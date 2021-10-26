Episode 48 | Waterproof Breathable Fabrics
A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members.
- The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
- You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now »
Stream
Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Andrew chat with Backpacking Light author and materials tester Stephen Seeber about layering, waterproof-breathable fabrics, and new GORE-TEX technology. Also in this episode, we discuss a new pack from Arc’teryx, updates to the popular NEMO Tensor line of sleeping pads, and a follow-up conversation about water-resistant down.
Outline
- catching up
- wildlife encounters
- Arc’teryx Aerios 45 backpack
- Red Paw Packs Flatiron Pack 28L also has the full-length zipper
- a new version of the NEMO Tensor sleeping pad is hitting the market in 2022
- Stephen Seeber interview introduction
- visit Stephen’s author profile & see his Backpacking Light articles
- expectation management and understanding clothing limits
- how your body releases moisture into layers
- hiking in high humidity
- moisture vapor transmission (MVTR) rate vs. air permeability
- how Stephen’s air permeability test works
- why you should stop and change your layers
- what is a high MVTR number, and what are some of the numbers Stephen has measured?
- permeation kettles and measuring MVTR
- test methodology and effective correlations
- how numbers translate to field performance
- Marmot PreCip Eco jacket
- Stephen lists some of the jackets he’s tested with the highest MVTR ratings
- how face fabrics affect vapor transmission
- tight fabric weaves and durable water repellant treatments (DWR)
- new GORE-TEX membrane chemistry
- Ret value (sweating guarded hotplate)
- Mountain Hardware Quasar Lite
- Stephen weighs in on two different moisture management scenarios
- takeaways from the Stephen Seeber Interview
- Buffalo Systems Teclite Shirt
- follow-up on the IDFL podcast
- what’s new at BPL? The Rain Mitt Gear Guide
- Ryan’s favorite for incidental use – Enlightened Equipment Visp Rain Mitts
- Ryan’s favorite overall rain mitt – REI Co-op Minimalist GTX Mittens 2.0
- Ryan’s favorite for durability and scrambling – Outdoor Research Revel Shell Mitt
- The new Backpacking Light Member Q&A live stream sessions (link to all) or watch the recorded versions of Layering Systems Member Q&A and Shelter Systems Member Q&A
- wrapping up
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Youtube | RSS
More Episodes
Feedback, Questions, Tips?
- Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
Sponsors
- This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!
Contact
You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -
- Backpacking Light - Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Andrew Marshall - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
- Ryan Jordan - Instagram | Twitter | WWW
Disclosure
- Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!