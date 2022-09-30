Podcast Episode September 30, 2022

Episode 68 | Unpacking the New Garmin inReach Messenger

Summary

In today’s gear short episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to talk about the brand new Garmin inReach Messenger and how it fits into the broader market of satellite communications devices for backcountry users.

In this Episode:

Introducing the Garmin inReach Messenger

What is a messenger?

Types of messengers

Features to consider when comparing messengers

Garmin inReach Messenger – unique features

