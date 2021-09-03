Podcast Episode September 3, 2021

Episode 45 | Backcountry Creativity

Summary

In this SKILLS SHORT EPISODE, Ryan and Andrew talk about strategies and techniques for creative pursuits in the backcountry: painting, writing, composing, photography, journaling, and more!

Outline

intro

the difference between journaling and writing

Ryan’s tools for taking notes in the backcountry

journaling with a pencil vs. a pen

bullet journaling

Reconciling your journals with your thoughts afterward can be a fun mental exercise

Ryan’s drafting practices

using photos to structure a narrative

Rite in the Rain journals

long narratives in prose vs. short notes

Ryan’s handheld air quality meter

the richness of allowing a perspective to age

Andrew’s been painting in the backcountry

the benefits of using watercolors

use full-sized brushes or pencils

Moleskine watercolor notebooks

composing and developing themes

Andrew’s essay Salamander Song is a good example of work born out of practicing intentional creativity in the background

Andrew uses Lightroom to edit photos in the background

Andrew is no longer using his Sony RX100 in the backcountry

