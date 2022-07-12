There’s nothing more serendipitous than stumbling across an old road bed while bushwhacking. But you don’t just have to rely on blind luck. With a combination of modern satellite imagery and historical USGA topo maps, you can incorporate such features into your route planning.

In the following video, Ryan Jordan demonstrates:

how to find and use historical USGS topo maps in Gaia GPS

how to identify person-made features in satellite imagery

how to use Gaia GPS layers to confirm your suspicions about possible routes of least resistance

Editor’s Note: This video was shot before we released our First Look review of the Tarptent Dipole Li 1 and 2, so that’s why you’ll notice it blurred out in the video. If you missed that review, check it out here!

And don’t miss our How to Use Gaia GPS Masterclass for more tips like this!

