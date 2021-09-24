Discovery, research, and smart shopping: see the new Gear Shop.


Podcast Episode September 24, 2021

Episode 46 | Water-resistant Down

Summary

In today’s podcast, Andrew chats with some of the folks from IDFL Laboratory and Institute (originally known as the International Down and Feather Testing Laboratory) about water-resistant down. Also in this episode, Andrew shares some of the creative things listeners are doing in the backcountry and gives his final thoughts on the Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 pack.

Photo: IDFL Laboratory and
IDFL Laboratory and Institute

Outline

  • Andrew’s final thoughts on the Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 pack – performance review coming soon
  • Ryan put together a layering system Q & A, make sure you check it out if you are a member
  • some noteworthy recent articles: Daniel Hu’s review of the Vargo ExoTi BOG backpack, Ben Kilbourne’s review of the Durston X-Mid 2P shelter, and Maggie Slepian’s essay on dealing with mental lows on trail
  • interview with IDFL Laboratory and Institute: Stewart Van Wagoner and Meig Outsen
  • introductions
  • what does IDFL do?
  • down 101 – the things that give down its magic
  • down composition
  • goose vs. duck
  • fill power
  • moisture and down
  • how the heat from your body excites down
  • what is water-resistant down?
  • the tests that IDFL runs on water-resistant down
  • water-resistant down’s performance at full saturation
  • the regulation (or lack of regulation) around water-resistant down
  • does the DWR (durable water repellent) treatment add any noticeable weight to the down?
  • does treated down loft as well as untreated down
  • care of treated down (washing best-practices)
  • would Stewart buy a garment based entirely on a DWR treatment?
  • RDS (Responsible Down Standard)
  • the ubiquitous nature of RDS
  • how consumers drive RDS and other certifications
  • the nuts and bolts of the actual certification process
  • chain of custody and supply chain
  • be on the lookout for our next long episode (coming in a month, not two weeks like Andrew said in the pod! ) where Ryan and Andrew will follow up on this conversation
  • Backcountry Creativity follow-up photos
a travel watercolor kit and some paintings next to a lake
Photo: Joanna Stanberry
Woman sitting with mountain in background
Photo: Alice Hengst
Watercolor paints with notebook
Photo: Jen T
  • 50th episode is coming up – email us “ask us anything” type questions about gear, techniques, skills, philosophy, past guests, why cats are clearly superior to dogs, or anything else at [email protected]

