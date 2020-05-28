Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Gear Reviews / Gear Review (Limited) / Seek Outside Divide 4500 Pack Review

Seek Outside Divide 4500 Pack Review

by on Gear Review (Limited), New Features

Introduction

The Seek Outside Divide 4500  (54 oz / 1531 g, $359) is a high-capacity external frame backpack designed to carry heavy loads. Seek Outside introduced this pack in 2016. It features a roll-top closure, multiple compression straps and attachment points, two oversized side pockets, and a back pocket. The bag material is waterproof, and all materials are heavy-duty, intended to give long service in rough conditions.

seek outside divide 4500 backpack

Photo: Seek Outside

About This Review

This Limited Review of the Seek Outside Divide 4500 is based on my experience with the pack during a 10-day, 150-mile section hike of the Desert Trail in the Mojave Desert of California, March 2020.

Features and Specifications

  • Base MSRP: $359
  • External frame
  • Roll-top closure
  • Waterproof X-Pac fabric
  • Dual-adjustment straps on hip belt
  • Gatekeeper buckles allow compression straps to be easily added or removed
  • Optional accessories include top lid, frame extensions, hipbelt pockets, lumbar pad, bottle holster
  • No hydration ports
  • Minimal weight 2 lb 12 oz (1250 g)
  • Weight as tested 3 lb 6 oz (1530 g)
  • 3000 – 4500 cu in (50 – 75 L) volume
  • Carries 50+ lb (23+ kg) loads
  • Adjustable harness fits torsos 16-20 in (40-50 cm), 18-22 in (45 – 55 cm) with optional frame extension
  • Five hipbelt sizes fit 26-48 in (66-122 cm) hip range

Performance Assessment

CriteriaObservations and issues
Load HaulingRigid U-shaped external frame and well-padded yoked harness enabled me to comfortably carry loads of up to 40 lbs (18 kg). Dual straps on hipbelt provided a comfortable and secure fit.
Load AdaptabilityThe side, top, and bottom compression straps minimized volume as water carries went from 8 L to 1 L, and my food supply went from 8 days to 1 day. However, the main bag is cavernous, 38 inches (97 cm) tall when unrolled. It's a long reach to grab gear.
Usability and FlexibilityThe Divide 4500 comes with an abundance of straps and gatekeeper buckles that are easy to move around between the many attachment loops. The optional hipbelt pocket is positioned too far back, making it difficult to access. The optional lumbar pad increased comfort with heavy loads, increased airflow to back. The pack was easy to balance. A lack of a hydration port meant that I used a side pocket for a hydration bladder, which was easily accommodated by the oversize side pockets.
Agility During Off-trail TravelArticulated hipbelt maintained my freedom of movement. Curved frame geometry kept the load close to my back. Cordlocked drawstrings on back and side pockets kept items secure when clambering up and down rocks.
DurabilityHeavy-duty mesh and solid fabrics resisted abrasion from rocks and thorny vegetation very well. There are a lot of both on the Desert Trail.
Water ResistanceAlthough I did not seam-seal the pack, only minimal moisture entered the Divide 4500 in an all-day rainstorm.
WeightSeek Outside bills the Divide 4500 as an ultralight pack, placing it in the 2.5 lb(1 kg) category. This billing is unrealistically low, as most configurations result in a 3+ pound (1.4+ kg) pack weight. Such weight doesn't qualify as ultralight in my book. But it does qualify as light, especially in the context of its load and volume capacity.

Commentary

What makes the Seek Outside Divide 4500 unique?

  • Wide Load Range
  • Robust Construction and Materials
  • Configurability
  • Suspension
Harness adjustment yoke

The yoked harness is easy to adjust to a range of torso lengths

Load Range

I tested the Divide 4500 on a 10-day hike of the Desert Trail in California. With long stretches between food and water caches, I carried loads ranging from 20 to 40 lbs (9  to 18 kg). The pack readily accommodated my maximum load of 6 days food and 6 L of water. I can easily imagine the pack accommodating the kind of bulky gear I bring when leading youth groups: a 4L pot, mixing bowls, bear canister, etc. Conversely, compression down to my base load (15 lbs / 6.5 kg) plus a day of food and 2 L of water was no problem.

Divide 4500 w 7d food 4L water

The Divide 4500 after stocking from a cache outside Joshua Tree NP, with 7 days of food and 3 L of water. There are plenty of attachment points to strap on a ukulele, a solar charger, and some wet socks.

Robust Construction and Materials

A ten-day trip is insufficient to assess long-term durability, but the Desert Trail dishes out plenty of pack (and human) abuse per mile. I routinely subjected the Seek Outside Divide 4500 to thorny vegetation and extensive abrasion from rock scrambles. The pack showed no damage or signs of wear. The side pockets are 500d Cordura. The back pocket is a mesh-solid hybrid, with the mesh a non-stretchy heavy-gauge material. These are the most vulnerable points on a pack when bushwhacking, but they were undamaged.

The laminated X-Pac material forming the main bag is heavy (4.4 to 7 oz/sq yd, 150 to 240 g/sq m) and somewhat stiff. This material is exceptionally waterproof (200 PSI, 140K mm H2O) but must be seam-sealed to achieve full water tightness. I hiked for hours in the rain one day with the pack exposed and noted only minimal water infiltration, despite not having seam-sealed the pack.

Close inspection of the Divide 4500 revealed its workmanship to be top-notch. The seams are straight and even and are double-seamed or zig-zagged for strength where appropriate. Seams are covered with tape to prevent fraying, and no loose ends are left to unravel.

Configurability

A key attribute of the Seek Outside Divide 4500 is its flexibility and how easy it is to configure. I ordered my tester pack with the lighter gray Xpac fabric (the heavier olive material adds 3 oz / 85 g), a lumbar pad (+ 3 oz / 85 g) and a hipbelt pocket (+ 2 oz / 57 g). I opted against ordering the frame extensions, which increase load capacity because I have no intention of ever carrying 60+ lb loads. A top lid is also available.

I adjusted the torso length per the manufacturer’s instructions, a fairly simple operation. I tested the ride of the pack with and without the lumbar pad and opted to keep it mounted as it increased carry comfort with heavier loads and also increased air circulation along my back. I retained the removable horizontal stay (2.5 oz / 71 g) for the same reasons.

Among the distinctive features of this pack are the numerous loops for strap attachment, and the use of gatekeeper buckles for rapid attachment and removal of straps. To minimize weight, I opted to leave off the top “V” strap, the two bottom straps, and used only two, rather than three, side compression straps. The trail weight of this arrangement (size M hipbelt), was 3 lb 6 oz (1.5kg).

gatekeeper panel

Gatekeeper buckles latched for secure attachment and unlatched for removal. You squeeze down on the top bar (on the left in these pictures) to pop open the latch.

The Divide has no hydration ports, which increases its water tightness and suitability for packrafting. It has two very large side pockets. Each pocket can accommodate two 1 L Nalgene or two 1.5 L Smartwater bottles. I prefer to hydrate on-trail with a bladder. It was little trouble to fit a Platypus 2.0 L Hoser bladder in a side pocket, clip its top loop to a compression strap with a mini-biner, cut the drink tube to size and clip it to the shoulder strap.

Load Carry

The Seek Outside Divide 4500 is not an ultralight pack. To justify its weight, it has to carry heavy loads securely and comfortably. A 0.5 inch (1.3 cm) anodized 6061 T6 aluminum external frame is key to load capacity. The frame runs in a U-shape around the perimeter of the pack bag and has a concave curve at the bottom to wrap the pack closer to your body. This geometry keeps the pack’s center of gravity closer to your center of gravity.

The shoulder straps and hipbelt are well-padded. The hipbelt is 5 inches (13 cm) wide and has two independently adjustable 1-inch (2.5 cm) straps. I find the two-strap configuration to provide a superior fit, both on this pack and other packs I own.

Dual hipbelt

Divide 4500 hipbelt and hip pocket.

The Divide carried loads of up to 40 lbs (18 kg) over rough terrain with minimal flexion and no buckling. The load remained well-distributed at all times, and the pack was easy to balance without much fuss. I believe it could easily cope with an additional 20 lbs (9 kg), but I am not anxious to test this assertion.

Equally important on this hike, the Divide moved with me on innumerable scrambles, climbs, and sidehill traverses. At no time did I feel thrown off-balance by the pack. The Divide hipbelt is articulated, which simply means that it is attached along the bottom edge of the frame and can swivel up and down. This feature is very helpful when scrambling over rocks and reaching for handholds.

Hipbelt articulation

The hipbelt is attached by loops to the bottom of the frame, allowing it to rotate. Optional lumbar pad is shown.

In short, the pack’s ability to move with me was superb. It made carrying 30 to 40 lb (12 to 18 kg) loads about as comfortable as is possible.

Rock scrambling with the pack

Scrambling up Lost Palms Canyon with a 40 lb load in the Seek Outside Divide 4500.

Compared To…

Last fall, I bought the Andrew Skurka-designed Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 60-75L. This pack checks many of the same boxes as the Seek Outside Divide 4500 concerning capacity and compressibility and addresses many of the same use cases. I have taken the Flex Capacitor on two trips: a 4-day fall loop through the canyon country of western Colorado, and a winter overnight in the Front Range foothills.

The Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor 60-75 L vs. the Seek Outside Divide 4500

CriterionCommentsEdge
WeightFlex Capacitor 43 oz (1220 g), Divide 4500 54 oz (1530 g)Flex Capacitor
Max volume75L bothTie
Min volumeFlex Capacitor 60L, Divide 4500 50LDivide 4500
Carry comfortThe Flex Capacitor has a high center of gravity, making it tippy. Single-strap hipbelt constantly loosened and slid downDivide 4500, big time
DurabilityMesh side pockets of Flex Capacitor were shredded in bushwhack. The Divide 4500 is made of much burlier material.Divide 4500
ConfigurabilityFew attachment points on Flex Capacitor, the Divide 4500 has many attachment points.Divide 4500
Organization and accessibilityFlex Capacitor has a zippered top lid and zippered main opening (works better than you think). Divide 4500 has back mesh pocket (good) and long roll-top opening (not great)Flex Capacitor
CostFlex Capacitor $220, Divide 4500 $359 baseFlex Capacitor

Strengths

  • Rugged and durable
  • Comfortable carry
  • High capacity
  • Waterproof with seam-sealing
  • Adaptable storage options

Limitations

  • Heavy. Best use cases are cold-weather trips, guiding, packrafting, hunting, and long water/food carries
  • Hip pocket access is awkward
  • No hydration ports or sleeve

Where to Buy

  • You can buy the Seek Outside Divide 4500 here.

Related content

Podcasts:

Forums:

DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)

  • Product(s) discussed in this article may have been purchased by the author(s) from a retailer or direct from a manufacturer, or by Backpacking Light for the author. The purchase price may have been discounted as a result of our industry professional status with the seller. However, these discounts came with no obligation to provide media coverage or a product review. Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for guaranteed media placement or product review coverage.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in this article may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
  • Read about our approach to journalistic integrity, product reviews, and affiliate marketing here.

Comments

Home Forums Seek Outside Divide 4500 Backpack Review

Viewing 13 posts - 1 through 13 (of 13 total)
Forums are supported by our merchant partners (disclosure)
Login to post (Basic Membership required)
  • Author
    Posts
  • May 27, 2020 at 6:44 pm #3649622
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    The Seek Outside Divide 4500 (54 oz / 1531 g, $359) is a high-capacity external frame backpack designed to carry heavy loads.

    May 27, 2020 at 7:13 pm #3649630
    Adam G
    BPL Member

    @adamg

    It’s an amazing pack. In the quarantine, I was hiking around the city with a pack to get some exercise. I loaded it up and weighed it. It said 40 lbs but didn’t feel even close when I was wearing it. I figured my scale was broken. I then took out everything and weighed it individually, knowing that the 20 lb ankle weights were indeed 20 lbs. The scale was right. I loaded it up to 50 lbs just to make the relatively flat hike harder. Carried like a dream.

    May 27, 2020 at 7:22 pm #3649634
    Mike M
    BPL Member

    @mtwarden

    Locale: Montana

    Thanks for the review!

    I purchased my pack early this winter and got in close to a dozen winter trips.  Just finished the Bob Marshall Open and used the same pack.

    I really like this pack for winter camping, or any trip where you need more volume or are carrying heavy loads.  The X Pac material is bomber and as close to waterproof as a pack can be.  It carries extremely well, much more so than an internal frame pack I’ve used (and that’s been a lot of them!).  The same frame is used by big game hunters and can easily handle loads of 100 lbs (wether one could handle carrying 100 lbs is a different question).  If I’m only packing 20 lbs or less and don’t need the volume, I’ll choose another pack- otherwise the Divide gets the nod.

    It’s lightweight for an external frame pack, ultralight might be a stretch.  For longer trips, winter trips and trips that require carrying more weight- I think you’d be hard pressed to find a better pack.

     

    May 28, 2020 at 6:49 am #3649678
    D M
    BPL Member

    @farwalker

    Locale: What, ME worry?

    Really nice review, but four YEARS late. I’ve been trumpeting this and the Gila 3500 for years and all I got was crickets…..even though I’ve used it for 6,000 miles…yea I know sour grapes but really?

    May 28, 2020 at 8:04 am #3649688
    Jeff McWilliams
    BPL Member

    @jjmcwill

    Locale: Midwest

    Nice review.  Based on the photos, I personally would be exchanging the hip belt for a size up.  I don’t like when the padded wings barely end on the sides of my hips, like this one appears to in the photo.

    What’s the consensus on this?   Should a padded hip belt wrap around more for better comfort, or is it sufficient as shown in Drew’s photo?

    May 28, 2020 at 8:21 am #3649690
    Mike M
    BPL Member

    @mtwarden

    Locale: Montana

    I definitely prefer mine to wrap around more than what is pictured.  I’ve seen some folks where them where there is only an inch gap, that’s too much the other direction.  The sweet spot for me is having that belt fully enclosing the front of my hip bones

    May 28, 2020 at 8:33 am #3649698
    Benjamin Perry
    BPL Member

    @olias_of_sunhillow

    My own preference would be a longer hip belt with a greater degree of wrap. Perhaps this also impacted the usefulness of the hip pocket on Drew’s trip?

    May 28, 2020 at 8:52 am #3649702
    Mike M
    BPL Member

    @mtwarden

    Locale: Montana

    ^ very possible; I have the optional hip pockets on mine and are easily accessible and unlike other manufacturers, the SO ones are very generously sized so you can fit a fair amount ear in them

    May 28, 2020 at 9:04 am #3649703
    Drew Smith
    BPL Member

    @drewsmith

    Locale: Colorado Rockies

    Re: hipbelt sizes, @olias_of_sunhillow, @mtwarden, @jjmcwill

    My waist size is 34″, at the upper range of the medium size spec (29-34″). I opted for that because my waist shrinks during hikes and I hate running out of room to tighten down.

    Even though I am at the upper end of the nominal range, you’ll note there is plenty tag end on the straps. Something to keep in mind if you are deciding between sizes. Although I can’t speak for Seek Outside, I bet they would accommodate you if you asked to order two and return one.

    How much wrap one prefers is subjective of course. I found the hip belt ride of the Divide 4500 to be one of the most comfortable of the many packs I have owned over the decades. Perhaps the large size would have been even better, but I have no complaints.

     

    May 28, 2020 at 10:57 am #3649724
    Gerard Mulford
    BPL Member

    @gdm2

    Locale: Montgomery County, MD

    +1 on the hipbelt comfort and overall ride of these packs.  Between my sons and I we have 2 Divides and one Unaweep (another model with the same suspension).  Carries great from 15# to 65#, and able to cinch down or expand as needed to position the loads accordingly.

    Old school design (…bag, hip belt, and shoulder straps all connected directly to frame) meets modern materials and adds some new tricks.

    May 28, 2020 at 12:38 pm #3649745
    kevin timm
    BPL Member

    @ktimm

    Locale: Colorado (SeekOutside)

    We recommend at least 1.5 inches past the front of the illiacs . The Lumbar pad does reduce the belt wrap slightly.

    Yes we exchange belts all the time to get the right size.

    May 28, 2020 at 1:50 pm #3649762
    Pedestrian
    BPL Member

    @pedestrian

    Am I missing something here?

    The Divide’s been around at least 4-5 years and extensively written about and discussed on various threads on BPL with a bunch of informal reviews. If BPL felt compelled at this late stage to publish a review it would have to add some value beyond what’s already out there. Why bother doing a “Limited” review with marginal additional value?

    Or follow up with a longer term review.

     

     

    May 28, 2020 at 8:21 pm #3649847
    Ken Thompson
    BPL Member

    @here

    Locale: Right there

    I agree with the review and have for years.  I too wonder about BPL reviewing years old gear like the Divide, the Moment as well. Both well discussed in the forum. The Divide review is also labeled new features but nothing is mentioned.

    A great pack but an odd timed review choice.

    Delete less, discuss more. Learn.

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 13 posts - 1 through 13 (of 13 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About