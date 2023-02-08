Episode 75 | Winter Layering for the Legs
Summary
Much attention is paid to layering for the torso, head, hands, and feet – but the legs are often ignored. However, during winter conditions, an intentional layering strategy for the legs can make the difference between comfort and misery. For mild winter conditions, a layering strategy may look similar to a 3-season lower body layering system. However, when temperatures drop below freezing, and snow and wind increase, the strategy needs to change a bit. Listen to this episode to explore some of these strategies so you can stay warm and comfortable when the mercury drops.
In this Episode:
- The classic 3-season layering system
- Why this system fails in the winter
- The challenges we face: cold, wind, and snow
- Layering strategies on the trail
- Layering strategies in camp
- Layering strategies while sleeping
- This podcast is advertising free
Links, Mentions, Recommendations
- Event: BPL Trail Days Online 2023!
- Webinar: Winter Hiking & Backpacking Gear Part 1 | Part 2
- Ryan’s Winter Layering System #1 (mild conditions)
- Merino Wool Base Layer Bottoms (same as summer)
- Woven Nylon Trekking Pants (same as summer)
- Patagonia DAS Light Pants (insulated side-zip pants)
- No rain pant
- Ryan’s Winter Layering System #2 (stormy conditions)
- Polartec Alpha Direct Pants (MYOG)
- Waterproof-Breathable Rain Pant (with side zips for ventilation)
- Patagonia DAS Light Pants (insulated side-zip pants)
- Ryan’s Winter Layering System #3 (extreme cold)
- Brynje Super Thermo Mesh 3/4 Bottoms
- Polartec Alpha Direct Pants (MYOG)
- Waterproof-Breathable Rain Pant (with side zips for ventilation)
- Feathered Friends Volant Pants (down-insulated side-zip pants)
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
