ENROLLMENT NOW OPEN for Summer '23 Cohort of BPL Basecamp

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)
Podcast Episode July 3, 2023

Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)

Episode Sponsor

an aerial view of a green vehicle in a field
This Episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by ZOLEO. Backpacking Light podcast listeners get free activation – after receiving your ZOLEO device, activate it online using the coupon code BACKPACKINGLIGHT at Zoleo.com to waive the activation fee, which will save you $20 USD ($25 CAD).

Listen

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we interview Morris Shawn, President of Roadpost and Zoleo, about satellite messaging and the evolution of the Zoleo Satellite Communicator.
a man holding a cell phone next to another cell phone

In this Episode:

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)

Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Jul 3, 2023 at 10:55 am #3784557
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)

    In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we interview Morris Shawn, President of Roadpost and Zoleo, about satellite messaging and the evolution of the Zoleo Satellite Communicator.

    Jul 3, 2023 at 11:51 am #3784563
    Terran Terran
    BPL Member

    @terran

    The Motorola is cheaper. The plans are cheaper and you get more texts.

    Zoleo needs to do more than provide a podcast. They’re economically obsolete.

    Who buys one?

    Jul 3, 2023 at 12:07 pm #3784564
    Alex Wallace
    BPL Member

    @feetfirst

    Locale: Sierra Nevada North

    I bought a Zoleo a few months ago. It was on sale for $150 + 1-year Gaia GPS subscription and at the time the Motorola Defy wasn’t available. It fits my needs, but I’d much rather have the weight and size of the Defy. One thing that’s unclear to me is if location check-ins count against your message allotment on the Defy? They don’t on the Zoleo. Also, it sounds like 2-way communication with the Defy requires the other user to use the app.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 3 posts - 1 through 3 (of 3 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe


Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...