Episode 90 | Alpaca Wool Baselayers
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about four season tents, a new ABC watch that could dethrone the Garmin Fenix, and alpaca wool fabrics used for next-to-skin base layer apparel.
What’s new at Backpacking Light?
- Upcoming Live Event – November Office Hours
- October 23, 2023 Newsletter – 4 Season Ultralight Shelters, Outdoor Vitals, and more!
Interview with Arms of Andes
Our guests this week are Meli and Rensso Hinostroza, co-founders of the alpaca wool apparel manufacturer Arms of Andes. We have a wide-ranging conversation about alpaca farming, alpaca fiber characteristics, the performance benefits of base layer apparel made with alpaca wool fabrics, and the sustainability of alpaca wool vs. merino wool and synthetic apparel.
Featured Products
- Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Baselayers
- Tarptent Notch Li with Solid Inner
- Tarptent Dipole 1 DW with Solid Inner
- Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 ABC Watch
- Ombraz Armless Sunglasses
Related Content
- Gear Testing and Research: Why is my Base Layer Soaked?
- Gear Testing and Research: By the Numbers: What’s the Best Baselayer?
- Wilderness Skills: How to Choose and Use Ultralight Baselayers
