Event Agenda

Scope

Layering for backpacking can be challenging. Layers come in different types, styles, and thicknesses. Backpacking clothing layers are made from different materials. And layers vary widely in their different properties with respect to insulation, moisture transport, and water resistance. Assembling a backpacking layering system that’s versatile enough to adapt to changing activity levels and environmental conditions is confusing and overwhelming. In this Member Live Q&A, we’ll tackle some layering myths and analyze a handful of layering scenarios to help the backpacker assemble a lightweight layering system that is versatile, adaptable, functional, and comfortable.

1. Keynote: How to Solve Layering Issues (~20 minutes, by Ryan Jordan)

What do we mean by layering?

Layering myths: layering is warmer and lighter

Conventional layering systems: the 3-layer model

Role of a wind shirt

4-layer system for 1-2 seasons

5-layer system for 3-seasons

5-layer system for 4-seasons

Role of active insulation

2. Layering Systems Q&A (~20 minutes)

Synthetic, merino wool, alpaca in base layers

Layering for hot summer conditions

Hybrid layers and ditching back insulation

Vapor barrier liners

Zip base and insulating layer bottoms

Layering gloves and mittens

Polartec Alpha as a midlayer

Fishnet base layers

Layering for shoulder season in wet, cold mountain environments

3. Open Q&A (~20 minutes)

Lightweight and quiet inflatable sleeping pads

The future of lightweight backpacking and further gear/pack weight reduction

Traditional vs. DCF single wall tents

Infants and toddlers on multi-day backpacking trips

Backpacking light on a budget

Methods for cutting food weight

