Podcast Episode November 6, 2023

Episode 90 | Alpaca Wool Baselayers

This episode of the backpacking light podcast is sponsored by ARMS OF ANDES, manufacturer of premium base layer apparel made with alpaca wool. Backpacking Light podcast listeners can enjoy 15% off with the coupon code ALPACALIGHT at armsofandes.com.

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about four season tents, a new ABC watch that could dethrone the Garmin Fenix, and alpaca wool fabrics used for next-to-skin base layer apparel.



What’s new at Backpacking Light?

Interview with Arms of Andes

Our guests this week are Meli and Rensso Hinostroza, co-founders of the alpaca wool apparel manufacturer Arms of Andes. We have a wide-ranging conversation about alpaca farming, alpaca fiber characteristics, the performance benefits of base layer apparel made with alpaca wool fabrics, and the sustainability of alpaca wool vs. merino wool and synthetic apparel.

