Learn the foundational knowledge of avalanche terrain and risks to become a more-informed winter hiker in the backcountry.

Backpackers, hikers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers can face avalanche hazards both above and below the treeline. In this Member Q&A, we’ll provide the foundations for recognizing those hazards and a framework for assessing risks.

Keynote: Avalanche Awareness & Safety (~45 minutes)

hazard assessment vs. risk management

hazard assessment: terrain, weather, and snowpack

risk management: route finding, human factors

interpreting avalanche forecasts

avalanche safety gear

how to respond to an avalanche incident

Q&A (~ 20 minutes)

As a question about avalanche awareness and safety in the forum comments below, or respond to our social media posts related to this event, and we’ll address your questions during the live stream!

