Introduction

This gear guide summarizes the category of satellite messaging-centric devices, i.e., devices that focus on satellite messaging as its primary, rather than secondary, function. This is in contrast to navigation-centric devices (which usually offer integrated mapping on the device), such as the Garmin inReach Explorer or Garmin GPSMap.

Context: types of satellite messengers

1-way vs. 2-way messengers. Satellite messengers are categorized in many different ways. The most common is to characterize them as either 1-way or 2-way messengers. A 1-way messenger can send messages out but cannot receive messages. The SPOT Gen4 is a typical example.

Standalone vs. paired messengers. Standalone messengers provide basic messaging functionality, including the ability to send a preset check-in message or initiate an SOS response. However, pairing the messenger to a smartphone (and the messenger’s companion app) is the only way to access a messenger’s full capabilities. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a typical example of a standalone messenger, but pairing it with a smartphone and the Garmin Explore app provides easier access to messaging features and more robust mapping. On the other hand, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator and Somewear Global Hotspot provide minimal functionality as standalone devices and require pairing to their companion apps to use them productively as messaging devices. The Garmin inReach Messenger falls in between these two extremes.

Messaging vs. tracking, mapping, and navigation. All messengers can send messages, but only 2-way messengers can receive them. Some messengers provide the mapping and navigation features of standalone GPS devices or apps. Also, the tracking and location-sharing features available in satellite messengers vary widely.

Comparison: inReach vs. Zoleo vs. SPOT vs. Somewear messengers

The following table compares the Garmin inReach Messenger (the newest device) to the Zoleo Satellite Communicator, SPOT Gen4, SPOT X, ACR Bivy Stick, Garmin inReach Mini 2, and Somewear Global Hotspot. This collection of messengers spans the range of both 1- and 2-way satellite messengers that offer different capabilities with messaging, tracking, mapping, and navigation – and their functionality when paired with a smartphone or not.

Scroll to the right to view all columns of this table.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Garmin inReach Messenger Zoleo Satellite Communicator SPOT Gen4 SPOT X ACR Bivy Stick Somewear Global Hotspot battery life (active tracking at 10-15 minute intervals, 8 hr/day) 10-14 days 20-30 days 6-8 days 20-40 days 8-15 days 3-5 days 7-10 days battery type rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium 4xAAA rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium interface USB-C USB-C Micro USB Micro USB Micro USB USB-C Micro USB reverse charging no yes no no no no no messaging 2-way 2-way 2-way 1-way 2-way 2-way 2-way group message conversations no yes no no no no no send check-in messages from device* yes yes yes yes yes yes no send custom messages from device* yes yes no no yes no no send custom messages from app* yes yes yes no yes yes yes activate SOS from device yes yes yes yes yes yes yes seamless messaging (network-independent)** (coming soon) yes yes n/a no yes yes tracking yes yes limited (Location Share+) yes yes yes yes start/stop from device yes yes yes yes yes yes no track retrace yes (TracBack) yes (TracBack) no no no no no satellite network Iridium Iridium Iridium Globalstar Globalstar Iridium Iridium SOS monitoring IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC Global Rescue IERCC plan costs $15 - $65 $15 - $65 $20 - $56 $12 - $15 $12 - $30 $20 - $70 $8 - $50 weather forecasting (integrated)*** yes yes yes no no yes yes view forecast on device*** yes yes no no no no no mapping/navigation on device yes no no no limited no no mapping/navigation in app yes no no limited limited limited limited visual display yes yes no no yes no no show incoming messages? yes yes no no yes no no smart watch integration yes yes limited no no no no waterproofing**** IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 IPX8 IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 user rating @ REI 4.2 / 5.0 n/a 4.2 / 5.0 2.9 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 n/a n/a companion app Garmin Explore (Garmin Messenger support coming soon) Garmin Messenger Zoleo The Spot App The Spot App, Spot X Bluetooth Bivy Somewear App Store rating 3.9 / 5.0 n/a 4.1 / 5.0 2.1 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 3.6 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0 dimensions 3.9 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches 3.1 x 2.5 inches 3.6 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches 3.5 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches 7.5 x 5.8 x 2.0 inches 4.5 x 1.9 x 0.8 inches 3.0 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches weight 3.5 ounces 4.0 ounces 5.3 ounces 5.0 ounces 7.0 oz 3.4 ounces 4.0 ounces msrp $400 $300 $200 $150 $250 $250 $280

* For this comparison, we define a “check-in” message as a preset message that can be sent to a group of contacts you specify and a “custom” message that can be specified on the device to say whatever you want it to say (via a physical or online keyboard). Some devices offer the ability to send more than one type of preset message (e.g., the Spot Gen4 calls these two message types check-in and custom messages, but neither are customizable without configuring them via a live internet connection).

** Seamless messaging refers to a device’s ability to maintain message conversations in one place (i.e., inside the device app on your smartphone) across cellular, WiFi, and satellite networks.

*** Some devices (e.g., Garmin inReach Mini 2) offer integrated (built-in) weather forecast requests and display on the device and in-app. Other devices (e.g., Spot X) do not, but third-party services may be used to deliver text-based weather forecasts via satellite messaging features).

**** IPX7 – Can withstand incidental exposure to water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. IPX8 – can withstand continuous immersion of water exceeding 1 meter in depth (devices are usually hermetically-sealed).