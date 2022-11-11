Introduction

Marketers of gear brands love award badges because it helps them sell gear. Gear that comes with a Backpacker Editor’s Choice or Outside Gear of the Year stamp of approval is almost guaranteed to be a best-seller for the brand. Award badges appear on retailer’s online product listings, product hang tags, and placards adjacent to the product display on the sales floor of brick-and-mortar shops. Publishers of prominent titles like Backpacker and Outside are thus able to exercise significant influence in the sales process.

As a publisher who has given out such awards and worked with gear brands to help them use the award badge to promote their product, I won’t be shy in admitting that there is benefit to the publisher as well. There is a direct relationship that few of us like to admit that the more favorable a gear brand is towards your publication, the more likely they will let you know about product launches, send you gear to review, or purchase advertising. Likewise, publishers who review gear critically sacrifice their ability to solicit advertising from those brands and promote those products to their readership in the hopes of earning affiliate commissions.

Traditional outdoor industry publishing business models, both print and online, rely on the relationship between gear brands paying the publisher for advertising or affiliate marketing. Outdoor recreation publishers that have built their business model on this foundation have thus evolved into de facto influencers for gear brands instead of providing independent journalism that helps consumers make wise choices about whether or not to buy a product.

Backpacking Light was founded on the idea that consumer advocacy would always be the cornerstone value that drove our business decisions. To that end, we knew that a business model where subscriber (member) support was our dominant revenue source (vs. advertising sales or affiliate commissions) was essential for us to remain independent from the influence of gear brands.

That’s why we are extremely proud to launch the Backpacking Light Members Choice Awards this year. Members Choice Awards represent the gear that Backpacking Light Members use and love. They represent products that are the collective favorites of hundreds to thousands of people submitting their picks in a democratic fashion, rather than the strategic decision made by a tiny group of editors, or worse, just me! – Ryan Jordan, Publisher

Table of Contents

The Process

Nominations for 2022 Members Choice Awards were opened on September 14, and closed on October 31. Members were invited to nominate any product across a total of 45 different categories (for final tallying, some categories were consolidated). Each nomination was then tallied. The top product in each category, plus one or more honorable mentions, were selected based solely on the number of times those products were nominated. In most categories, the top products were nominated by 10% or more of Members who submitted nominations in that category.

The Members Choice Award badge is being awarded to the top products and the honorable mentions in each category. For this inaugural award cycle, we make no distinction between the top products and the honorable mentions.

Finding Members Choice Award Winners in the Gear Shop

The Backpacking Light Gear Shop represents a curated collection of backpacking gear recommendations from our staff, contributors, product reviewers, and now, our members. Gear Shop products can be filtered by award type, and you can find all Members Choice Award winners by using that filter:

The Gear Shop is one of the most popular areas of our site, and our members use it primarily to conduct gear research in a particular category and discover new products. In addition, Gear Shop listings provide a gateway into finding used versions on the Gear Swap, related product reviews, and more.

2022 Members Choice Awards

Each product below is linked to the product listing in the Backpacking Light Gear Shop, where you can learn more about these products and content published by Backpacking Light related to them.

Backpacks

Packing Systems Accessories

Shelters

Bivy Sacks

Ground Cloths

Tent Stakes

Guylines

Sleeping Bags

Sleeping Quilts

Sleeping Pads

Stoves

Cookware

Water Treatment

Water Storage

Food Storage

Packaged Backpacking Foods

Clothing: Base Layers

Clothing: Insulated

Clothing: Raingear

Clothing: Handwear

Clothing: Headwear

Socks

Gaiters

Traction

Navigation & Electronics

Health, Safety, and Repair

Questions

Do you use any of the gear mentioned above, and what has your experience been? What trends in this overall collection do you observe compared to the types of gear we may have used ten or twenty years ago?

Share your thoughts in the forum below!