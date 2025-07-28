Introduction
The Osprey Talon Pro 30 (men’s) and Tempest Pro 30 (women’s) are designed for fast-moving, weight-conscious adventurers. They aren’t just ultralight backpacks – they’re designed for dynamic movement, offering a balance of durability, comfort, customization, and streamlined organization in demanding conditions.
Trust in a pack, however, is earned through experience. Whether responding to a wilderness search and rescue (SAR) callout or embarking on an ultralight overnight trip, your gear must be reliable. With light yet rugged fabric, a vented back panel, and adjustable harness systems, the Osprey Talon and Tempest Pro 30 offer stability and breathability at a moderate weight penalty. But how do they perform when the stakes are high? I put them to the test in wilderness SAR operations and ultralight backpacking scenarios.
Day (or minimalist overnight) packs featuring recycled nylon construction with ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ripstop reinforcement. The Talon Pro 30 weighs 2.4 lbs with 30L capacity, while the Tempest Pro 30 weighs approximately 2.2 lbs with 30L capacity. Both models include injection-molded framesheet, adjustable torso length system, continuous-wrap hipbelt, and top-loading bucket-style main compartment access. External attachment points accommodate trekking poles and ice axes, with water-resistant zippered hipbelt pockets and dual water bottle holders. Known in the Search and Rescue community for their ability to stabilize and comfortably carry heavy, dense loads.
Features
- 30L suitable for SAR essentials or ultralight overnight gear
- Lightweight yet abrasion-resistant proprietary “NanoFly” fabric
- Back panel has a ventilated, close-to-body fit
- Adjustable torso length harness system for dialed-in fit
- Female and male-specific fits to aid in a comfortable all-day carry
- Stable load distribution prevents shoulder fatigue on long treks.
- Two deep stretch mesh side pockets: Secure water bottles or small essentials
- Two zippered hip belt pockets: organize navigation tools, snacks, or a headlamp
- Large front panel pocket: allows for layering adjustments or wet gear storage
- Bucket-style main compartment: allows for quick gear retrieval.
- Internal hydration pouch: allows for leak-resistant and stable placement of a hydration bladder
- Two top zippered pockets: organize small essentials
- Stowable attachment points: connect ice axe and trekking poles for technical use when needed
Design and Materials
This pack has nine organization pockets, two technical attachment points, and a helmet attachment point. I find this aids in the efficient organization of SAR equipment. It also has weather-sealed zippers that keep gear drier in foul weather.
The proprietary “NanoFly” fabric, a blend of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene ripstop, strikes a balance between lightness and durability. Both packs withstand abrasion, bushwhacking, and rock scrambling, demonstrating their resilience through real-world testing.
