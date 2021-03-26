Backpacking Light

Lipstick on a Pig? Wind & Cold Temperature Testing of the Jetboil Stash (StoveBench)

by on New Features, Testing & Research

Introduction

Bloggers and affiliate marketers who received exclusive pre-release samples are going nuts over the Jetboil Stash. Some of their quotes:

"Despite below-freezing temperatures and high elevation, the Stash boiled water for oatmeal in under two minutes." - URL retrieved 3/16/2021
"Lightest, most efficient stove ever." ; "At the heart of the Stash system is the burner/regulator. Made of titanium, this component marks the biggest technological advancement in the Stash." - URL retrieved 3/16/2021
"Best backpacking stove ... signature Jetboil performance and features..." - "We field-tested the new JetBoil STASH Stove System for winter hiking and camping in the Appalachian Mountains including below freezing and windy conditions." - URL retrieved 3/16/2021
Curiously, one writer who I generally respect a great deal because unlike most, he has a lot of experience hiking in inclement weather (he's UK-based), writes this about the Stash:
Jetboil says it “performs on-par with similar canister stoves in wind”, which is true, like them it performs poorly. In anything more than a light breeze a windscreen is needed. However, a simple foil one weighs little, certainly far less than the big collar found on more wind resistant Jetboil stove systems." - URL retrieved 3/16/2021

His comments suggest that a "simple foil windscreen" is all that's needed to address the deficiencies of "similar" canister stoves (which are no longer "par-stoves" when considering the performance of wind-resistant canister stoves from MSR and Soto (which have now been on the market for several years). In addition, those of us that spend any amount of time camping in windy conditions know that a "simple foil windscreen" not only adds complexity to our cooking systems, but can't hold up to anything more than a 5 mph breeze unless they are made of metal that's several mils thick, and adds 2-3 oz (57-85 g) to our cooking system. And we've already shown that the big collar on other Jetboil stoves does little to improve the wind-resistance of their burners. Our members have been removing the plastic collars from Jetboil stoves (to remove weight) since they hit the market in the mid-2000s, with no loss of performance.

So I'm curious to see what these other writers were so excited about. To do that, I had to resist the urge to accept the pre-release invite to test samples of the Jetboil Stash provided to bloggers on limited loan periods. Instead, I bought my own and spent a little time getting to know her. Sort of a pre-engagement period, I suppose, before popping the question:

"Dear Stash, would you like to become a part of my gear kit?"

This isn't a product review - it's a test report. And I only test performance in terms of boil times and fuel economy. I'm not going to talk about ergonomics, design, aesthetics, its cute nesting features, the included squirrel-branded repurposed mini-gas canister stash container or brand marketing.

two isobutane canister stove cooking systems side by wide with a wind meter, for a comparison test

The starting line. Testing the two stove systems at 8,800 ft in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado (Mild Conditions Test). A Kestrel wind meter was used to measure wind speed.

And to be fair, when I unboxed the stove kit, my immediate response to the ergonomics and aesthetics of the kit was "well done".

What I like:

  • That I can snap-fit the bottom of a 110-g net weight fuel canister into the plastic lid inside the pot without it rattling around.
  • That the pot can fit a larger, 220-g net weight fuel canister.
  • That the stove's pot supports have indentations that keep the pot centered on and affixed to the stove even if used on a slight incline. In fact - I love this feature.
  • The stash container is a really nice touch and a fun keepsake, and of course, it can be used to secretly store myriad substances like Tinder-Quik tabs, etc. The art is great and the theme (a repurposed gas canister) is cool.
  • A small (0.8 L) and light (5 oz / 140 g) heat-exchanger pot.
  • A titanium burner that resists rusting. My main gripe with steel burners, which accumulate rust that clogs burner ports which degrades performance over the long term.
stash canister

The Jetboil Stash Cooking System comes with a repurposed 110-g net weight fuel canister stash container. I purchased mine on the open market. The stash container that came with the kit was empty...

What makes me pause:

Description of Testing

For all tests described in this report, the Jetboil Stash Cooking System was directly compared to the highest-performing upright canister stove we've tested, the MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe (which was used with the 0.9L MSR Titan Kettle). In outdoor tests, both stoves were operated side-by-side so they were exposed to the same wind condition.

The StoveBench stove testing protocol was used for all tests. The following table summarizes the test parameters for each of the tests conducted:

 ControlMild OutdoorModerate Outdoor
Elevation7,190 ft8,860 ft7,190 ft
Ambient temperature68 F45 F28 F
Precipitationn/anonelight snow
Average Windn/a4 mph1 mph
Measured Wind Gustsn/a12 mph6 mph
Starting water temperature3 C4 C1 C
Ending water temperature91 C89 C91 C
Water volume500 ml700 ml700 ml

In addition, I conducted tests with the Jetboil Stash burner and the MSR Titan Kettle, and with the MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe burner and the Jetboil Stash heat exchanger pot. These tests were the most enlightening - they helped me answer the question about whether the Jetboil Stash burner (playing the part of the pig in this theatre) or the heat exchanger pot (playing the role of the lipstick) were the most important components of the system.

