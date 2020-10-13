Backpacking Light

Unlimited Podcast 002 | Sleeping Bag Temperature Ratings

Summary

In this video podcast, Rex Sanders and Ryan Jordan discuss sleeping bag temperature ratings, the ISO 23537 temperature rating standard, and how consumers can interpret the standard to make better buying decisions.

Duration: 28 min 56 sec

Comments

  • Oct 13, 2020 at 1:09 pm #3679522
    Backpacking Light
    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Unlimited Podcast 002 | Sleeping Bag Temperature Ratings

    In this Unlimited video podcast, Rex Sanders and Ryan Jordan discuss sleeping bag temperature ratings, the ISO 23537 temperature rating standard, and how consumers can interpret the standard to make better buying decisions.

    Oct 13, 2020 at 5:49 pm #3679556
    Ken Thompson
    BPL Member

    @here

    Locale: Right there

    Too bad this is restricted for all but Unlimited members.  As one, I don’t like getting content we all can’t access. Not a benefit imo.

