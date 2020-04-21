Podcast 26 | Load Hauling

Stream



Subscribe

Summary

Note: This podcast was recorded in early February 2020 – before Covid-19 social distancing measures went into place.

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan and Andrew talk about load hauling – how to go as light as possible when the nature of your trip (packrafting, desert water carries, winter travel, etc.) requires specialized and (often) heavy gear.

After catching up (Ryan is running some cool experiments) the guys talk gear: packs, footwear, and other considerations for when the pack weight starts to creep up. After that they move into a discussion of skills that can lighten up a trip, even when the equipment is heavy.

Ryan updates the listeners on cool new stuff going on at BPL, and Andrew talks about his new favorite thing – a new pair of ultralight running shoes.

The episode wraps with an interview of Kevin Timm, owner and founder of Seek Outside. In a wide-ranging discussion, Kevin and Andrew talk about:

Seek Outside’s story and gear design aesthetic

What Kevin values in a piece of gear

Kevin’s advice to budding outdoorsy industry entrepreneurs

Lessons learned

The overlap between hunters and backpackers

Conservation and public lands use

And more!

Outline

Links

Seek Outside contact info: Website Facebook Instagram Twitter



Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Submit them via email or Twitter and get featured on our next podcast!

Credits

Backpacking Light – Executive Producer

Ryan Jordan – Director and Host

Andrew Marshall – Producer and Host

Kevin Timm – Guest Interview

Look for Me in the Mountains – Music

Sponsors

This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at podcast@backpackinglight.com, or follow us on social media –

Related Content