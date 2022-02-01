Episode 55 | Managing Perspiration in Layering Systems: Wicking, Evaporation, and Ventilation
In this SKILLS SHORT, Andrew and Ryan discuss strategies and gear for managing perspiration in layering systems, including the processes of wicking, evaporation, and ventilation.
- Why is layering important?
- What is wicking and is it good or bad?
- Do I want my baselayer to wick in the winter?
- Why is ventilation important in a rain jacket?
- How can I manage effort and sweat production while backpacking?
- Is wool warm when wet?
- What is a good layering system for managing perspiration?
- Ryan’s go-to baselayer is the Brynje Unisex Super Thermo (this is also Andrew’s favorite layer).
- Don’t miss our Baselayers, Wicking, and Backpacking Members Q&A.
- Stephen Seeber’s Do Moisture-Wicking Fabrics Work article has an in-depth primer of some of the concepts discussed in this podcast.
- Our Untraditional Layers episode also has some advice for managing perspiration and moisture.
- Learn about waterproof-breathable fabrics in The Search for a High MVTR Waterproof Breathable Shell Jacket article and the Waterproof Breathable Fabrics podcast episode.
- Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
- Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
- Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
- Look for Me in the Mountains - Music
- Written by: Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan
- Performed by: Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin).
- Produced by: Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana
