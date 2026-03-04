March 5 to 7 - TRAIL DAYS ONLINE 2026! Registration is OPEN (FREE!)

Podcast Episode March 3, 2026

Episode 144 | Trail Steepness vs. Difficulty

Backpacking Light Podcast Episode 133 - Route Slope (Grade) vs.. Difficulty

Episode Summary

Hiking effort doesn’t scale smoothly with slope. It shifts across physiological regimes driven by muscle contraction type, aerobic limits, gait mechanics, and safety regulation. In this episode, we explain why mild downhill can be most efficient, why steep grades impose nonlinear time penalties, and how modeling human regulation improves trip planning accuracy.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What's New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Gear

This episode features the Garmin Fenix series watches. From the host: "Garmin's Fenix series watches have been one of the most important tools in my backcountry training and research workflow. I rely on them daily to monitor pace, elevation gain, heart rate, and movement efficiency across mountain days. The longitudinal data produced by these watches has been especially valuable for analyzing metabolic cost in terrain, which directly informed the development of the Metabolic Energy Mile framework. The same datasets also support the modeling behind the TRIPS planning platform, where terrain, load, and physiology intersect to predict effort and travel time in wilderness environments. These watches remain core research instruments for me." – Ryan Jordan

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED

The Fenix 8 AMOLED is the current standard-bearer of ABC/GPS fitness watches. It offers similar guts and sensor technology as the Garmin Epix Pro 2 (including multiband/L5), but with a modified (simpler) user interface and a new codebase. Recent firmware updates in late 2024 have improved responsiveness, battery life, customization features, and usability.

WEIGHT: 2.57 ounces (73 g)

WEIGHT: 2.57 ounces (73 g)
Standard Model Sapphire Model

Trail Steepness vs. Difficulty

  • Hiking difficulty cannot be accurately predicted using elevation gain and mileage alone.
  • Metabolic cost does not scale smoothly with slope; human locomotion shifts across distinct physiological and biomechanical regimes.
  • Mild downhill (≈ -5% to -10%) often produces the lowest metabolic cost due to gravitational assistance with minimal braking demand.
  • Moderate uphill is governed by aerobic steady-state regulation, where speed is adjusted to maintain sustainable heart rate below lactate threshold.
  • Mechanical power output on uphill terrain increases with body mass, pack mass, and vertical velocity.
  • Steep uphill (≈ ≥20%) triggers biomechanical inefficiencies: shortened stride, increased vertical oscillation, reduced elastic energy return, and greater quadriceps demand.
  • At steep grades, hikers down-regulate effort anticipatorily to prevent excessive metabolic strain, causing nonlinear speed reductions.
  • Moderate downhill shifts muscular demand from propulsion to eccentric braking, increasing mechanical stress and cardiovascular demand.
  • Eccentric contractions generate high force with lower oxygen cost but produce greater muscle microtrauma and delayed onset soreness.
  • Very steep downhill (≈ ≤ -25%) becomes stability-limited, where speed is capped voluntarily to reduce fall risk.
  • Transition points between terrain regimes create disproportionate time penalties that smooth mathematical models fail to capture.
  • Time estimation errors cluster at biomechanical thresholds rather than across gradual slope changes.
  • Aerobic fitness, pack weight, technical skill, and risk tolerance shift individual transition points.
  • Backpacking performance is governed by concentric vs. eccentric muscle work, aerobic vs. threshold metabolism, gait mechanics, and neurological regulation.
  • TRIPS parameterizes these regimes explicitly using grade-dependent power regulation, braking costs, and stability constraints to improve time and energy prediction accuracy.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Episode 144 | Trail Steepness vs. Difficulty

  • Mar 3, 2026 at 5:42 pm #3848559
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 144 | Trail Steepness vs. Difficulty

    How physiology and biomechanics shape hiking effort across terrain – and why slope doesn’t predict time or energy linearly.

    Mar 3, 2026 at 5:42 pm #3848561
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    Share an experience where you have been surprised by how long a trail took to hike because of unexpected grade or other types of terrain difficulty.

