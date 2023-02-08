Curious about Membership? Review our updated Membership Benefits »


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs
Podcast Episode February 7, 2023

Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs

Listen

Summary

Much attention is paid to layering for the torso, head, hands, and feet – but the legs are often ignored. However, during winter conditions, an intentional layering strategy for the legs can make the difference between comfort and misery. For mild winter conditions, a layering strategy may look similar to a 3-season lower body layering system. However, when temperatures drop below freezing, and snow and wind increase, the strategy needs to change a bit. Listen to this episode to explore some of these strategies so you can stay warm and comfortable when the mercury drops.
podcast75

In this Episode:

  • The classic 3-season layering system
  • Why this system fails in the winter
  • The challenges we face: cold, wind, and snow
  • Layering strategies on the trail
  • Layering strategies in camp
  • Layering strategies while sleeping
  • This podcast is advertising free

Links, Mentions, Recommendations

  • Ryan’s Winter Layering System #2 (stormy conditions)
    • Polartec Alpha Direct Pants (MYOG)
    • Waterproof-Breathable Rain Pant (with side zips for ventilation)
    • Patagonia DAS Light Pants (insulated side-zip pants)
P1010434
Carol Crooker and Ellen Zaslaw stay comfortable in the wintry landscape of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in their puffy pants. Photo: Ryan Jordan.

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs

Viewing 7 posts - 1 through 7 (of 7 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Feb 7, 2023 at 5:32 pm #3772672
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs

    Much attention is paid to layering for the torso, head, hands, and feet – but the legs are often ignored. However, during winter conditions, an intentional layering strategy for the legs can make the difference between comfort and misery. For mild winter conditions, a layering strategy may look similar to a 3-season lower body layering system. However, when temperatures drop below freezing, and snow and wind increase, the strategy needs to change a bit. Listen to this episode to explore some of these strategies so you can stay warm and comfortable when the mercury drops.

    Feb 7, 2023 at 5:45 pm #3772673
    Justin W
    BPL Member

    @light2lighter

    Don’t know if it my primarily Scottish Highlander-Germanic-Scandinavian heritage, growing up in northern New England wearing shorts most of the year, or what, but it has to be very cold or cool and very wet for me to even start to think about my legs.

    Feb 8, 2023 at 9:43 am #3772727
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I started my hiking career in the WA Olympics and Cascades in the 70s, and long underwear under shorts was the most common way to dress in all but the coldest and wettest weather, then rain pants on top. We used fleece as winter insulation because we didn’t have many high-loft options other than the quilted Early Winters pants.

    Feb 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm #3772750
    Bill Budney
    BPL Member

    @billb

    Locale: Central NYS

    Tall gaiters serve as “legs” for my (long-ish) shorts, or as mini “overpants” for wind and moderate cold. Add a kilt if I need to warm the thighs.

    Feb 8, 2023 at 2:42 pm #3772760
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    If it’s really cold I’ll wear polyester long underwear under my nylon pants.

    But, I hate having layers like that polyester or fleece or … because they are very heavy for the warmth

    I made some pants with 2.5 oz apex synthetic insulation which is much warmer for the weight.  6.4 ounces.  I wear them under my nylon pants.  I wore it when it was 25 F and they were quite warm.  The only problem was it then warmed up above 32 F and they were too warm.  Next time I do a trip under 25 F I’ll wear them.

    Feb 8, 2023 at 3:54 pm #3772761
    Adrian Griffin
    BPL Member

    @desolationman

    Locale: Sacramento

    Try legwarmers. I backpack in shorts in the Sierra summer, but need something on my legs for cool evenings and mornings in camp. Most of the weight of longjohns is the waist and butt area, where I don’t need the extra warmth. Legwarmers are a lighter solution. They’ve rotated back into fashion in Asia, so there are many choices on Amazon and Ali Express.

    Feb 8, 2023 at 9:06 pm #3772790
    Justin W
    BPL Member

    @light2lighter

    I like the idea of leg warmers Adrian.  Besides the weight issue, I like to keep the nether region cool and dry as possible.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 7 posts - 1 through 7 (of 7 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...