The Overlook: Othering in the Outdoors

by on Column, New Features

The Overlook is Backpacking Light’s new monthly column where hiker, writer, and thinker Ben Kilbourne will explore backpacking from many different vantages. He will try to climb up to a high place with a view, an overlook, where the myriad issues intertwined with backpacking can be seen. This column will challenge the reader to embrace complexity and engage in thoughtful dialogue with other readers. Join us at The Overlook!

An Encounter

The author in a mask.

To some, this is what the “other” looks like.

After a long workday, I closed the computer, switched from jeans to running clothes, drove up Big Cottonwood Canyon just outside of Salt Lake City, and parked on the side of the road behind a long string of cars. On a Friday afternoon, hordes of people had the same idea as me: get some exercise in the woods. It’s a common pastime for Salt Lakers of all kinds, an activity with no apparent common denominator. The Wasatch Range is a place where different people are brought together through a shared love of the outdoors.

Huge family groups speaking a variety of languages were headed up the trail that forked to the left to Lake Blanche and Sundial Peak. Dads and moms with towering overnight backpacks toted along kids with small packs, toys, water bottles, or nothing at all. While I felt happy to be sharing with them the experience of getting outside at the end of the week, I didn’t want to compete for the trail, so I went right on the Broad’s Fork Trail. The sharp daytime call of the northern flicker issued through the woods as I joined my neighbors in the comradery of leaving the workweek behind. We all needed it and deserved it.

Hiking these days, I carry a mask with me but it often stays on my wrist. Knowing that the coronavirus passes as tiny particles through the air and that the danger is greatest when people are in close proximity, I only pull it over my mouth and nose and secure the straps behind my ears if I find myself on a narrow trail where an oncoming hiker and I will be forced to pass each other within only a foot or so. This closeness is oftentimes inevitable, so I come prepared.

Only ten minutes on the trail and I found myself headed towards a hiker on a trail bounded on either side by thick, impenetrable brush. It was one of those times where we’d have to essentially brush shoulders. I took the mask off my wrist and put it on. I casually said, “Hi” to the man and stepped past him and was about to continue on up the trail when he stopped and said loudly, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

I stopped and turned. “What’s that?” I asked.

“F*** you, you f***ing piece of s***!” he roared.

I paused and looked at him. He looked like other hikers I would typically pass on the trail—unnoteworthy. He wore hiking boots, cargo shorts, and carried a daypack. Nothing about him distinguished him from anyone else with whom I shared the trail that day, save for the face below the brim of his baseball cap, which was strained, red, and utterly livid.

“You’re angry,” I said, and I pulled the mask down around my chin and removed my sunglasses so I could see him better. At that moment, I only felt capable of stating the obvious.

“F*** you, you f***ing liberal, hippie!” He shrieked at me.

I stood staring. I knew I was experiencing something special, something unique to 2020 America. My senses became heightened. I didn’t want to miss anything.

The man continued to shout at me about how he could never have the coronavirus because he was in such good shape for a 55-year-old. How I shouldn’t be scared of him because he just climbed a mountain; all the obvious rebuttals flashed through my brain, but I stayed silent. I knew that if I said the mask was to protect him more than me he wouldn’t hear me. If I said I wasn’t harming him by wearing a mask he wouldn’t hear me. If I said that while I didn’t really even know how much I was protecting either of us, but that I chose the better-safe-than-sorry option, and that it was no skin off my back to do so, he wouldn’t hear me.

I felt like I was trapped with a troll on a Facebook or Twitter post. But this social media interaction was somehow playing out below a canopy of spruce and fir instead of inside a screen. It felt sacrilegious. Having ample experience with Facebook, I knew he expected me to sling judgments right back at him and how it would go if I did so. I would be confirming his judgments. The threat my existence apparently posed to him would be validated. “I knew it!” he would exclaim, gleefully vindicated in his rage. Instead, I listened as he continued to yell at me.

Then things escalated without any provocation at all; I was still just staring and listening when he took a few steps towards me, balled his hands into fists, and shrieked, “If I hit you, maybe you’ll get the virus!” I reached for my phone, wishing at that moment I had been filming the whole thing. He stopped within five feet of me and took a few steps back.

The author after the encounter, maskless.

The author right after the encounter.

“You seem to know a lot about me. What else can you tell me about myself?” I asked.

“You’re a f***ing Mormon!” he barked with certainty.

That response was totally unexpected. I had given him no information about myself at all, and he created a complete narrative regardless. He turned and started down the trail, and the repeated accusations that I was “a f***ing Mormon, f***ing liberal, or f***ing hippie” echoed through the forest even after he was out of sight.

Othering

When he was gone, I looked down at my feet, scanning my body, trying to see what he saw. I was wearing navy blue running shoes, turquoise shorts, a blue, quarter-zip running jersey, and a black running vest. I wore a short beard, my long hair was tied up in a bun, and I had on a tattered, salt-stained, short-brimmed hat. The entire narrative he built was founded on this image. I guess this is what a liberal, hippie, Mormon looks like, I thought. I had no idea.

What I did know was that what he saw in me was otherness. The person he saw standing before him embodied ideas that ran counter to his ideas about the reality of the world. The act of wearing a mask is objectively nonthreatening, but it signified something that was threatening to him. It represented an otherness that prevented us from being united by the mountains and the joy of exercising in the woods on a Friday afternoon.

Sundial Peak

Sundial Peak, where many backpackers go to enjoy the mountains at the end of the workweek.

The act of othering places division where there really is none. It’s an arbitrary and fundamentally dishonest attempt to divide the common destinies of humanity. I might go so far as to say it’s a form of gaslighting when he tells me I am different from him. I just don’t buy it. I can’t buy it. In fact, it’s my duty as a member of humanity, a citizen of the Earth, not to buy it. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

Somehow, we managed to forget this despite being surrounded by the great outdoors, the Earth which is home to all of us. The trees towering over us and the flicker’s call which echoed between them so clearly displayed that inescapable network of mutuality, our shared belonging to nature, but we didn’t notice.

Moving slowly up the trail, I wondered what we should do to remember our shared belonging during this strange time. I know the United States appears more divided than ever, but if you take a moment to look, we really are united by our shared dreams and desires. The man and I, and those parents at the trailhead, all want the freedom to drive from our homes, throw a pack on our backs, and head out into the woods. Surely, we want our children and their children to have this experience as well. In retrospect, all I wish is that I could have shared this sentiment with him before we parted ways.

A few minutes later, I crested a false summit, and could see the great metamorphic mass of Dromedary Peak through the trees. The sky above it was perfectly blue and cloudless. Two men—one with a mask and one without—were headed my way, so I stepped off the trail to let them go by. As we passed each other, we exchanged cordial, brief salutations, and went our own ways in the same forest.

Related Content

More by Ben Kilbourne

  • Nov 13, 2020 at 9:48 am #3683884
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    BPL columnist Ben Kilbourne was on a trail run when he suddenly found himself in a mask-related confrontation. What happened next got him thinking.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 11:30 am #3683889
    Jeff McWilliams
    BPL Member

    @jjmcwill

    Locale: Midwest

    This reply has been reported for inappropriate content.

    Welcome to tribalism in Trump’s America, where how you respond to being caught up in a pandemic has become a political statement instead of it being about how we look out for each other’s safety and well being.

     

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 11:34 am #3683890
    Scott Chandler
    BPL Member

    @blueklister

    Locale: Northern California

    How in the world do we deal with this…lunacy? How do you reason with someone like this? How do we deal with this unreachable anger? How do we discuss issues when they have a completely different set of facts — “facts” not usually backed up with…well…facts.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 11:56 am #3683892
    Jeff McWilliams
    BPL Member

    @jjmcwill

    Locale: Midwest

    This reply has been reported for inappropriate content.

    The way I see it:  I don’t watch Fox News, but the clips I’ve seen online of their big personalities like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are OUTRAGEOUSLY crazy.  It’s intentionally done in a way that gets their viewers worked up and angry so that they support their side and see the other side as the enemy.

    I feel like it’s the same kind of brainwashing that happens to people in a cult, except that it’s happened to tens of millions of Americans.  How do they break people out of cults?  They have to hold family interventions or something to de-program them don’t they?  How are we going to do that to millions of people?

    What’s even crazier is that reportedly, Trump’s base has begun to look at Fox News as traitors and are turning to even more extreme media channels like OAN.  Or so I’ve read.

    I really hope Biden can help turn back the tide of political divisiveness in this country, but I worry because this was happening well before Trump was elected president.

    I honestly fear for the future of our country.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 11:57 am #3683893
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    So let’s stop making masking wearing political. I encounter dozens of people daily that don’t wear masks, almost all of them college students. Every time you have that urge to make it political stop and think: do I want to do this? Am I helping anything?  What are the broader consequences of “othering” someone?
    If we want things to get better pointing fingers and getting angry will not help; taking conscious daily steps to try and stop this polarization is the only thing that will help. Resist the polarizing.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 11:58 am #3683894
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    …Or let’s get outraged and angry and get even more polarized. That always helps. Carry on.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:15 pm #3683897
    owareusa.com
    BPL Member

    @bivysack-com-2-2

    Locale: East Washington

    Most liberal friends don’t have a clue about why the more rural areas of the country feel done to. They think it’s just “brainwashing” or racism. My conservative friends can’t understand why anyone would be for “defunding” police.

    They have very different life experiences. The internet deciding what you will see is not helping.

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:17 pm #3683898
    Jeff McWilliams
    BPL Member

    @jjmcwill

    Locale: Midwest

    Kattt,

    In the original author’s case, Ben said nothing to the guy about face masks.  He didn’t make mask wearing political, the other guy did.

    What do you suggest?

    This isn’t like seeing an obese guy walk out of McDonald’s with a super-sized BigMac Meal, where his actions more or less only affect him.

    In the case of wearing a mask and avoiding large group gatherings, these actions impact the health of those around you.   Like this for example: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6945a5.htm

    This isn’t a “My body, my choice” decision.  Their actions affect others.

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm #3683900
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    Oh I am not at all suggesting the author did something wrong and I am really sorry he had to go through that. I should have made the latter part clear!
    I am looking at what this article will do; will it better or make the “othering” worse? Maybe neither. Reading the replies I am concerned that the take away is anger and division and more politics- not less.
    I worry.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm #3683901
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    “This isn’t a “My body, my choice” decision.  Their actions affect others.”

    for sure. I wore a mask when Fauci et all were still recommending against it.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:38 pm #3683903
    Paul Wagner
    BPL Member

    @balzaccom

    Locale: Wine Country

    This reply has been reported for inappropriate content.

    I tihnk OwareUSA is right

    I think we do a disservice to everyone in this conversation when we necessarily use Trump (or Limbaugh) as the only spokesperson for the right. He is no more that than Biden is the perfect candidate for everyone left of center. Those were the two choices that were given to us in the election. Neither one is my ideal.

    Yes, I voted for Biden and think Trump did (and continues to do, with his childish pouting) immeasurable damage both to our national image abroad and to our nation’s institutions at home. It is unforgiveable. But I also understand that many people on the right feel hopeless–that their way of life is threatened, that their future is far from assured, and that the industries and businesses that create their economic habitat are dying, from family farms to mining and heavy industry. I feel for them. And frankly, while Trump has lied to them (We’re going to bring coal mining back in a big way!) the Democrats haven’t really sold an option. Those industries are dying in the rust belt and the sun belt. And talking about protecting the environment or social justice isn’t going to bring them back.

    I fear that the Democrats have become the party of bad news: the environment is failing, global climate change is and existential crisis, COVID19 will kill millions, and you need change everything about the way you live your life, including the words you use every day..

    Trump’s approach was successful BECAUSE he told people not to worry about this stuff. He’d take care of it all, and you could continue to do what you’ve always done. Of course he was lying, but no wonder he got 70 million votes. To quote of Mice and Men, “Tell me about the rabbits, George.”

    Yes, I know we can criticize the right for voting for such an amoral, incompetent, and hateful individual. But we also need to find a way to sell the future of this country without terrifying the people who fear change, or holding them up to ridicule for it.

    For example, I like Biden’s discussion of renewable energy–creating jobs and economic stability for that future. And to date, all we have done is given China free reign to dominate the category. That’s idiotic.

    Where else can we make the point that where we are going is good–a step forward to a better life for us all, rather than a “put on your sweater and turn down the heat—it’s going to get cold.” That didn’t work for Jimmy Carter, obviously, and it won’t work for us.

    Clearly social justice needs to be addressed. But those smaller communities in this country don’t fear social justice so much as they fear “the other.” Rural district’s of Minnesota voted heavily for Trump, yet Ilhan Omar easily won re-election this year in Minneapolis.

    It is easy to demonize the other side, whether they be hate-filled racists or Marxist terrorists. If they are such, we feel that we don’t have to listen to them, or care about them. And that is a huge mistake.

    What takes maturity is to fully understand the fears and motivations of the other side, and find common ground.

    Does the US have an equitable trade relationship with China? Who does? Tariffs might not be the way to solve the issue (ask the farmers who lost their customers) but I think that’s a goal we can agree on and should work towards.

    Should we have a plan to achieve a balanced budget? I think most people would agree on that as well. (In California we did this for a few years, under a fully Democratic administration…but COVID took care of THAT.)

    Do we want a plan to protect ourselves against COVID while keeping the economy afloat? I think so…

    Do we all want to live in a country that promotes liberty and justice for all? Yep. Get that. Liberty and Justice. Both in the same sentence. Seems like a good idea.

    Now let’s talk about how we get there, rather than how some people are idiots/racists/Marxists….or backpackers.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:49 pm #3683908
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    ^^^ I cannot thank you enough for this post. It actually made my day quite a bit better.

     

    “What takes maturity is to fully understand the fears and motivations of the other side, and find common ground.”

    indeed!!

    Nov 13, 2020 at 12:56 pm #3683915
    John Vance
    BPL Member

    @servingko

    Locale: Intermountain West

    In terms of mask wearing, I have adopted the mentality that if you wear a mask you are, ahem, covered and other non mask wearing individuals can exercise there decision as well with little to impact on you.  If you don’t choose to wear a mask then you should have no justifiable opinion on either those who wear them or those who don’t.

    And while we are at it, if you didn’t participate in voting and were eligible to vote,  you shouldn’t have the right to share your opinion concerning elected officials.  😉. Just sayin’.

    Like Katt, it feels as though the division just gets larger in spite of how you decide to act or react.   It’s a sad state of affairs.   On a positive note, I live in the same valley as the author and it is wonderful to have close access to amazing mountains.  I can walk down the street, hit the trails and hike for miles.

    And I grew up Katt’s neck of the woods at the base of the Santa Cruz mountains.  Miss the redwoods for sure.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 1:48 pm #3683922
    matthew k
    Moderator

    @matthewkphx

    Ben, Thank your for sharing your story and bringing up the concept of the Other. I am of the opinion that most fear and anger relates to fear of the Other. Last January I created a piece consisting of a distressed mirror that says OTHER. The viewer is encouraged to see their own image in the word and consider that they are the Other as well. If we are not to be feared, then perhaps we shouldn’t fear the Other…


    I hadn’t considered the idea of the Other in relation to politicization of masks. Thanks for bringing it up.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm #3683946
    John S.
    BPL Member

    @jshann

    Please move this thread to the Piste Off forum.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 3:49 pm #3683950
    idester
    BPL Member

    @doug-i

    Locale: The Cascades

    Paul, a great post, I share many of the same beliefs. And not to nitpick, but…

    “Those were the two choices that were given to us in the election.”

    There were more than two choices given to us in the election, but unfortunately most people see it the way you expressed it. We need to get over that or we’ll never see concrete change, IMO. When we always view every election as basically a choice between two groups only, groups who have both been using rhetoric to maintain and even increase the divide we have in America, we will always lose.

    “And while we are at it, if you didn’t participate in voting and were eligible to vote,  you shouldn’t have the right to share your opinion concerning elected officials.” – @servingko

    Couldn’t agree less. Not voting expresses an opinion as much as voting does, often a better reasoned opinion, in my own opinion. This sentiment is just another side of the belief that any opinion not agreeing with some segment of society isn’t valid.


    @matthewkphx    : Nice piece of artwork you created there.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 5:19 pm #3683969
    Luke Schmidt
    BPL Member

    @cameron

    Locale: Alaska

    Shame that happens.

    I try to get a balanced look at the news and I guarantee if you look enough you’ll find morons on both sides of any issue. When I hear “All (fill in the blank) are a bunch of nasty (fill in the blank)” I know that’s probably not someone I can have a real discussion with.

    Anyone in Behavioral Health can tell you there is a logic behind even the most crazy behavior (and most voters are not crazy). If you don’t like how tens of millions of people voted you might want to ask what is the logical reason from their point of view. My personal view is if you can’t think of a logical reason why a person would vote for the OTHER side, then you are the one with the problem. It means you are too blind to see the flaws and tradeoffs in your side. Or it means you think you are so smart that anyone who disagrees is dumb or evil. Either way its not pretty. Lets be humble.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm #3683970
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    I’ve been hiking a lot during the pandemic.  I’m guessing I’ve passed 400 people

    I’ve usually taken a mask with me but never wore it.

    90% of the time I get off the trail more than 6 feet when someone passes

    A few times someone stopped and got off the trail less than 6 feet so I walked by, leaned off the other direction, not perfect.

    Once, the people stopped for a break, at a place where the trail was traversing a steep area.  I did pretty good walking around them but it was difficult.  What is wrong with people?

    Given that you nominally need 15 minutes of exposure closer than 6 feet, passing someone on a trail is low risk, this is all a non issue.

    In July, I think more than half the people wore masks, but a lot of them put the mask up only as they passed – I question if that’s effective.

    In September 1 out of 100 wore a mask, 1 held up their mask as they passed.  (I was 12 feet off the trail).

    In October maybe 10% of the people wore masks.

    No one ever had a negative comment, just tried to make the most out of the situation.

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 5:33 pm #3683971
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    Early in the pandemic I didn’t post any trip reports, I was violating Governor Brown’s stay at home order.  I sympathize with her orders.  Her actions have resulted in low infection rates.  I don’t think I ever violated the spirit of her orders.

    Later, I posted a couple trip reports –  I thought the information would be useful to people thinking about hiking.  Someone told me I just killed 10 people.

    Ahhh… the internet…

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 6:07 pm #3683980
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    I posted this in chaff but it seems pertinent to the OP  write up.

    https://beyondconflictint.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Beyond-Conflict-America_s-Div-ided-Mind-JUNE-2020-FOR-WEB.pdf

    Nov 13, 2020 at 8:26 pm #3684001
    Jay S
    BPL Member

    @somology

    I live in wilderness America, rural as it gets.  Never had that happen yet. Not sure what I might do or say, probably not be as mindful as Ben though !  I raise a concern about framing the encounter in political terms – does it not further magnify a divide, real or imagined ? Heck, 80% of the folks in my area voted for Donald, most of them are kind and decent folks. They had their reasons, from what I was able to glean anecdotally most knew he seemed deeply flawed as a person, but they view the Democratic rhetoric as toxic, dangerous to the economy, high taxes, unrealistic pandering, etc.  We can disagree, right….. right ? Nearly half the country voted for him, does that mean half of our voters are nut-jobs and psychos ?  I hope not.  Modern media seems like a land where the agenda…. is the agenda. Selling narratives to fans for ad revenue – that is capitalism, eh ?  Maybe I live in the actual bubble, I hope not. My neighbor jokingly calls me “Vlad”, a clumsy socialist reference of sorts, even though he knows I voted Johnson/Weld in 2016 and only very reluctantly voted for career corporate politician Joe Biden.  My neighbor is a heavy fox news consumer.  But, we get along fine as neighbors and look out for one another. Maybe media censorship is not such a bad thing after all ?  Or, how about plain voluntary abstinence ?  We need to be active citizens once again as opposed to passive content consumers.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 8:35 pm #3684002
    Kattt
    BPL Member

    @kattt

    I really appreciate so many of the posts here. We can do better; rejecting the narratives that divide us seems like a good step.

     

    ps speaking as someone who has not had a tv in 30 years and reads the news instead of watching them. I don’t get this divide.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 9:11 pm #3684004
    Dan
    BPL Member

    @dan-s

    Locale: Colorado

    I realize this is not the main point of this thread, but there is so much misinformation on the mask topic, or more likely people are just lacking self-awareness and convincing themselves that their uninformed opinion is right, instead of following the actual science. You need to wear a mask … period. Your excuses for not wearing one aren’t valid.

    If you ran into me on a narrow single-track trail, you’d be more likely to get a piece of my mind if you WEREN’T wearing a mask. Not because of your perceived politics or religion, just because you’re putting me and others at risk by being irresponsible. Sorry, but I’m not totally protected by wearing a mask, you also need to wear a mask.

    Virtually everyone is wearing a mask where I day-hike on a daily basis. 99%. And I have no qualms about reminding someone politely if I notice that they have “forgotten” their mask. Call me names if you want, I don’t care. I’ve been around long enough to have developed a thick skin.

    Nov 13, 2020 at 9:25 pm #3684008
    Eugene Hollingsworth
    BPL Member

    @geneh_bpl

    I’ll keep this short: put the encounter in the context of 50 years ago: “…the sign said “Long-haired freaky people need not apply…”  not much different, IMO.

    F*** you, you f***ing liberal, hippie!” He shrieked at me.

    How about, “ … them long haired, hippy-type, pinko fags! I betchya he’s even got a commie flag..”

    Or just a couple years ago it was cars vs cyclists, runners on the wrong side of the shared bike path, and the reverse.  A few people just self righteous angry nutcases.

    I’m radically moderate, vote conservative because that’s less crazy than the radical left, and fight for all our rights granted by the constitution.

    And I too fear for our great country.

     

    Nov 13, 2020 at 10:01 pm #3684010
    Luke Schmidt
    BPL Member

    @cameron

    Locale: Alaska

    Jay said, “Nearly half the country voted for him, does that mean half of our voters are nut-jobs and psychos ? I hope not.”

    Excellent point Jay, let’s just add “half the country voted for the other guy, they can’t all be communist control freaks either” Nope they aren’t.

    From there you have a basis to talk.

    I think an intelligent news consumer should remember a few things

    First actually solving problems isn’t as newsworthy as you’d think. Did anybody notice ISIS is basically gone? I don’t recall even Republicans talking about that.

    Second politicians need something to be against and a problem to solve. If there isn’t a legit problem or villain they’ll invent them.

    Finally actually solving problems requires compromising. That means hard choices. Politicians avoid hard choices like the plague. Go back to 2008 and 2016 when Dems and Republicans respectively controlled all 3 branches of government. How much did they get done withall that power? Not much actually.

    Remember those 3 points and you’ll see through a lot of the antics in our country.

