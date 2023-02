Podcast Episode February 13, 2023

Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we are going to explore vapor barrier systems for the hands and feet.

In this Episode:

What is a Vapor Barrier?

What does a Vapor Barrier do?

Insensible vs. Sensible Perspiration – activity vs. non-activity

Vapor Barrier Performance vs. Ambient Temperature

Challenges of Keeping Hands and Feet Warm

Vapor Barrier Layering Systems

Examples

Ryan’s Systems

Disclaimer: The Risk of WPB and Vapor Barrier Handwear Systems in Extreme Cold

Links, Mentions, and Recommendations