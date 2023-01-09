Episode 73 | Avalanche Awareness for Backpackers
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, you’re going to learn about avalanche awareness in the context of winter hiking, snowshoeing, and ski touring.
In this Episode:
- Winter Backpacking Gear Q&A Part 1 & 2
- BPL Trail Days Online 2023
- What is an avalanche and what does it do to a human?
- What are the conditions that increase avalanche risk?
- What triggers avalanches?
- What are the terrain risks for hikers and backpackers who tend to favor low-angle terrain in the winter?
- Planning and avalanche mitigation considerations for winter backpacking
- Your avalanche education: what’s next?
Links & Mentions
- Nepal Snowstorm Disaster (2014)
- Hoosier Pass Snowhoeing Avalanche Deaths (January 2022)
- Dyatlov Pass Incident (1959, Avalanche and Hypothermia)
- Avalanche fell from the roof of a home in Washington State and killed a woman underneath the eaves (2022)
- Learn how to use Slope Angle Analysis to plan safe off-trail routes in the Backpacking Light Gaia GPS Masterclass
- Backpacking Light Avalanche Safety Article
- Backpacking Light Avalanche Safety Webinar
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
