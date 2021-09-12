About & Access Info
Backpacking Light Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded and the recorded session will be made available below.
To access the recorded (video) version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Premium or Unlimited Membership.
- Note: Member Live Q&A events will also be made available to Basic Members. Become a Member today »
Event Agenda
Scope
Layering for backpacking can be challenging. Layers come in different types, styles, and thicknesses. Backpacking clothing layers are made from different materials. And layers vary widely in their different properties with respect to insulation, moisture transport, and water resistance. Assembling a backpacking layering system that’s versatile enough to adapt to changing activity levels and environmental conditions is confusing and overwhelming. In this Member Live Q&A, we’ll tackle some layering myths and analyze a handful of layering scenarios to help the backpacker assemble a lightweight layering system that is versatile, adaptable, functional, and comfortable.
1. Keynote: How to Solve Layering Issues (~20 minutes, by Ryan Jordan)
- What do we mean by layering?
- Layering myths: layering is warmer and lighter
- Conventional layering systems: the 3-layer model
- Role of a wind shirt
- 4-layer system for 1-2 seasons
- 5-layer system for 3-seasons
- 5-layer system for 4-seasons
- Role of active insulation
2. Layering Systems Q&A (~20 minutes)
- Synthetic, merino wool, alpaca in base layers
- Layering for hot summer conditions
- Hybrid layers and ditching back insulation
- Vapor barrier liners
- Zip base and insulating layer bottoms
- Layering gloves and mittens
- Polartec Alpha as a midlayer
- Fishnet base layers
- Layering for shoulder season in wet, cold mountain environments
3. Open Q&A (~20 minutes)
- Lightweight and quiet inflatable sleeping pads
- The future of lightweight backpacking and further gear/pack weight reduction
- Traditional vs. DCF single wall tents
- Infants and toddlers on multi-day backpacking trips
- Backpacking light on a budget
- Methods for cutting food weight
Members-Only: Watch the Video & Access Additional Resources
Member Exclusive
A Premium or Unlimited Membership is required to view the rest of this article.