Introduction

The Osprey Talon Pro 30 (men’s) and Tempest Pro 30 (women’s) are designed for fast-moving, weight-conscious adventurers. They aren’t just ultralight backpacks – they’re designed for dynamic movement, offering a balance of durability, comfort, customization, and streamlined organization in demanding conditions.

Trust in a pack, however, is earned through experience. Whether responding to a wilderness search and rescue (SAR) callout or embarking on an ultralight overnight trip, your gear must be reliable. With light yet rugged fabric, a vented back panel, and adjustable harness systems, the Osprey Talon and Tempest Pro 30 offer stability and breathability at a moderate weight penalty. But how do they perform when the stakes are high? I put them to the test in wilderness SAR operations and ultralight backpacking scenarios.

Osprey Talon Pro 30 / Tempest Pro 30 Day (or minimalist overnight) packs featuring recycled nylon construction with ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ripstop reinforcement. The Talon Pro 30 weighs 2.4 lbs with 30L capacity, while the Tempest Pro 30 weighs approximately 2.2 lbs with 30L capacity. Both models include injection-molded framesheet, adjustable torso length system, continuous-wrap hipbelt, and top-loading bucket-style main compartment access. External attachment points accommodate trekking poles and ice axes, with water-resistant zippered hipbelt pockets and dual water bottle holders. Known in the Search and Rescue community for their ability to stabilize and comfortably carry heavy, dense loads. See the Talon Pro 30 at REI See the Tempest Pro 30 at REI

Features

30L suitable for SAR essentials or ultralight overnight gear

Lightweight yet abrasion-resistant proprietary “NanoFly” fabric

Back panel has a ventilated, close-to-body fit

Adjustable torso length harness system for dialed-in fit

Female and male-specific fits to aid in a comfortable all-day carry

Stable load distribution prevents shoulder fatigue on long treks.

Two deep stretch mesh side pockets: Secure water bottles or small essentials

Two zippered hip belt pockets: organize navigation tools, snacks, or a headlamp

Large front panel pocket: allows for layering adjustments or wet gear storage

Bucket-style main compartment: allows for quick gear retrieval.

Internal hydration pouch: allows for leak-resistant and stable placement of a hydration bladder

Two top zippered pockets: organize small essentials

Stowable attachment points: connect ice axe and trekking poles for technical use when needed

Design and Materials

This pack has nine organization pockets, two technical attachment points, and a helmet attachment point. I find this aids in the efficient organization of SAR equipment. It also has weather-sealed zippers that keep gear drier in foul weather.

The proprietary “NanoFly” fabric, a blend of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene ripstop, strikes a balance between lightness and durability. Both packs withstand abrasion, bushwhacking, and rock scrambling, demonstrating their resilience through real-world testing.



