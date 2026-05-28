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Introduction

In 1996, while hiking through a wildfire burn area north of Yellowstone’s northern boundary, a summer thunderstorm began swirling around us, its winds toppling trees in the distance as we hiked a remote, unmaintained route. As we hiked, a loud crack rang in our eardrums, and a large, burned lodgepole crashed less than 20 feet behind me – and less than 20 feet in front of my hiking partner. It was a jarring, terrifying experience.

In 1988, wildfires burned nearly 1.4 million acres in Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding ecosystem, leaving behind standing matchstick forests – and dead trees – for decades.

Since then, I’ve experienced dead trees toppling in the wind throughout the mountain west, whether hiking in a storm or camping in the backcountry. The feeling of fear never leaves you when you’ve been close enough to a falling tree that could have killed you.

Falling trees are not among the most common causes of death in the backcountry. They do not occupy the same risk category as drowning, falls from cliffs, hypothermia, heat illness, lightning, avalanches, or cardiac events. Many of us have slept under trees hundreds of times without incident. That familiarity can breed complacency, dulling our awareness of one of the few hazards that’s all around us, all the time, that can have fatal consequences even when we’re doing everything else right.

In August 2022, a visitor at Olympic National Park’s remote Elk Lake wilderness campsite was killed when a tree fell on his occupied tent (August 2022). The National Park Service reached the site by helicopter the next morning. In the White Mountain National Forest, a backpacker sleeping in a hammock was killed when the tree attached to his hammock fell and struck him (May 2021). On the Colorado Trail, a backpacker was killed when a tree fell onto her tent (August 2019). On the Pacific Crest Trail, a thru-hiker was killed by a falling tree while moving along the trail (August 2019). More recently, hikers have been killed or seriously injured by falling trees or branches on popular trails, including maintained routes in national parks and national forests.

These incidents are uncommon, but they occur often enough to be more than figments of our imagination when hiking through dead-tree forests. They occur in wilderness campsites, long-distance trail corridors, dispersed camping areas, developed campgrounds, river camps, hammock sites, and on trails frequented by day hikers. Tree failure is a low-frequency, high-consequence hazard, and backpackers seem to be most exposed when they stop beneath trees for extended periods. That’s certainly when I’m most aware of the risk – especially in the wind.

We don’t commonly ask ourselves, “Are trees dangerous?” Instead, consider this question: “Am I about to spend the next several hours near trees or limbs that could fall?”

In this article, we explore the causes of hazard trees and how to identify them, how to assess their risk in various environmental scenarios and contexts, and how to manage that risk while hiking and camping.



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