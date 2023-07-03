Podcast Episode July 3, 2023

Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)

This Episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by ZOLEO. Backpacking Light podcast listeners get free activation – after receiving your ZOLEO device, activate it online using the coupon code BACKPACKINGLIGHT at Zoleo.com to waive the activation fee, which will save you $20 USD ($25 CAD).

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we interview Morris Shawn, President of Roadpost and Zoleo, about satellite messaging and the evolution of the Zoleo Satellite Communicator.



In this Episode: