Episode 84 | Satellite Messaging (ZOLEO)
Episode Sponsor
This Episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by ZOLEO. Backpacking Light podcast listeners get free activation – after receiving your ZOLEO device, activate it online using the coupon code BACKPACKINGLIGHT at Zoleo.com to waive the activation fee, which will save you $20 USD ($25 CAD).
Listen
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we interview Morris Shawn, President of Roadpost and Zoleo, about satellite messaging and the evolution of the Zoleo Satellite Communicator.
In this Episode:
- Durston X-Mid Pro 2 review updates (long-term performance)
- New reviews coming: ZPacks Duplex Zip & Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P
- Evaluating CRUXES in the context of route planning (see the Trek Planning Masterclass)
- The Ultralight Giveaway is live! $7000 worth of ultralight gear prizes! Enter here.
- Interview with Morris Shawn (ZOLEO)
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
- Chase Jordan - Producer
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
