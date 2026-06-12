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Backpacking packs often ride on the coattails of their fabric specs. Whether it’s abrasion resistance, tear strength, or water resistance, the extent to which a finished product’s performance matches the specs of its fabrics depends on how the pack is designed and constructed. In this context, we use a simple shower test to assess the water resistance of backpacks, evaluating not only their fabrics but also their seams and closures.

Backpacking packs are not necessarily “waterproof.” Even when they use waterproof or highly water-resistant fabrics, water can still enter through seams, stitch holes, zippers, roll-top closures, hydration ports, drawcord collars, and strap anchors. In the field, during sustained heavy rain, a fabric may resist wetting very well, while the pack system as a whole still allows water to seep into the packbag.

Herein, I describe a simple shower-based method to evaluate practical water resistance in a backpack. The goal is not to reproduce every variable of a real storm. Wind, pack movement, body heat, abrasion, shoulder-strap water tracking, and long-duration saturation all influence real-world performance. Instead, this method provides a controlled, repeatable, and practical way to screen for water ingress under a short-duration, high-intensity exposure.

This test is intentionally simple. It uses a household shower, a packed backpack, and a large cotton pillowcase as the internal witness material.

Purpose of the Test

This method is designed to answer one practical question:

After a controlled 30-minute shower exposure, how much water enters the pack’s main compartment?

In addition, the test must provide the minimum viable conditions capable of differentiating the water resistance of different backpacks with materially different water-resistance behavior (fabrics, construction, etc.).

The method is not intended to certify a pack as waterproof. It is a comparative screening test that helps identify obvious or meaningful leakage through construction features such as seams, closures, zippers, and panel interfaces. Moreover, the method is best used as a screening tool to compare different backpacks, not as a predictor of water ingress in an actual rainstorm while the pack is being worn, placed on the ground, sat upon, and intermittently accessed.



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