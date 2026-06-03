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You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 147 | Thermoregulatory Debt
Podcast Episode June 2, 2026

Episode 147 | Thermoregulatory Debt

Episode 147 Themoregulatory Debt

Episode Summary

Thermoregulatory debt describes the delayed cost of layering decisions made during movement in cold, wet, and windy conditions. A small delay in venting, changing layers, eating, or managing moisture can later become wet clothing, increased heat loss, cold hands, slower movement, and poorer judgment. This episode explains moisture debt, heat debt, and performance debt, and why cold-weather layering is about timing, not just clothing selection.

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together with Brynje

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Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Brynje, home to the most sophisticated and effective baselayers available - modern fishnet fabrics made with polypropylene or merino wool.

See it at Brynje USA

Show Notes:

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Featured Brands and Products

Episode Sponsor
Brynje Fishnet Base Layers
Brynje Fishnet Base Layers

Brynje of Norway makes both synthetic and merino wool fiber fishnet base layer apparel for outdoor adventures. Fishnet construction is more breathable, lighter, and faster-drying than conventional knits.

See it at Brynje USA

Thermoregulatory Debt

  • Thermoregulatory debt as a field model for delayed physiological cost in cold, wet, and windy conditions.
  • Why clothing decisions made during movement can create problems that appear later during rest, descent, exposure, or camp chores.
  • The credit-card debt analogy: small, convenient decisions can compound into larger future costs.
  • Why thermoregulatory problems often begin before they feel like problems.
  • The three phases of thermoregulatory debt: decision, physiological imbalance, and delayed discomfort or impairment.
  • The three types of thermoregulatory debt: moisture debt, heat debt, and performance debt.
  • Moisture debt as the accumulation of sweat, precipitation, or condensation in a clothing system.
  • How moisture migrates through layers and reduces the effectiveness of a layering system.
  • Why wet clothing increases conductive and evaporative heat loss.
  • Heat debt as a loss of thermoregulatory balance when the body loses heat faster than it can replace it.
  • How conduction, convection, radiation, and evaporation contribute to heat loss in the backcountry.
  • Why heat debt becomes harder to reverse once clothing is wet, hands are cold, energy is low, or shivering begins.
  • Performance debt as the loss of dexterity, motor function, mobility, and cognitive performance.
  • How cold hands, cold feet, and reduced mental acuity interfere with basic backcountry tasks.
  • Why layering strategy must include timing, not just garment selection.
  • Practical interventions: vent early, change layers before urgency, protect insulation, eat before energy deficits deepen, and reassess during changes in movement, terrain, exposure, and weather.

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Credits

Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.

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Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content. Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

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