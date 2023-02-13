Curious about Membership? Review our updated Membership Benefits »


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks
Podcast Episode February 13, 2023

Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we are going to explore vapor barrier systems for the hands and feet.

episode-76-vapor-barrier-gloves-and-socks

In this Episode:

  • What is a Vapor Barrier?
  • What does a Vapor Barrier do?
  • Insensible vs. Sensible Perspiration – activity vs. non-activity
  • Vapor Barrier Performance vs. Ambient Temperature
  • Challenges of Keeping Hands and Feet Warm
  • Vapor Barrier Layering Systems
  • Examples
  • Ryan’s Systems
  • Disclaimer: The Risk of WPB and Vapor Barrier Handwear Systems in Extreme Cold

Links, Mentions, and Recommendations

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks

Viewing 4 posts - 1 through 4 (of 4 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Feb 13, 2023 at 9:00 am #3773159
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks

    In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we are going to explore vapor barrier systems for the hands and feet.

    Feb 13, 2023 at 1:29 pm #3773174
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Curious to know how others are incorporating VB layers in their hand and footwear. It’s been a cold winter in the Rockies this year, and I’ve been living in my RBH Vapor Mitts!

    Feb 13, 2023 at 1:55 pm #3773181
    Josh J
    BPL Member

    @uahiker

    Having secondary raynaud’s , may have to try this, if our winter ever returns…..

    Wonder about tyvex for a vapor barrier liner?

    Feb 13, 2023 at 3:57 pm #3773185
    Paul S
    BPL Member

    @pula58

    My wife and I use vapor barrier socks between our liner socks and heavy wool socks. That way, our heavy wool socks and boot linings stay dry (since perspirations is blocked from getting to them). For winter backpacking (i.e., over nights in winter) that’s how we roll. It keeps our boot linings from freezing, and keeps our heavy socks from freezing (Because they can only freeze if they get wet). But it does mean that our liner socks get more damp than they would in the summer. So, before bed we take off the vapor barriers, and the liner socks, and put on dry socks that we only use for sleeping. Our damp liner socks get hung to dry in our tent..but they typically don’t dry much, if at all. So, in the AM, when we wake-up we put the liner socks in a jacket pocket, and by the time we have breakfast, coffee, and more coffee(!), and pack-up our camp the liner socks are dry and ready to wear.

    Our vapor  barrier liners are actually just 18′ long plastic bags that our multi-grain english muffins are packaged in!  :-)

     

    A drawback is that our feet smell very badly (way worse than normal) when we take off the VBL’s and liner socks before bed.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 4 posts - 1 through 4 (of 4 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...