Episode 74 | Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping
Podcast Episode January 23, 2023

Episode 74 | Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping

In this episode, we address winter shelter stakes for frozen ground, hard snow, and unconsolidated snow.

Episode 74: Shelter Stakes for Winter Backpacking

In this Episode:

News:

Shelter Stakes for Winter Camping:

  • Issue #1: Frozen Ground
    • getting the stakes in
    • pulling the stakes out
    • what kind of stakes to use
    • the hammer
  • Issue #2: Deep, Hard Snow
    • long and skinny
  • Issue #3: Deep, Unconsolidated Snow
    • skis, snowshoes, poles
    • deadmen – blizzard buried, fabric anchors, metal plate anchors, stuff sacks, sticks
    • sintering (good for shallow snow)
    • removing deadmen from icy ground
    • guylines around natural deadmen

  • Jan 23, 2023 at 9:00 am #3771127
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Jan 23, 2023 at 10:00 am #3771131
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’m curious to know what winter snow conditions are like in other areas of the country. Where I live and hike right now (SE Wyoming and Northern Colorada/RMNP), we have frozen ground in the early season (stake hammer + nail stakes) and by now at the higher elevations, very light fluffy powder snow (I use deadmen sticks at treeline and soft fabric anchors to supplement my skis/poles/snowshoes). When I lived in Washington, where the snow was harder, we used picket-type stakes more often. I rarely use them out here.

