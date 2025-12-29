Introduction

Each year, our staff selects their favorite backcountry gear from the past 12 months, and we look forward to you sharing your favorite gear of the year as well in the forum comments below!

Our Staff

This year’s staff picks contributors include our authors, educators, researchers, and operations staff:

Max Brand

Bill Budney

Jeff de Graffenried

Chase Jordan

Ryan Jordan

Stephanie Jordan

Atif Khan

Ben Kilbourne

Matthew King

Warren McLaren

Tom Moran

Jeff Podmayer

Stephen Seeber

Anna Swarts

Emylene VanderVelden

Mark Wetherington

Shelters and Sleep Systems

Durston Gear X-Mid Pro 2 Two-person single-wall trekking pole shelter using patented X-Mid geometry with Dyneema Composite fly, optional 15D sil/PEU nylon or Dyneema floor, dual doors and vestibules, Dyneema hot-bonded construction, and listed tent weights of 17.9–19.9 oz (509–565 g). See it at Durston

​​I’ve been this tent since it was released and have spent over 75 nights in it. It still hasn’t lost its charm or performance. After using it on two weeklong trips in Yellowstone National Park this summer where I shared it with my wife, I realized I can’t imagine opting for another tent for multi-night trips in three-season conditions. The weight, the space, and the performance check all the boxes I need for three-season trips in the Northern Rockies. – Mark Wetherington

LightHeart Gear SoLong 6 - Sil-Nylon Sling bag / fanny pack with adjustable 3/4 in strap and buckle, one main pocket with #3 water-resistant coil zipper and exterior gear loop, constructed from Challenge RBC450RS recycled poly and mixed EXP200, VX21, 210d nylon/HDPE gridstop, and EPLX70 fabrics, 4 x 6 in (10 x 15 cm), 2.5 oz (71 g), made in USA. See it at LightHeart Gear

I’m 6’5″ and am eternally finding myself smacking the sides of my tent, which in most conditions means me and my gear getting soaked. My SoLong is one of the few ultralight tents I’ve found where I can keep my head and feet clear of all surfaces. As an added bonus, while the tent is designed for trekking poles, I was able to rig up a simple system to use packraft paddles instead, saving weight on float trips. – Tom Moran

I shifted my shelter strategy in 2025, and spent most of my nights in either a bivy sack or a dome-style not hub-and-pole) freestanding tent – two extremes. My primary reason for using a dome-style freestanding tent in the winter – ease of pitch with good wind stability. And in the summer, for its ability to pitch on slabs without stakes (to minimize my camping impact). When selecting a tent, I placed a very high priority on light weight and wind stability. The Hyperlite Mountain Gear Crosspeak 2 has proven itself over and again in all seasons for me this year, and has become a trusted shelter. From 50-mph winds at the base of Long’s Peak in the winter to slab camping in the High Sierra, this has become one of my favorite tents. – Ryan Jordan

Sea to Summit Spark Pro Sea to Summit has managed to cram a very interesting feature set into their premium sleeping bag model, including 950+ fill power down, 10D ultralight nylon fabrics, draft tunnels and collars, and an opposite-side short-zip (2-way) which allows the occupant use of both arms while snuggled up in the hood. See the 30F See the 15F

The most comfortable sleeping bag with features that make camp life a whole lot easier. Zipped toe box to air out hot feet or walk around the campsite and button snaps to keep the sleeping bag on while cooking breakfast, this lightweight bag has it all. Putting this bag to the test on a week long paragliding and camping trip through Austria and Switzerland proved this bag’s high tech features, light weight, and low pack volume were worth every penny (or euro)! Most often combined with my Ether Light XR Insulated Air Sleeping Pad, inflatable pillow, and the waterproof Outdoor Research Helium bivy – a system I’ve used across the Swiss Alps, Colorado Rockies, and on big walls in Yosemite. – Max Brand

Snow Peak Solid Stake #20 Forged S55C steel tent stake measuring 8 in long with 0.6 in head, designed for securing small tents or tarps; manufacturer-listed weight is 3 oz (75 g) per stake. See it at Snow Peak

On longer trips, especially in cold and dry climates, I almost always bring my trusty steel tent stake. It flies in the face of everything ultralight — at over 7 times the weight of a small DAC J Stake. That said, it has become an indispensable tool for making pilot holes in frozen or otherwise “harder than aluminium/titanium” ground surfaces where rocks and compact sediment often tear up ultralight stakes. Save your fingers, save your stakes, pitch your tent efficiently every time. – Atticus Lee

Packing Systems

LuxuryLite StackPack LuxuryLite StackPack ($495) is a 36 oz / 66L modular external-frame pack that also becomes a reclining camp chair, built for bear-can carry, fast-access waterproof barrel bags, and a highly adjustable ventilated Easton frame. See it at LuxuryLite

An external pack frame that weighs a scant kilogram, including the pack and it is rated to carry 50 or more pounds comfortably. I’ve carried 40 pounds in it with no trouble. The belt is both strong and light, doesn’t fold, and I love the hook feature that allows me to quickly take the pack off or on without adjusting the belt. (The hook can be tied down with zip ties if you prefer a semi-permanent attachment.) It carries very well for walking, and can be cinched down for occasional scrambling, although it doesn’t fit close like a mountaineering pack. The frame can stay slightly off the back for ventilation. Overall it is the lightest pack and frame capable of such heavy carry. It’s on the verge of “ultralight” without making the compromises that most UL packs make. – Bill Budney

Osprey Mutant Nimsdai 90 Backpack

If doing a solo backcountry skiing trip of a week to 10 days, I like a decent bit of room. The Osprey Mutant Nimsdai 90 (now discontinued) offers that extra capacity. But the reason I loved the pack in 2025 was that my sixteen year old son took it on his three day Duke of Edinburgh Award bushwalk in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, Australia. And then he carried it again for seven days when we both did the famed Overland Track in Tasmania’s alpine country. What’s not to love about a product that enthuses a teenager to be outdoors and off his digital devices? – Warren McLaren

Osprey Talon Pro 30 / Tempest Pro 30 Day (or minimalist overnight) packs featuring recycled nylon construction with ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ripstop reinforcement. The Talon Pro 30 weighs 2.4 lbs with 30L capacity, while the Tempest Pro 30 weighs approximately 2.2 lbs with 30L capacity. Both models include injection-molded framesheet, adjustable torso length system, continuous-wrap hipbelt, and top-loading bucket-style main compartment access. External attachment points accommodate trekking poles and ice axes, with water-resistant zippered hipbelt pockets and dual water bottle holders. Known in the Search and Rescue community for their ability to stabilize and comfortably carry heavy, dense loads. See the Talon Pro 30 at REI See the Tempest Pro 30 at REI

I did a review on this pack earlier in the year and now it’s had a couple hundred more hours of use. Though not super ultra light, this pack has been ideal for SAR. It has just the right amount of pockets and just the right fit to keep it comfortable and stable in the field. – Emylene VanderVelden

Pa'lante V2 Pack Frameless roll-top backpack with snap/buckle/g-hook closure, bottom UHMWPE grid mesh pocket, integrated shoulder strap pockets, reachable side pockets, designated front mesh stake pocket, and stashable hipbelt, built from 210d UHMWPE Gridstop or Ultraweave 200x, 31–37 L internal volume, 17.7–18.7 oz (502–530 g). See it at Pa'lante

The Pa’lante V2 Backpack has been my go-to for shorter trips in three-season conditions and also doubles as my daypack year-round. It’s got all the features I need, none I don’t, and is easy to fit into my bicycle panniers when I’m biking to trailheads. – Mark Wetherington

Whitebark Gear Techy Hip Pack Hydration-compatible hip pack constructed from materials described as waterproof, configured for standard 1–2 L water bladders with hose and an included magnetic tube clip, with unisex sizing intended to fit approximately S to XL, handmade by Whitebark Gear in Salt Lake City, Utah. See it at Whitebark Gear

My wife and I are big fans of this pack for day hikes and running. It has just enough room for the essentials. As well as a dedicated spot for bear spray, a must-have here in Alaska. Also works well combined with a larger pack for longer adventures. – Tom Moran

Clothing Systems

This is my go-to sun-hoody for any outdoor adventure—whether backpacking, river trips, alpine climbing, cragging, running, or mountaineering. It offers excellent sun coverage, a comfortable fit, and the perfect balance of thickness for a wide range of temperatures. In 2025, this was the only shirt I wore and brought on all of my backcountry trips. – Jeff Podmayer

Columbia Men's Reign No Shine Jacket Men's waterproof-breathable shell jacket using OutDry Extreme construction with fully seam-sealed external membrane, matte 100% recycled nylon shell and soft wicking interior, underarm vents, drawcord-adjustable hood and hem, PU-coated zippers, adjustable cuffs, and 29 in (73.7 cm) center back length. See it at Columbia

This year’s model is slightly lighter than last year’s and also has pit zips. It’s a great option for prolonged and/or heavy rain because it can never wet out (because the membrane is on the outside), while still maintaining some amount of breathability. I bought a comically huge one that fits over a small day pack (and it ventilates better than any other jacket I have tried). – Bill Budney

Jack's 'r' Better Down Sleeves Down-insulated sleeve accessory sold in pairs, intended for use with Sniveller-style quilts or vests, constructed from 1.1 oz ripstop nylon with DWR and 800 fill Activ-Dri treated down, available in Regular, Long, and XL sizes, weighing 5 oz (142 g) per pair. See it at Jack's 'r' Better

These convert a vest into a jacket. A vest is like having huge pit zips, so it can serve dual duty as active or static insulation. The sleeves only come out for static use or extreme conditions. They’re a great upgrade to a puffy vest. Mine are black, oversized so that I can wear them over other layers, and have more loft than most vests I would carry. – Bill Budney

Lothlorian Double Thickness Skull Beanie Double thickness skull beanie knitted in New Zealand by Lothlorian Knitwear from a possum merino blend of 40% possum fur, 50% fine merino lambswool, and 10% nylon, in a close-fitting cap style offered in multiple colors. See it at Possum Boutique

The cosiest, snuggliest, few grams I carry. Possums are feral animals in New Zealand, and their Department of Conservation manages culling. As a result, my beanie contains 40% possum fur, a hollow fibre, apparently similar to polarbear fur. Indeed, it is claimed to be 55% warmer than merino wool and35% warmer than cashmere.I can’t verify any of that, but I can say that when I accidentally shrunk my first possum beanie in a hot wash, I immediately bought a replacement. Best beanie on the planet. – Warren McLaren

Montbell Plasma 1000 Alpine Down Parka Men's hooded down parka with 7-denier Ballistic Airlight nylon ripstop shell (water repellent finish) and 1000 Fill Power EX Down insulation, using sewn-through quilting, dual-axial hood, elastic cuffs, hem drawcord, and two zippered hand pockets; 8.4 oz (237 g), packed to 5.5 x 7.5 in (14 x 19 cm). See it at Montbell USA

This jacket is lightweight, comfortable, extremely packable and very warm. Plus, it looks good! It is a permanent fixture to my shoulder season winter backpacking kits. – Jeff de Graffenried

Mountain Hardwear Dynama Lined Pant (Women's) Women's lined stretch woven pant with plain weave nylon elastane shell and brushed polyester elastane jersey lining, featuring flat stretch waistband with internal drawcord, side hand pockets and zip thigh pocket, UPF 50 fabric, anti-odor treatment, and PFC-free DWR finish; shell fabric weighs 139 g/m² (4.1 oz/yd²). See it at REI

Jersey-knit-lined pants keep me cozy for winter camping and hiking. Lots of warmth and mobility (with stretch) in this pant for hiking in fringe season and winter. – Stephanie Jordan

Mountain Hardwear Kor Airshell Hoody ​Weighing 105 g, the Mountain Hardwear Kor AirShell Hoody is constructed from Pertex Quantum Air 20D stretch ripstop fabric, featuring an elastic-bound hood, raglan sleeves with underarm gussets, two zippered hand pockets, and elastic bindings at the cuffs and hem; it stows into its internal pocket with a carabiner clip loop. ​ See it at Backcountry See it at Mountain Hardwear

Regardless of whether I am hiking through gales blowing off the Atlantic Ocean on the south coast of Iceland, or some of Rocky Mountain National Park’s high elevation windstorms, the Kor Airshell has kept me warm in windy conditions all year. The fabric is extremely comfortable against the skin, and is extremely breathable, helping me stay mobile without dampening my layers and skin with sweat. – Chase Jordan

Mountain Hardware Women s Ghost Whisperer Pant Women's down-insulated pant with Whisperer 15D nylon ripstop shell and lining and 800-fill RDS-certified goose down, featuring internal drawstring waist with snap front and zip fly, two hand pockets, ankle zips, included stuff sack, and approximate weight 9 oz (256 g). See it at Mountain Hardware

I had been wanting a pair of down pants for years. I finally got this pair and I have not been disappointed. First, the come in lengths short to tall, which is not super common in women’s outdoor pants in my experience. They have a comfortable fit and large pockets for all my small items around camp. The fabric is luxurious and most importantly, they are toasty warm on cold nights. These are a great addition to my sleep layering system and a dry warm layer at camp for cold evenings when I want to star gaze instead of sitting in the tent (or in the house). – Emylene VanderVelden

The Nosehat Malleable nose and cheek cover for extreme cold, built around a thin-gauge windproof reinforced aluminum core wrapped in fuzzy fleece, secured by an adjustable elastic head strap to isolate frostbite-prone areas while leaving the mouth uncovered; handmade in Fairbanks, Alaska. See it at Etsy

In very cold climates, wearing a balaclava or buff over the mouth and nose doesn’t work well; condensation from breath ices over on them, making them lose their insulative qualities and sometimes sag right off the face. The phenomenally goofy-looking nose hat is a great solution, as it provides wind protection for the nose and cheeks while leaving the nostrils and mouth exposed. – Tom Moran

Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket When a rain jacket spends most of its time stowed in your pack, weight becomes its most important feature. Of the rain jackets on the market that weigh less than 8 ounces, the Helium is one of the more refined models - waterproof zips, a usable hood, moderately breathable fabric, and articulated fit that's roomy enough for layering. Men's Women's

Summer hike where it may just rain? Spring ski tour with wet snow everywhere? The Outdoor Research Helium Rain Ultralight Jacket will stand up to the harshest conditions year after year and it’s so small, you’ll forget you have it in your pack. Folding up into the front pocket to the size of a baseball, you’ll never regret throwing this in the bottom of your pack or clipping it to your waist for the just in case scenario. I like this jacket because it only has the most necessary features and has built in stretch exactly where you need it. Through slushy winter storms and summer downpours this jacket has kept me dry and warm from the Swiss Alps to the windy Colorado Rockies. – Max Brand

Outdoor Research Men's Shadow Wind Hoodie Men's 20D stretch-woven nylon/spandex wind hoodie with trim fit, using bluesign approved 90% nylon / 10% spandex fabric, stowable hood with bonded brim, zip chest and hand pockets with chest pocket stuff sack, drawcord hem, stretch wrist cuffs, and 5.0 oz (142 g) weight, 29 in (73.7 cm) center back length. See it at Outdoor Research

The Outdoor Research Shadow Wind Hoodie windshirt is very similar to the famous Mountain Hardwear Kor Airshell, even down to the way it fits. Fabric feels the same, although OR doesn’t say what it is. The Shadow has three full pockets while Kor Airshell has only 2.5 (the small one is just for stuffing the jacket). That makes the Shadow a slight favorite for me. – Bill Budney

The Packa The Packa is a lightweight, rainproof jacket designed to double as a pack cover, providing full rain protection for both the wearer and their gear. Its unique design allows for easy access to pack pockets while keeping gear dry, making it ideal for hikers and backpackers in wet conditions. See it at The Packa

This is the most sophisticated poncho available for purchase (and is now available in 15d silnylon (no PU) for a total weight of about ten ounces). It has long loose sleeves with cinchable cuffs and long pit zips, offering more ventilation and coverage options than most other sleeves. It is available in six sizes, so that it fits around a pack and person with room for ventilation but without a lot of excess fabric to flap in the wind. It can be worn under or over the pack, can attach to the pack, or be used standalone. It’s knee-length, has a full two-way front zipper, hood with two-way adjustments and a stiff visor that works. It is well-made and stuffs into its own ventilated pocket. – Bill Budney

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sun Gloves Unisex fingerless sun gloves constructed from 4-way stretch 84% polyester / 16% spandex fabric with UPF 50+ rating, 100% polyester suede palms, thumbs and pointer fingers, specified for multisport use and incorporating bluesign-approved materials and Climate Label Certified brand designation. See it at REI

These sungloves met four of my goals: to protect my hands from the sun, to provide a slight barrier to biting insects, to help avoid blisters, and to not spend much money. My wilderness trips this year were more paddling-focused so these became my second skin! – Anna Swarts

Timmermade Alpha Direct Pants Ultralight synthetic insulation pant built from Polartec Alpha Direct 4004 fabric in a very open 90 gsm knit structure with tufted pile, offered in stock sizes Small–Large and selected 120 gsm variants, with a listed medium weight of approximately 4.5 oz (128 g). See it at Timmermade

Leg insulation can be tricky. Down pants work well for warmth during low exertion activities around camp, but they quickly overheat/sweat out if you try to use them while hiking. I find these Alpha Direct fleece pants from Timmermade to bridge the gap between down insulation and something lighter like merino wonderfully. They are warm enough to boost the efficiency of your sleep system considerably, but still light enough that you could wear them underneath softshell pants in cold weather. They also dry incredibly fast. – Atticus Lee

Hillsound Armadillo LT Gaiter Waterproof unisex mid-calf gaiters using Flexia 3.0 3-layer breathable stretch ripstop uppers, 1000D nylon lowers, and YKK waterproof zippers, with webbing and buckle top closure, TPU-coated replaceable instep strap, lace hook, and listed weights from 9.1 to 11.4 oz (259–324 g) per pair. See it at Hillsound

These gaiters are tried and true. They are easy to use, waterproof, fit well, don’t come undone and look good too! In the backcountry they help protect my lower legs, are easy to clean, and keep my legs dry in tall wet grass and brush. Additionally, they can be used to sit on keeping my seat drier and cleaner, used under my inflatable pad for extra protection and they help my shoelaces stay tied too. They were a nice addition to my kit in the recent trip to RMNP. Money well spent! – Jeff de Graffenried

Less friction between my toes and blisters means less wear and tear on my toes and more miles!! Not as weird as you think. My feet stay happy and warm! – Stephanie Jordan

Kahtoola Microspikes Ghost MICROspikes Ghost is a chain-free full-foot footwear traction device using a TPU underfoot matrix and hybrid TPE/TPR harness with twelve 0.36 in (9 mm) heat-treated stainless steel spikes per foot, weighing 6.4–7.4 oz (179–208 g) per pair and packing to 4.5 x 4 x 2 in. See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI

While I have limited use given these just released in September of this year, these have been very exciting. While the spikes have 20% less area meaning they offer reduced traction, I have not found it to negatively impact my experience – and the hare only half the weight of regular Microspikes! They held well in the icy paths in Rocky Mountain National Park leading to Chasm Lake. I don’t know about the durability of the rubber strips that replace chains, but with a four year warranty that should help inspire confidence. Hopefully when winter arrives, I will get more experience with these! – Stephen Seeber

Kahtoola Instagaiter Mid Ultralight trail running and hiking gaiter offered in low and mid heights, using 86% stretch-woven recycled nylon / 14% polyurethane with PFAS-free C0 DWR, 3D two-piece pattern, side YKK Vislon zipper, TPU DuraLink instep strap, and pair weights from 1.7–2.7 oz (49–76 g). See it at Kahtoola

I’ve been loving the Kahtoola Instagaiter Mid this year. I’ve tried lots of different gaiters, including very light ones with Velcro, and have been pretty unhappy with all of them. The Velcro always comes off when bushwhacking or creek crossing. The Instagaiter stays on no matter what, keeping sand, seeds, and debris out of my shoes. And the zipper miraculously just keeps on working despite the desert sand. Just swish it around in a creek to get the sand off the zipper before putting them back on. – Ben Kilbourne

La Sportiva Mutant Mountain running shoe with recycled airmesh upper, 4-way stretch scree guard and TPU FusionGate integrated lacing, recycled non-slip airmesh lining, Ortholite Hybrid insole, injection-molded EVA midsole with TPU stabilizer, FriXion XF 2.0 outsole with 6.5 mm lugs, 10 mm drop, about 11.2 oz (320 g). See it at La Sportiva

The latest iteration of the La Sportiva Mutant is pretty good. It’s not perfect, but it’s good. The fit is WAY better than the previous version with a wider toe box, so most Americans don’t have to go up two sizes to get them to fit. The overall volume is still low, and that’s good for keeping the foot snugly in place. The sticky rubber performs well scrambling on slickrock. The 10mm drop is unnecessary and makes the heel tippy in some situations. The upper keeps almost all sand out, to my pleasant surprise. This shoe will be discontinued for a couple of years, but will return in a new iteration eventually. Let’s only hope they lower that drop to 8mm or less and round the toe even more so folks can size down closer to their normal size. If everything else about the shoe stayed the same, I’d be happy. – Ben Kilbourne

Scarpa Ribelle HD Mountaineering Boots Men's leather mountaineering boot with 2.6 mm Suede Perwanger/Microtech upper, HDry B5 / 37.5 lining, 2D PU + TPU midsole, Vibram Precision Tech Roll/Mont outsole, semi-automatic crampon compatibility, and listed weight 1 lb 8.5 oz (695 g) per half pair size 42. See it at Scarpa

Although not lightweight compared to trail running shoes, these are light for a mountain boot. And having previously endured a combination of dislocated and broken ankles I’ll go with all the support I can get down there. The rolling gait on flats takes a while to get used to, but on steep, broken terrain the boots feel very nimble, surefooted and supportive. The HDry membrane appears to do its job — unless one steps in a bog deeper than the boot! My boot’s bright orange colour does elicit attention, and, oddly, favourable comment. – Warren McLaren

I’ve experimented with so-called barefoot footwear for more than a decade, but it’s only been the past two years that I’ve really committed to them. I now have more than a thousand backcountry miles in Xero Mesa Trail II Shoes, hundreds of which have been on steep and rocky trails, talus, and tundra. They aren’t my first choice for rugged alpine terrain while carrying a heavy pack, and there was a very long (several months) adaptation period. However, the long-term commitment has made my feet stronger, more resistant to injury, and more adaptable to switching across various types of footwear. While the Mesa Trail consistently falls into the realm of “training shoe” for me, it’s now an essential part of my strategy to maintain healthy feet as I age. – Ryan Jordan

XTRATUF Women's 15" Legacy Boot Women's 15 in rubber Legacy boot built from triple-dipped latex neoprene for chemical, oil and acid resistance, with 100% waterproof construction, non-marking slip-resistant Chevron outsole, open-cell foam insole, 1 in heel, 15.5 in calf circumference, and average pair weight 1.85 lb. See it at XTRATUF

I started wearing Xtratufs when I worked up in Alaska as a kayak guide, and after nearly 15 years of heavy use I’ve only recently replaced my first pair. They are great for everything from shoulder season wilderness canoeing to wet trail maintenance projects and tick prevention. Their close fit and flexibility helps keep splashes out and makes it easy to have confident footing in wet conditions. – Anna Swarts

Hydration

Aquamira A cult favorite in the ultralight community for its ease of use, pre-mix stability, efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts, and its ability to impart better flavor and odor to bad water sources. Can be repackaged if using opaque PE dropper bottles. See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

This is a new addition to my kit. It’s easy to use, small, and keeps me safe. Once the liquids were transferred to a smaller bottle they were even more portable. In situations with extra dirty water, I use a cloth filter to remove larger material and then add AM to purify. Cheap, easy to use, highly portable and usable in freezing conditions. I removed my Sawyer Squeeze for this. – Jeff de Graffenried

CNOC Thru-Bottle One liter reusable HDPE bottle with 28 mm neck compatible with common inline water filters, slim rectangular profile for side or shoulder strap pockets, molded volume markings, tethered cap with pull cord, and listed weight 3.18 oz (90 g); BPA, BPS, and BPF free. See it at CNOC Outdoors

The CNOC Thru-Bottle is one of my top picks because it takes the popular SmartWater bottle form and makes it more durable and free of microplastics. It fits well in most backpack water bottle holders and works seamlessly with many of the water filters on the market. – Jeff Podmayer

Navigation and Electronics

BigBlue SolarPowa 28 28 W foldable monocrystalline portable solar charger using SunPower panels on 900D polyester backing with grommets and included carabiners, multiple 5V USB outputs for charging devices, folding to about 11.1 x 6.3 x 1.3–1.4 in and weighing roughly 1.48–1.5 lb (0.67–0.68 kg). with ammeter with no ammeter

When you’re on a multi day backcountry trip and you’re carrying life saving safety and navigation electronic devices, you better have multiple ways to keep them charged. The BigBlue 28W Solar Panel Charger was a game changer for keeping all the devices juiced up during a summer paragliding and camping trip in the Austrian Alps. With lots of electronics getting drained every day, I was able to fuel up all my devices in the late afternoon sunlight in just a few hours and even when I was flying! Just tuck the foldable 671g panel in your side pocket or clip it to your backpack to charge up while hiking! – Max Brand

I’ve been using this little light as a backup on my SAR pack and as a tent light backpacking for almost a year now. It’s really a really nice option because it’s multipurpose and rechargeable. I can clip it to a hat, a chest harness or from a tent loop. It has reasonable brightness and battery life for its size when used sparingly. – Emylene VanderVelden

My work with lighting this year revealed a lot of duds and a few gems in the lighting market. One of those gems was a headlamp that’s been in my arsenal for many years, but has been collecting a little dust in storage while I tested other lights. I restored the Storm 500-R to regular use and it has resumed its rightly spot as my top headlamp for extended lighting for alpine-start mountaineering and long nights on the move during the winter. – Ryan Jordan

Multisport

Dynafit International Free 97 Ski Unisex descent-oriented touring ski with 97 mm average waist, 100% poplar core reinforced by Carbon Speed Stringer construction, full sidewalls and single-radius sidecut, with tip/tail rocker and listed weights from 1390–1540 g per ski depending on length. See it at Dynafit International

These skis have been a great way to get out in late spring when lower elevation conditions are muddy, but there’s still too much snow for hiking in the high country, and the stuff in between is a total mess. They’re reasonably light so carrying them up to the snowline isn’t backbreaking and skinning uphill with them isn’t tortuous. They ski great in variable conditions when headed back down. My favorite place to take them is an old lookout tower where I can enjoy some great views and a respite from the elements. – Mark Wetherington

Specialized Epic World Cup Expert Mountain Bike Carbon cross-country race mountain bike with FACT 11m carbon frame, 75mm WCID rear suspension and 110mm RockShox SID SL BRAIN fork, SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission 1x12 drivetrain, Roval Control carbon 29mm wheels, and hydraulic disc brakes at about 10.5 kg (23 lb 2.4 oz). See it at Specialized

As a training complement to hiking, a mountain bike offers a welcome change from the gym. It is more fun than road cycling, it keeps you far from vehicles and immersed in nature, it has a lower physical impact than running, and it is an easy way to incorporate VO2 max training. For these reasons, mountain biking twice a week on and off trail has proven revelatory for me this year. If you have some experience, you may appreciate an ultralight, full carbon, full suspension, cross-country bicycle like my Specialized Epic World Cup Expert; otherwise there are great entry-level and mid-range aluminum hardtails that will help you negotiate just about any trail. – Atif Khan

Accessories

This has been my go-to this year for long days exposed to the sun in alpine and glaciated terrain. It provides excellent protection, spreads easily, and feels light and soft on the skin. I usually transfer a small amount into a 1oz container for shorter trips. – Jeff Podmayer

After a decade with Black Diamond’s Alpine Carbon Cork poles, I switched to the Distance Carbon FLZ about 18 months ago. The lighter swing weight, slim foam grips, and simple/comfortable straps hooked me immediately. Since then I’ve come to trust their stiffness and love how tiny they pack when I shove them into the front pocket of my pack.

If I’m above treeline with a shelter that needs pole support, I will still grab the Alpines. Outside of that use case, these lighter FLZs are the ones I am reaching for these days. – Matthew King

The Black Diamond Carbon Distance FLZ Poles have been my go-to hiking poles for the last few years. The low weight is noticeable when really putting in the miles. Even though they’re fixed length, I can pitch my Zpacks Hexamid Pocket Tarp with them no problem. – Ben Kilbourne

NESKLA 3D Pedometer A compact 3-axis (3D) accelerometer pedometer that uses multi-direction motion sensing to count steps accurately in most orientations (vertical/horizontal/tilted), typically displaying steps, distance, calories, and time on an LCD. See it at NESKLA

I was overestimating my step count until I got a step counter. On non-hiking days I aim for 15,000 to 20,000 steps for fat loss and overall strength. The Neskla Pedometer is reliable, but I suppose any will do. – Atif Khan

NRS Bill's Bag 65L 65 L roll-top river dry bag constructed from heavy-duty 21 oz TobaTex body with 34 oz TobaTex reinforced bottom, using StormStrip fold-down closure, four compression straps with aluminum fasteners, removable backpack harness with padded shoulder straps, and listed weight 3.8 lb (1724 g). See it at NRS

Even though it isn’t ultralight, I’ve found that this dry bag has been awesome for streamlining and simplifying my wilderness canoe adventures. The simple, rugged design allows it to accommodate varied trip lengths, and its shape and straps make for easy packing in a boat and allow me to wear it comfortably while portaging my canoe. Packing light, having a bag that doesn’t soak up water, and being able to make portages in a single trip greatly increases the distance I can make it into the backcountry. – Anna Swarts

Ombraz Cammina Armless Sunglasses Armless sunglasses with TR-90 frame and integrated recycled marine-grade cord, featuring Carl Zeiss polarized lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection, ANSI Z87.1 safety rating, oleophobic and scratch-resistant hard coating, available in two frame sizes, weighing 0.8 oz (22.5 g) and made in Italy. See it at Ombraz

No pressure headaches from these sunglasses, especially during winter hiking, when I need to wear my fleece beanie and a Buff to cover my ears. Fits nicely, whether my hair is up in a ponytail or worn down. Most comfortable glasses I’ve ever worn for outdoor sports. – Stephanie Jordan

Small Home Gym

No single change to my regimen has yielded more benefit than strength training three times a week. A squat rack, deadlift bar, and bench press fits into the corner of your home, and makes any hike easier. Focus on compound lifts and add isolated lifts as you progress. – Atif Khan

