because they just keep moving. We talked about this with Jeff Garmire on the last episode of the podcast (Jeff just set the unsupported speed record on the Long Trail).

My expedition backpack – a McHale Windsauk – includes pretty big hip belt pockets that I use to store snacks, hydration kit, and inReach. I’ve been experimenting more with multi-use pouches, which give me the flexibility to have a dedicated (fanny-style) pack I can use while hiking away from camp when I bag a peak or go fishing.

But fastpacking and ultrarunning packs with lots of easily-accessible pockets on the shoulders and hips are specialty items – they tend to have smaller volumes, and don’t carry much weight well.

One exception is the new Mountainsmith Zerk 40L, which we reviewed recently. It may have the best stock pocket configuration of any pack we’ve ever used. That’s why it’s gaining popularity in the thru-hiking community.

image116

Wide shoulder straps on the Mountainsmith Zerk 40L give plenty of space for deep, stretchy pockets. In this photo, mine are holding a camera, extra batteries, 800 calories of food, bear spray, my phone and wallet, extra batteries, a pocket knife, headphones, and chapstick.

Another approach is to use add-on pouches. Three of my favorites are the ZPacks Multi-Pack, ZPacks FUPA, and Hyperlite Mountain Gear Versa because all of them can work as either standalone pouches/packs or integrate with a backpack’s shoulder straps, chest strap, or hip belt. The main reason I want this separability is so I can also use the pouch for traveling away from my campsite – when I go try to bag a peak or go fishing.

Watch this IGTV video to see how I use the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Versa on the trail:

ZPacks Multi-Pack

The ZPacks Multi-Pack is one of the larger options available, and is popular among photographers for stowing mirrorless cameras and small DSLRs. It’s most commonly rigged as a chest pouch (shown here) or as an outside accessory pocket on the back of a backpack (e.g., attached to a pack’s daisy chains). Related: Read our review of the ZPacks Multi-Pack here. Photo: ZPacks.

ZPacks FUPA

The ZPacks FUPA (“Front Utility Pack Accessory”) is smaller than the multi-pack but instead of one large compartment, offers a divider, zipper compartment, and thus, additional organization ability. Photo: ZPacks.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Versa Pack

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Versa is a fanny-style pack with removable straps and a slotted area behind the main pack that can be used with a chest strap, hip belt, etc. Photo: Hyperlite Mountain Gear.

The following table compares the specs of these three packs, plus a few others from cottage brands Gossamer Gear, Thrupack, and LiteAF.

 WeightDimensionsVolumeCost
ZPacks Multi-Pack DCF2.9 oz (82 g)3" x 8" x 9" (7.5 cm x 20 cm x 23)3.5 L$55
ZPacks FUPA DCF2.8 oz (79 g)2” x 6” x 8.5” (5 cm x 15.25 cm x 21.5 cm)1.7 L$65
Hyperlite Versa DCF4.2 oz (119 g)2.25" x 6" x 9" (5.7 cm x 15.25 cm x 23 cm)2.25 L$70
LiteAF Fanny Pack DCF2.2 oz (62 g)2.75" x 4" x 8"1.4 L$40
Gossamer Gear Hipster Nylon1.9 oz (54 g)3" x 5.75" x 9" (7.6 cm x 14.6 cm x 22.7 cm)1.0 L$19
Thrupack Summit Bum3.5 oz (99 g)3" x 5" x 10" (8 cm x 13 cm x 25 cm)3.0 L$45

This summer I used a LiteAF Fanny Pack on a 9-day backpacking trip in the Sierras and stowed some minor essentials in it while on trail runs out of my campsites. Its small size made it great for running, but limited the amount of gear I could take in it. My preference today is the Versa, for its reasonable capacity, organization capabilities, integration with my backpack’s chest strap, and stable shape that keeps it from bouncing around when worn as a bum pack, or in front.

Here’s the gear I typically store in my pouch while it’s attached to my pack:

  • Miniature sunscreen/lip balm stick
  • Insect repellent in a tiny dropper bottle (+ a headnet if it’s the peak of bug season)
  • Microfiber cloth for cleaning my sunglasses
  • My satellite communicator
  • My phone/camera
  • A tiny notebook and pen for writing notes
  • That portion of a paper map for the section I’m currently hiking
  • Electrolyte/hydration kit – a 16 oz water bottle, bottle filter, and some electrolyte tablets
  • A few hours of Calories in easy-to-eat packaged snacks.

When I go on a short day hike away from camp, I’m typically packing the same stuff, but I’ll add a wind shirt as well. When I take it fishing, I’ll add a few flies and an extra tenkara line.

So as you plan your strategy for maximum efficiency on the trail, consider this:

  • Be as efficient as possible by keeping the gear you use on the trail accessible without taking your pack off.
  • Consider adding an accessory pouch that serves as a multi-use item like the Multi-Pack, FUPA, and Versa that can also be worn independently of the pack, for wearing around camp and for excursions away from camp.

What other types of “multi-pack” and “accessory-pouch” strategies do you use to increase your on-trail and in-camp efficiency?

Comments

  • Nov 17, 2019 at 9:01 pm #3619219
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Companion forum thread to: Keeping Gear Handy on the Trail with Multi-Use Accessory and Utility Pouches

    Having accessible “pockets” on your pack is useful for keeping little bits of gear handy without taking off your pack. But consider a multi-use pouch that can also be worn as a standalone fanny-style pack.

    Nov 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm #3619224
    Eric Blumensaadt
    BPL Member

    @danepacker

    Locale: Mojave Desert

    For a few decades now I have used:

    1. side pockets-> fuel and stove stuff, water purification stuff,1st aid kit, toilet kit, potty kit, etc.
    2. “wet rib” pocket/pouch-> bike bottle with electrolyte drink, map compass, snacks, bug repellant, sunscreen
    3. shoulder strap pouches-> left side – TG 4 camera, right side – GPS

    It not only makes it fast to get these items but frees up space in the main pack body.

    Nov 17, 2019 at 10:52 pm #3619234
    Bob .
    BPL Member

    @bcbob

    Locale: Vancouver Island

    For accessible “pockets”, I like my Zpacks Nero with 2 side pockets, 2 roomy hip belt pouches, and 2 shoulder strap pouches and a total weight of only 15.1 oz (427g).

    Nov 17, 2019 at 11:44 pm #3619240
    Franco Darioli
    BPL Member

    @franco

    Locale: Gauche, CU.

    I still think that the Aarn pockets offer a lot more.

    inside a similar pair to those I had water/camera/nut bars/hat/rain jacket/map/cup/toilet kit/first aid.(and less than half full.)

    All with quick easy access and as a bonus the 5 lbs or so balanced some of the weight of the main pack.

    Nov 18, 2019 at 12:03 am #3619242
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’m pretty intrigued by Aarn pockets as well. I wonder why more people haven’t adopted “Aarn”-style load balancing.

    For me personally, I find them to be a little bit unwieldy while off-trail (scrambling steep terrain, thick brush) but it seems like they’d be ok for on-trail use.

    Also they’re heavy, and I wonder if the weight isn’t worth the functionality they offer.

    Aarn claims enhanced performance through load balancing, which in theory makes sense, but I wonder how practical the advantages are if you’re just carrying a light pack anyways.

    Nov 18, 2019 at 12:47 am #3619244
    matthew k
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Not sure if I should post here or in the Zerk thread but here goes:

    I’m not thrilled with how the stretch mesh pockets overlap on the Zerk after my first hike wearing it today. I had hoped to move some significant weight up front using those pockets. I was imagining InReach, battery, phone and some food. My experience so far is that if you put one largish item (meaning even a 10000mah battery) in one pocket the other one becomes hard to use. Perhaps the best way to move weight forward is to carry water up front but that doesn’t achieve the goal of “keeping things handy”.

    Nov 18, 2019 at 12:48 am #3619245
    Franco Darioli
    BPL Member

    @franco

    Locale: Gauche, CU.

    yes, they make more sense when your pack weight is over 20 lbs or so and in particular if you need to carry extra water.

    Even so I could have saved over a pound in pack weight using another pack but the convinience of easy access works for me.

    Nov 18, 2019 at 12:49 am #3619246
    matthew k
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Franco, how is the airflow with the Aarn pockets? They hang away from your body and don’t get sweaty like a wetrib or MUP right?

    Nov 18, 2019 at 7:44 am #3619307
    Franco Darioli
    BPL Member

    @franco

    Locale: Gauche, CU.

    If used with an Aarn pack there is a gap between the chest and the pockets. Looks to me that the universal type may not have that gap.

    (not my photo)

    Nov 18, 2019 at 2:14 pm #3619317
    Erica R
    BPL Member

    @erica_rcharter-net

    It is really nice having a light-weight pack; it is so easy to take off and on. I don’t hesitate to drop it if I am stationary for a few minutes. If I added the two Aarn universal front pockets to my Arc Blast it seems I would have to deal with 3 bags every time I put the pack on. Is that correct?

    Franco says, “yes, they make more sense when your pack weight is over 20 lbs or so and in particular if you need to carry extra water.” That sounds right to me.

    Nov 19, 2019 at 3:56 pm #3619541
    Matt
    BPL Member

    @mhr

    Locale: San Juan Mtns.

    Erica – After wrestling with running vests for years, I can say that the extra pouches on the straps will definitely complicate putting the pack on.  Lightweight shoulder straps naturally twist as I shove my arms through them.  Add twisting gear and bottles to the equation turns the whole mess into a Rubik’s cube.

    Nov 19, 2019 at 8:40 pm #3619611
    David Thomas
    BPL Member

    @davidinkenai

    Locale: North Woods. Far North.

    I like the convenience and ability to keep hiking during lunch, snacks, water, sunscreen touch-ups, etc.

    A bit different than the focus of this article, but related:  I like a 3-ounce, 15- to 20-liter silnylon daypack as 1) a daypack, 2) overflow volume on my chest after a resupply, clipped to my backpacks shoulder straps, and 3) for better fore-aft balance.  It’s also a really cheap way to take your, say, 35-liter UL pack to a 55-liter pack when a longer trip or colder weather requires the added volume.

    Nov 19, 2019 at 8:44 pm #3619614
    David Thomas
    BPL Member

    @davidinkenai

    Locale: North Woods. Far North.

    This is the most common kind of accessory holder I see in use on my local trails:

    Not my cup of tea and bear spray has better outcomes AND WEIGHS LESS, but still, pretty common up here.

    Nov 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm #3620172
    Karen
    BPL Member

    @granolagirlak

    Seems like the more pockets, the more fiddly. I use a couple on the hipbelt, and that’s enough, most of the time. But I am light on electronic gadgets, so don’t need space for that. I hate fiddling with stuff all the time.

    David, pepper spray holster is so much lighter! Maybe I’ll regret that some day. I’ll take my chances!

    Nov 26, 2019 at 8:50 pm #3620544
    Adam Holbrook
    BPL Member

    @pharmer

    Locale: SW Ohio

    I used a Zpacks multipack rigged to ride up near the chest strap of my HMG 3400 SW pack on my last section hike.  I enjoyed having it there, but next time I’ll see if I can further rig it to help eliminate the swinging/ flopping/ bouncing and/ or I may try carrying it lower and around my waist.  I have a newer style HMG pack with the updated hip belt pockets, but I still wish they were as far fwd on the belt as possible to make them easier to access.  The chest pack essentially eliminates the need to get into the hip pockets which is a big plus when they’re hard to reach or use because they’re place too far back on the belt.

     

    I’m interested in trying one of the new HMG Versa pockets.  They look like they ride better than the multi pouch and are divided up rather than one large open pouch which will help with organization and easier locating items.

    Dec 5, 2019 at 6:02 pm #3621647
    Dean F.
    BPL Member

    @acrosome

    Locale: Back in the Front Range

    I used an Aarn a few years ago on a Grand Canyon hike (brief comments in that link later on) and I sort of bought into the hype.  Sort of.  At the very least it was very nice to balance the load when you’re carrying absolute tons of water weight.  But, yes, I thought they were overbuilt, and definitely not light.

    @Dave- I looked into the studies that were being proposed as proof that bear spray works better than firearms a few years ago, and found them all to be either obviously biased or misrepresented.  The one everyone tries to quote, for instance, compared 17 (?) instances where bear spray was deployed to a couple of hundred instances where firearms mostly were present but not used.  That’s hardly a fair comparison.  So I think we still can’t say that we know what works, though admittedly I haven’t done a literature search since then.  No doubt, though, that spray is lighter and comes with fewer legal entanglements, as well as having the benefit of not being fatal.  I’m all for bears, wolves, and whatever else being reintroduced wherever possible.

    My prior TL;DR discussion is here.

    Dec 6, 2019 at 3:12 am #3621717
    HkNewman
    BPL Member

    @hknewman

    Locale: Western US

    Tried one of those chest pouches when I first started backpacking in the “bombproof” ‘90s, but it blocked a partial view of the ground when hiking.  Found it a little unsettling.

    Anymore I keep electronics in upper shoulder pouch(es) and gloves/bug net handy in hipbelt pockets (known location at all times).  Electronics sometimes interfere with peripheral vision but at most a minor problem.  Maybe a camera in my future but imagine I’d take camera specific protectors …  then figure a way to secure to/in the pack.  Snacks?  Not since finding flavored almond butter for lunch..

    Anything else can wait for camp.

     

    Dec 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm #3621758
    Brian W
    BPL Member

    @empedocles

    The fanny pack is back. Seeing these show up on a lot of influencers gear lists, but I’d opt for a cheaper one from Amazon first to see if actually like hiking with one.

    Dec 6, 2019 at 6:52 pm #3621786
    Dondo .
    BPL Member

    @dondo

    Locale: Colorado Rockies

    Speaking of fanny packs,  I wear one bandolier style (over my left shoulder and across the chest) underneath my day pack or overnight pack. In my case, it’s a repurposed Camelbak Repack which I originally got for mountain biking. It holds a camera, three lenses, batteries, and a couple of filters.

    This works a lot better for me than other configurations I’ve tried.  IMHO, it’s a real PIA to have to unclip anything from your shoulder straps anytime you need to take off your pack.  And as Matt observed, extra pouches on the straps complicates things when you put your pack back on.

     

