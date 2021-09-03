Episode 45 | Backcountry Creativity
Summary
In this SKILLS SHORT EPISODE, Ryan and Andrew talk about strategies and techniques for creative pursuits in the backcountry: painting, writing, composing, photography, journaling, and more!
Outline
- intro
- the difference between journaling and writing
- Ryan’s tools for taking notes in the backcountry
- journaling with a pencil vs. a pen
- bullet journaling
- Reconciling your journals with your thoughts afterward can be a fun mental exercise
- Ryan’s drafting practices
- using photos to structure a narrative
- Rite in the Rain journals
- long narratives in prose vs. short notes
- Ryan’s handheld air quality meter
- the richness of allowing a perspective to age
- Andrew’s been painting in the backcountry
- the benefits of using watercolors
- use full-sized brushes or pencils
- Moleskine watercolor notebooks
- composing and developing themes
- Andrew’s essay Salamander Song is a good example of work born out of practicing intentional creativity in the background
- Andrew uses Lightroom to edit photos in the background
- Andrew is no longer using his Sony RX100 in the backcountry
- drop us a note describing your creative endeavors in the backcountry at [email protected]
About the Backpacking Light Podcast
Credits
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
