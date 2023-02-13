Episode 76 | Vapor Barrier Gloves and Socks
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we are going to explore vapor barrier systems for the hands and feet.
In this Episode:
- What is a Vapor Barrier?
- What does a Vapor Barrier do?
- Insensible vs. Sensible Perspiration – activity vs. non-activity
- Vapor Barrier Performance vs. Ambient Temperature
- Challenges of Keeping Hands and Feet Warm
- Vapor Barrier Layering Systems
- Examples
- Ryan’s Systems
- Disclaimer: The Risk of WPB and Vapor Barrier Handwear Systems in Extreme Cold
Links, Mentions, and Recommendations
- Webinar: Winter Hiking & Backpacking Gear Part 1
- Webinar: Winter Hiking & Backpacking Gear Part 2
- Webinar: Avalanche Safety Webinar
- Podcast: Winter Layering for the Legs
- Podcast: Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping
- Podcast: Avalanche Awareness Podcast
- Trailhead: Winter Backpacking
- Gear: Stephenson’s Warmlite Vapor Barrier Gloves
- Gear: RBH Designs Vapor Barrier Gloves
- Gear: Rab VB Socks (at Feathered Friends)
- Gear: Stephenson’s Warmlite Vapor Barrier Socks
- Gear: RBH Designs Vapor Barrier Socks
- Gear: Exped Vapor Barrier Socks
- Gear: Rocky Goretex Socks
- Gear Guide: Ultralight Shell Mitts
