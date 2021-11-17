About & Access Info

Live Event Info: How to Plan Food for a Backpacking Trip (Member Live Q&A) – November 18, 2021 6:00 PM US Mountain Time

Backpacking Light Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded and the recorded session will be made available below after the live event has ended.

To access the live or recorded (video) version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Premium or Unlimited Membership.

Note: Member Live Q&A events will also be made available to Basic Members. Become a Member today »

Event Agenda

Scope

Planning your food for a backpacking trip can be a little overwhelming, and we hope to identify the tasks and simplify the process a bit for you. In this Member Q&A, you’ll learn about calorie planning, nutritional considerations, and food packaging and storage strategies.

1. Keynote: AN OVERVIEW OF BACKCOUNTRY FOOD PLANNING (~25 minutes, by Ryan Jordan)

caloric density nutritional diversity the role of macronutrients energy-mile theory & calorie planning weight loss expectations food packaging and storage fuel planning, simmering, hot-soaking, and cold-soaking featured recipe!



2. Backcountry Food Planning Q&A (~25 minutes)

tbd

3. Open Q&A (~15 minutes)

tbd

Members-Only: Attend the Live Event/Watch the Recorded Video & Access Additional Resources

The slide deck for this event will be available a few hours before the event

--- End of free preview ---