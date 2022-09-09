Join us in discussing the new Apple Watch Ultra & iPhone 14 Satellite Features for Backpacking


Podcast Episode September 9, 2022

Episode 67 | How to Poop in the Woods (Skills and Tools for Backcountry Pooping)

Summary

In this skills short episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Andrew and Ryan talk sh**, a.k.a, 💩.

How to poop in the woods? It’s an age-old question, particularly as popular backcountry sites become more crowded.

This episode addresses the question of how long poop takes to decompose and suggests alternative LNT-approved methods (beyond catholes) for dealing with human waste.

a collection of tools for pooping in the woods. Text reads Backpacking Light podcast 67, How to Poop in the Woods

Outline

  • 0:00:00 – podcast introduction
  • 0:01:14 – the old ways of waste disposal in the backcountry and their issues (does poop decompose?)
  • 0:04:39 – why include a trowel in your kit
  • 0:06:01 – wag bags
  • 0:10:24 – hygiene in the backcountry
  • 0:13:58 – final thoughts: preventing GI distress through hygiene

Resources

