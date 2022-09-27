Introduction: Garmin inReach Messenger vs. Zoleo Satellite Communicator

The new Garmin inReach Messenger is a 2-way global satellite messenger that offers location sharing and SOS capabilities. It can be used as a standalone device or paired with your smartphone via the new Garmin Messenger app. The inReach Messenger weighs 4.0 ounces and has an MSRP of $300.

Editor’s Note: this is a preview of a newly-announced product: We’re testing the Garmin inReach Messenger and the Zoleo Satellite Communicator side-by-side over the next several weeks. This testing will focus primarily on: antenna performance and satellite connectivity in steep topography (primarily canyons)

battery life in response to heavy use (frequent tracking and messaging)

watch integration

reverse charging performance

weather forecasting discrepancies

app usability Results will be published in an update at this URL in November. In the meantime, we hope you find this summary valuable as we continue to learn about lightweight devices for satellite messaging, tracking, and navigation.

Like the Zoleo Satellite Communicator and the Somewear Global Hotspot, the Garmin inReach Messenger offers seamless messaging across different types of networks (cellular/WiFi and satellite) and selects the most readily-available network without interrupting message conversations.

Unlike the Zoleo or Somewear products, however, the Garmin inReach Messenger offers the following unique features:

An on-device display allows the user to view incoming messages and send preset custom messages, along with other alerts and visual cues.

Group messaging conversations are maintained for all sent and received messages.

Weather forecasts can be requested and viewed without a paired smartphone.

TracBack (Garmin’s breadcrumb tracking program) is usable with or without a paired smartphone.

Reverse charging via USB-C to preserve the operation of a low-battery phone.

Context: types of satellite messengers

1-way vs. 2-way messengers. Satellite messengers are categorized in many different ways. The most common is to characterize them as either 1-way or 2-way messengers. A 1-way messenger can send messages out but cannot receive messages. The SPOT Gen4 is a typical example.

Standalone vs. paired messengers. Standalone messengers provide basic messaging functionality, including the ability to send a preset check-in message or initiate an SOS response. However, pairing the messenger to a smartphone (and the messenger’s companion app) is the only way to access a messenger’s full capabilities. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a typical example of a standalone messenger, but pairing it with a smartphone and the Garmin Explore app provides easier access to messaging features and more robust mapping. On the other hand, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator and Somewear Global Hotspot provide minimal functionality as standalone devices and require pairing to their companion apps to use them productively as messaging devices. The Garmin inReach Messenger falls in between these two extremes.

Messaging vs. tracking, mapping, and navigation. All messengers can send messages, but only 2-way messengers can receive them. Some messengers provide the mapping and navigation features of standalone GPS devices or apps. Also, the tracking and location-sharing features available in satellite messengers vary widely.

Comparison: inReach vs. Zoleo vs. SPOT vs. Somewear messengers

The following table compares the Garmin inReach Messenger to the Zoleo Satellite Communicator, SPOT Gen4, SPOT X, ACR Bivy Stick, Garmin inReach Mini 2, and Somewear Global Hotspot. This collection of messengers spans the range of both 1- and 2-way satellite messengers that offer different capabilities with messaging, tracking, mapping, and navigation – and their functionality when paired with a smartphone or not.

Scroll to the right to view all columns of this table.

Garmin inReach Messenger Zoleo Satellite Communicator SPOT Gen4 SPOT X Bivy Stick Garmin inReach Mini 2 Somewear Global Hotspot battery life (active tracking at 10-15 minute intervals, 8 hr/day) 20-30 days 6-8 days 20-40 days 8-15 days 3-5 days 10-14 days 7-10 days battery type rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium 4xAAA rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium rechargeable lithium interface USB-C Micro USB Micro USB Micro USB USB-C USB-C Micro USB reverse charging yes no no no no no no messaging 2-way 2-way 1-way 2-way 2-way 2-way 2-way group message conversations yes no no no no no no send check-in messages from device* yes yes yes yes yes yes no send custom messages from device* no no no yes no yes no send custom messages from app* yes yes no yes yes yes yes activate SOS from device yes yes yes yes yes yes yes seamless messaging (network-independent)** yes yes n/a no no no yes tracking yes limited (Location Share+) yes yes yes yes yes start/stop from device yes yes yes yes yes yes no track retrace yes (TracBack) no no no no yes (TracBack) no satellite network Iridium Iridium Globalstar Globalstar Iridium Iridium Iridium SOS monitoring IERCC IERCC IERCC IERCC Global Rescue IERCC IERCC plan costs $15 - $65 $20 - $56 $12 - $15 $12 - $30 $20 - $70 $15 - $65 $8 - $50 weather forecasting (integrated)*** yes yes no no yes yes yes view forecast on device*** yes no no no no yes no mapping/navigation on device no no no limited no yes no mapping/navigation in app no no limited limited limited yes limited visual display yes no no yes no yes no show incoming messages? yes no no yes no yes no smart watch integration yes limited no no no yes no waterproofing**** IPX7 IPX8 IPX8 IPX7 IPX7 IPX7 IPX8 user rating @ REI n/a 4.2 / 5.0 2.9 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 n/a 4.2 / 5.0 n/a companion app inReach Messenger Zoleo The Spot App The Spot App, Spot X Bluetooth Bivy Garmin Explore Somewear App Store rating n/a 4.1 / 5.0 2.1 / 5.0 3.0 / 5.0 3.6 / 5.0 3.9 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0 dimensions 3.1 x 2.5 inches 3.6 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches 3.5 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches 7.5 x 5.8 x 2.0 inches 4.5 x 1.9 x 0.8 inches 3.9 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches 3.0 x 3.6 x 0.8 inches weight 4.0 ounces 5.3 ounces 5.0 ounces 7.0 oz 3.4 ounces 3.5 ounces 4.0 ounces msrp $300 $200 $150 $250 $250 $400 $280

* For this comparison, we define a “check-in” message as a preset message that can be sent to a group of contacts you specify and a “custom” message that can be specified on the device to say whatever you want it to say. Some devices offer the ability to send more than one type of preset message (e.g., the Spot Gen4 calls these two message types check-in and custom messages, but neither are customizable without configuring them via a live internet connection).

** Seamless messaging refers to a device’s ability to maintain message conversations in one place (i.e., inside the device app on your smartphone) across cellular, WiFi, and satellite networks.

*** Some devices (e.g., Garmin inReach Mini 2) offer integrated (built-in) weather forecast requests and display on the device and in-app. Other devices (e.g., Spot X) do not, but third-party services may be used to deliver text-based weather forecasts via satellite messaging features).

**** IPX7 – Can withstand incidental exposure to water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. IPX8 – can withstand continuous immersion of water exceeding 1 meter in depth (devices are usually hermetically-sealed).

Garmin inReach Messenger features

The unique features of the Garmin inReach Messenger include its on-device display, group messaging conversations, TracBack, and reverse charging.

On-device display

The Garmin inReach Messenger features a simple on-device display screen that offers notable feedback and functionality that can’t be accessed on the Zoleo Satellite Communicator or Somewear Global Hotspot without pairing them to a Smartphone:

reading incoming messages;

reading outgoing messages and monitoring their sending/sent status;

battery capacity remaining and reverse charging status;

time of day;

SOS status and incoming message monitoring;

the ability to select from and send from a variety of different (preset) Quick Text messages;

requesting and reviewing weather forecasts.

Group messaging conversations

Most satellite messaging devices can send messages to groups (“broadcast” messaging), but when one group member replies, the reply is delivered only to the sender.

The Garmin inReach Messenger is the first satellite messaging device that can both send and receive messages among a group of people while maintaining the group during the entire conversation – similar to how group messaging works in most smartphone applications.

TracBack

TracBack is Garmin’s breadcrumb application. If you turn on TracBack on a TracBack-compatible inReach or GPS device, the unit tracks your route via waypoint breadcrumbs that it saves in its memory. Then, if you’d like to follow the exact route backward, you simply activate TracBack’s reversal, and the device will guide you back to your origination point following the same route.

TracBack can be a useful feature for not getting lost during nighttime bathroom forays into the dark woods, mushroom or berry or elk hunters following signs on the ground rather than paying attention to where they’re traveling, or negotiating through (and back) thick vegetation via game trails and brush-free corridors.

It’s not surprising that the Garmin inReach Messenger provides TracBack. That it allows it to be used without a paired smartphone is welcome.

Reverse charging

Even though the Garmin inReach Messenger is a capable device on its own when not paired to a smartphone, the smartphone is still required to access custom on-the-fly messaging. However, as many of us Garmin inReach Mini users will testify, the moment our smartphone dies is the moment that “typing” custom messages on the Mini becomes awkward enough to elicit enormous frustration. This is particularly problematic if you don’t have access to a portable battery charger, or in the case of an accident, your phone charger is inaccessible.

The Garmin inReach Messenger provides reverse-charging capability. That means if your phone dies or the battery is extremely low, you can use the Garmin inReach Messenger in reverse charging mode to keep your phone charged at a low level. This could be of great importance while communicating during an SOS event.

Final Comments

Until now, internet debaters have been drawn to the (mostly strawman) discussion of the Garmin inReach Mini vs. the Zoleo Satellite Communicator. However, these two devices have notably different use cases and purposes. One (the Zoleo) is primarily a network-independent messaging device requiring a paired smartphone, and the other (the inReach Mini) is a satellite-only messaging, tracking, and navigation device that doesn’t require a paired smartphone to access its complete feature set.

The Garmin inReach Messenger, however, changes the decision calculus for hikers who are primarily interested in messaging features. With network-independent seamless messaging, the inReach Messenger is a direct answer to the Zoleo Satellite Communicator. With its on-device display, group messaging conversations, TracBack, reverse charging, and increased battery life, the Garmin inReach Messenger may now be the feature-defining product within the category of seamless satellite/cellular/WiFi messaging devices.

Related