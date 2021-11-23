Podcast Episode November 23, 2021

Episode 50 | Listener Q & A

Login Membership

Summary

It’s our 50th episode! To celebrate, we reached out to listeners and asked them to submit their big backpacking questions. We received fantastic questions about gear, philosophy, and skills and enjoyed chatting about the answers.

Also in this episode, an interview with Backpacking Light grant recipient Narinda Heng and some upcoming educational opportunities at Backpacking Light. Enjoy!

Outline