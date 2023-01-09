Podcast Episode January 9, 2023

Episode 73 | Avalanche Awareness for Backpackers

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, you’re going to learn about avalanche awareness in the context of winter hiking, snowshoeing, and ski touring.

In this Episode:

What is an avalanche and what does it do to a human?

What are the conditions that increase avalanche risk?

What triggers avalanches?

What are the terrain risks for hikers and backpackers who tend to favor low-angle terrain in the winter?

Planning and avalanche mitigation considerations for winter backpacking

Your avalanche education: what’s next?

Links & Mentions