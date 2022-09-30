Join us in discussing the new Apple Watch Ultra & iPhone 14 Satellite Features for Backpacking


Podcast Episode September 30, 2022

Episode 68 | Unpacking the New Garmin inReach Messenger

Summary

In today’s gear short episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about the brand new Garmin inReach Messenger and how it fits into the broader market of satellite communications devices for backcountry users.

Backpacking-light-podcast-garmin-inreach-messenger

In this Episode:

  • Introducing the Garmin inReach Messenger
  • What is a messenger?
  • Types of messengers
  • Features to consider when comparing messengers
  • Garmin inReach Messenger – unique features

