Discover, research, and learn at our new Trailhead Pages


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 49 | Untraditional Layers
Podcast Episode November 9, 2021

Episode 49 | Untraditional Layers

A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members.
  • The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »
  • You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now »
Login Membership

Stream

Summary

In this SKILLS SHORT, Andrew and Ryan chat about layers that don’t quite fit into the traditional three-layer system.

fishnet shirt laying on a wood porch
Brynje fishnet base layer shirt.

Outline

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what’s new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.
Loading...