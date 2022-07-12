There’s nothing more serendipitous than stumbling across an old road bed while bushwhacking. But you don’t just have to rely on blind luck. With a combination of modern satellite imagery and historical USGA topo maps, you can incorporate such features into your route planning.
In the following video, Ryan Jordan demonstrates:
- how to find and use historical USGS topo maps in Gaia GPS
- how to identify person-made features in satellite imagery
- how to use Gaia GPS layers to confirm your suspicions about possible routes of least resistance
Editor’s Note: This video was shot before we released our First Look review of the Tarptent Dipole Li 1 and 2, so that’s why you’ll notice it blurred out in the video. If you missed that review, check it out here!
And don’t miss our How to Use Gaia GPS Masterclass for more tips like this!
Related Content
- enroll in our How to Use Gaia GPS Masterclass (free for unlimited members)
- watch the related video: How to Use Gaia GPS Slope Angle Overlays & Satellite Imagery to Plan Off-trail Routes
- listen to our Digital Route Planning podcast episode
- read our How to Plan a Backpacking Trip Trailhead
