Podcast Episode February 7, 2023

Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs

Listen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

Much attention is paid to layering for the torso, head, hands, and feet – but the legs are often ignored. However, during winter conditions, an intentional layering strategy for the legs can make the difference between comfort and misery. For mild winter conditions, a layering strategy may look similar to a 3-season lower body layering system. However, when temperatures drop below freezing, and snow and wind increase, the strategy needs to change a bit. Listen to this episode to explore some of these strategies so you can stay warm and comfortable when the mercury drops.



In this Episode:

The classic 3-season layering system

Why this system fails in the winter

The challenges we face: cold, wind, and snow

Layering strategies on the trail

Layering strategies in camp

Layering strategies while sleeping

This podcast is advertising free

Links, Mentions, Recommendations

Ryan’s Winter Layering System #2 (stormy conditions) Polartec Alpha Direct Pants (MYOG) Waterproof-Breathable Rain Pant (with side zips for ventilation) Patagonia DAS Light Pants (insulated side-zip pants)



Ryan’s Winter Layering System #3 (extreme cold) Brynje Super Thermo Mesh 3/4 Bottoms Polartec Alpha Direct Pants (MYOG) Waterproof-Breathable Rain Pant (with side zips for ventilation) Feathered Friends Volant Pants (down-insulated side-zip pants)

