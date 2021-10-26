Podcast Episode October 26, 2021

Episode 48 | Waterproof Breathable Fabrics

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Andrew chat with Backpacking Light author and materials tester Stephen Seeber about layering, waterproof-breathable fabrics, and new GORE-TEX technology. Also in this episode, we discuss a new pack from Arc’teryx, updates to the popular NEMO Tensor line of sleeping pads, and a follow-up conversation about water-resistant down.

