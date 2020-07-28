Backpacking Light

Vargo Bot 700 Review (First Looks)

Introduction

The Vargo Titanium Bot 700 is a 0.7-liter (24 fl. oz) cooking pot with a watertight, screw-top lid. The Bot 700 is made of titanium and the lid contains a silicone gasket. I measured the weight of the pot (including the lid) to be 4.83 oz (137 g).

vargo bot 700 review: pot on a rock

This is a first look at new gear that recently entered our review pipeline, and hasn't yet been subjected to rigorous field use. Learn more about the types of product reviews we publish.

The Vargo Bot 700 has a reputation for being useful for cold-soaking dehydrated (or freeze-dried) food but is a very expensive option compared to an empty peanut butter jar, which is an excellent cold-soaking pot. The Bot 700, however, can be used for stove-top cooking as well – a plastic jar cannot.

There are some other metal cold-soak options from DIYers that have been made commercially-available by cottage manufacturers like Stormin’s, which are both lighter and cheaper. I picked one up off the used gear market last year and found that pot to be too fragile – it deformed easily when stored in my pack and accordingly lost its leak-proof seal in short order. Also, I never felt good about using an enameled aluminum jar designed for dry food storage for cooking.

Highlights

  • weight of pot: 3.27 oz (93 g)
  • weight of lid: 1.56 oz (44 g)
  • capacity:  700 ml (24 fl. oz.)
  • size: 4.1 in (105 mm) dia x 4.8 in (122 mm) height
  • foldaway titanium wire grab handles
  • screw-top lid with silicone gasket for a watertight seal
  • the lid is deep enough to be used for cooking or drinking/eating small volumes of food or beverages
  • MSRP $99.95

First Impressions

  • The lid has a capacity for 8.5 fl. oz. (250 ml), and can be used for other purposes in addition to being a lid for the pot. First, you could use it to warm soup or tea when it’s in its inverted position during cooking. Second, you could use it as a mug/bowl for drinking. Third, with a small pot grabber, it could even be used as a miniature fry pan. Its practical capacity is closer to 6 fl. oz. (175 ml), which is obviously pretty small.
  • The gasketed, screw-top lid works to contain any liquid I tried in it, including oily liquids, liquids with alcohol (it might make a great margarita shaker), and hot or cold foods. I had an older version of the Bot that wasn’t gasketed and it leaked like a sieve. This one (so far) seems much better, but only time will tell, I suppose.
  • I’ve been using it for pre-soaking dehydrated and freeze-dried meals. My normal routine has been to cold soak my food for an hour or two, add a little more water, then heat it up when I get to camp and am ready for dinner. Unlike the screw-top plastic containers revered by most cold-soakers, the Bot 700 gives me the flexibility to cook and use with a stove as well.
  • The Vargo Bot 700 holds my MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe, MSR Folding Spoon, Suluk46 Miksa carbon pot grabber (sometimes I bring it, other times I don’t), and a small (110 g net) fuel canister.
  • It’s nice to have a cookpot with a secure lid that doesn’t require its own stow bag.
  • I like having an extra 700 ml of water storage capacity if needed on the trail during a dry stretch.

Limitations

  • Titanium gets hot, especially the lid. Use a bandana or pot grabber to lift the inverted lid off the pot when cooking. And watch your mouth when sipping hot tea, it takes a few minutes for the rim of the lid (or pot) to cool down enough to drink.
  • Don’t cook with the lid screwed on – only use the lid in its inverted position while cooking so as not to pressurize the pot contents and create an explosion hazard.
  • It’s a $100 jar, and the price tag makes it a specialty item. If you’re cold soaking and not cooking and need cheap, stick with your peanut butter jar. It does everything you need without being able to use it with a stove.

Photos

vargo bot 700 review: pot on a rock 2

vargo pot 700 review: pot on a rock 3

vargo pot 700 review: pot on a rock with a spoon

vargo pot 700 review: stove packed into pot

vargo pot 700 review: pot in use

vargo pot 700 review: stove kit displayed on a rock

vargo pot 700 review: pot with spoon sticking out

vargo pot 700 review: Ryan eating from the pot

  • Jul 28, 2020 at 4:19 pm #3667086
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    The Vargo Titanium Bot 700 is a 0.7-liter cooking pot made of titanium with a watertight, screw-top lid with a silicone gasket.

    Jul 28, 2020 at 5:22 pm #3667093
    Jon Fong
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    The BOT really never made much sense to me.  At first, I thought that the value would be in multiple uses: cooking and a water bottle.  That being said, a lot of people store gear in their cookpot so now you have to store that gear somewhere else.  Net sum gain of zero.
    The value that you pointed out was the ability to cold soak AND THEN to heat it up.  Many people have cold soaked in a Ziplok and heated their meal up in a pot so this is not a real game changer here.  I do hear about the negative sides like vacuum sealing the jar and being unable to unscrew the lid as well as thread damage.  The BOT does not seem like a compelling product to me.  Given that people have been experimenting with the stainless steel “Ball” jars

     

     

    , the BOT seems really expensive for what it does.  My 2 cents.

    • This reply was modified 10 hours, 59 minutes ago by Jon Fong.
    • This reply was modified 10 hours, 58 minutes ago by Jon Fong.
    Jul 28, 2020 at 5:35 pm #3667096
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’ve been testing the vacuum sealing issue today. It’s legit.

    But I solved it by drilling a 1/64” hole in the lid. Small enough so nothing leaks out as long as it’s held upright, even with lots of sloshing and tipping around. Or drill a larger hole and put some type of stopper in I guess.

    I get edgy about wet food in plastic baggies. It’s a known chemical paranoia of mine. Same with enamel coated metals when you apply heat to them.

    I like cold-soaking in Stasher bags (silicone) but they are 4-5 oz as well.

    Jul 28, 2020 at 5:39 pm #3667097
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Jon – do you know the weight of that single wall mason jar?

    Jul 28, 2020 at 6:02 pm #3667098
    Jon Fong
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    I do not know the weight of the SS mason jars.  I have read that a lot of people are trying them out for cold soaking/cooking, but I am not interested in that.  Apparently, most of the lids are not compatable with regular Ball Jars.  Some companies seem to be offering optional/additional lids without the hoel for the straw.  Good hunting.

    Jul 28, 2020 at 6:12 pm #3667100
    Jon Fong
    BPL Member

    @jonfong

    Locale: FLAT CAT GEAR

    https://backpackinglight.com/forums/topic/another-dirtbag-cook-pot/

    Jul 28, 2020 at 6:19 pm #3667102
    David Thomas
    BPL Member

    @davidinkenai

    Locale: North Woods. Far North.

    Ryan,  I see some cases of 25 weighing 10.8 pounds so less than 6.9 ounces = 195 grams each since the box holding them must weigh something.  With handles (sold as a mug) it appears to be less than 8 ounces.  That’s for the 22 ounce SS “mason jars” = 650 milliliters, 700 ml with no freeboard.

    One of many things that appeals to me about these are that with those standard Mason/Ball jar tops, many accessories would work: standard flat lids plus threaded ring, all-in-one plastic lids (we usually use those for pickles because the steel lids/rings can rust), and vacuum sealing equipment that I already have.

    Dang!, I found a sample one for $4.79 (plus $35 shipping, UPS Air because I’m in Alaska).  Maybe some of you in the 48 states would like to check if they offer UPS Surface shipping to you:

    https://www.4allpromos.com/product/steel-mason-jar-tumbler-22-oz?default-tier=sample&default-qty=1&mkwid=sTyTxvRCJ|pcrid|322811728040|pmt||pkw||pdv|c|product|739-D294-SAMPLE|slid||&pgrid=63991977789&ptaid=pla-294682000766&st-t=ppc&vt-k=&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2I3n7Zbx6gIVYgnnCh1mMQjKEAQYBSABEgLsTfD_BwE

