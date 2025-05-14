This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

Diverse backcountry environments, weather conditions, and activity use cases highlight the need to carefully consider lighting for navigation and campsite ops at night. This report examines modern backcountry lighting solutions, including the technology, design, and specialized features available in today’s market.

Lighting technology has evolved rapidly to deliver more efficient, powerful, and versatile options. Battery advancements now support longer burn times, brighter beams, and more versatile recharging options. We also delve into housing and lens designs, which have become increasingly refined for durability, impact resistance, and more precision in beam shaping.

In this guide, you’ll find detailed insights on specific lighting models, including a breakdown of their most unique benefits, limitations, and ideal user profiles.

For the first version of this report, the focus will be on headlamps. Future updates will incorporate handheld flashlights.

LEARN MORE ABOUT LIGHTING DESIGN, TECHNOLOGY, AND USE CASES: See our Flashlights & Headlamps: Technology, Design, and Performance Masterclass.

Recommended Products

Two products are recognized for their exceptional performance-to-weight ratio and manufacturing quality based on LightBench testing, long-term field testing, and engineering and design analysis. Read the full report for more details, and how they fit into the overall market.

Black Diamond Distance LT 1100 Headlamp An extreme-conditions headlamp with some unique features, including a 2200 mAh battery that remains stable against the headband because the lamp housing is a separately-pivoting unit. Burst mode provides 1100 lumens for 10 seconds, then turns off automatically. More than 4 hours of light in high (600 lumens) mode. Waterproof and submersible (IP67). WEIGHT: 3.8 ounces (108 g) See it at REI See it at Black Diamond

Petzl Bindi Headlamp One of the lightest rechargeable headlamps available. On its highest setting, it throws a 200 lumen beam up to 36 m for 2 hours. On its low setting, battery life extends to 50 hours with a 6 m, 6 lumen beam. Includes both white and red LED lighting. WEIGHT: 1.2 ounces (35 g) See it at Petzl

Featured Products

The following products are featured in this report, with LightBench test results:

Acknowledgments

Isaac Simons contributed product research to this report.

Market Analysis

Backcountry Lighting Use Cases

Backpackers use lights for night hiking, task lighting, area lighting, and beacon lighting.

Lighting needs for night hiking on trails differ from those for off-trail navigation.



