Episode 74 | Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping
In this episode, we address winter shelter stakes for frozen ground, hard snow, and unconsolidated snow.
- Avalanche Awareness and Safety Live Stream Q&A – January 18
- Trail Days Online – February 23-25
Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping:
- Issue #1: Frozen Ground
- getting the stakes in
- pulling the stakes out
- what kind of stakes to use
- the hammer
- Issue #2: Deep, Hard Snow
- long and skinny
- Issue #3: Deep, Unconsolidated Snow
- skis, snowshoes, poles
- deadmen – blizzard buried, fabric anchors, metal plate anchors, stuff sacks, sticks
- sintering (good for shallow snow)
- removing deadmen from icy ground
- guylines around natural deadmen
Mentions, Links, Recommendations:
- Vargo Titanium Nail Peg (not the ultralight version)
- MSR Stake Hammer
- MSR Blizzard Stake
- Suluk46 Olik Titanium Snow Stakes
- Sorex Carbon Fiber Tent Stakes (9 inch version)
- Winter Backpacking on Packed Snow Trails (Gear List)
