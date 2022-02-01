Podcast Episode February 1, 2022

Episode 55 | Managing Perspiration in Layering Systems: Wicking, Evaporation, and Ventilation

Summary

In this SKILLS SHORT, Andrew and Ryan discuss strategies and gear for managing perspiration in layering systems, including the processes of wicking, evaporation, and ventilation.

Outline

Why is layering important?

What is wicking and is it good or bad?

Do I want my baselayer to wick in the winter?

Why is ventilation important in a rain jacket?

How can I manage effort and sweat production while backpacking?

Is wool warm when wet?

What is a good layering system for managing perspiration?

