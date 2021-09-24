Podcast Episode September 24, 2021

Episode 46 | Water-resistant Down

A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members. The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »

You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now » Login Membership

Stream

Summary

In today’s podcast, Andrew chats with some of the folks from IDFL Laboratory and Institute (originally known as the International Down and Feather Testing Laboratory) about water-resistant down. Also in this episode, Andrew shares some of the creative things listeners are doing in the backcountry and gives his final thoughts on the Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 pack.

Outline

Andrew’s final thoughts on the Nunatak Gear Bears Ears 50 pack – performance review coming soon

Ryan put together a layering system Q & A, make sure you check it out if you are a member

some noteworthy recent articles: Daniel Hu’s review of the Vargo ExoTi BOG backpack, Ben Kilbourne’s review of the Durston X-Mid 2P shelter, and Maggie Slepian’s essay on dealing with mental lows on trail

interview with IDFL Laboratory and Institute: Stewart Van Wagoner and Meig Outsen

introductions

what does IDFL do?

down 101 – the things that give down its magic

down composition

goose vs. duck

fill power

moisture and down

how the heat from your body excites down

what is water-resistant down?

the tests that IDFL runs on water-resistant down

water-resistant down’s performance at full saturation

the regulation (or lack of regulation) around water-resistant down

does the DWR (durable water repellent) treatment add any noticeable weight to the down?

does treated down loft as well as untreated down

care of treated down (washing best-practices)

would Stewart buy a garment based entirely on a DWR treatment?

RDS (Responsible Down Standard)

the ubiquitous nature of RDS

how consumers drive RDS and other certifications

the nuts and bolts of the actual certification process

chain of custody and supply chain

be on the lookout for our next long episode (coming in a month, not two weeks like Andrew said in the pod! ) where Ryan and Andrew will follow up on this conversation

Backcountry Creativity follow-up photos

50th episode is coming up – email us “ask us anything” type questions about gear, techniques, skills, philosophy, past guests, why cats are clearly superior to dogs, or anything else at [email protected]