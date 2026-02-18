You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue
Podcast Episode February 18, 2026

Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue

Episode 143 Managing Backcountry Fatigue

Episode Summary

This episode presents an operational framework for fatigue management in backcountry travel grounded in a non-circular load–fatigue–capacity model. Load is defined as external demand, fatigue as accumulated physiological and cognitive degradation, and remaining capacity as current ability. Risk is treated as the ratio of current load to remaining capacity. The discussion emphasizes field-relevant behavioral levers that reduce load, slow fatigue accumulation, and improve recovery.

together with Brynje

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Brynje, home to the most sophisticated and effective baselayers available - modern fishnet fabrics made with polypropylene or merino wool.

See it at Brynje USA

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Managing Fatigue

  • The difference between load and fatigue
  • How to estimate remaining capacity during a long day
  • Acute vs chronic fatigue on multi-day trips
  • Why descents often create more fatigue than climbs
  • Managing cognitive load in complex terrain
  • Using time-of-day windows to preserve margin
  • How fueling errors affect late-day decision quality
  • Hydration and its impact on internal load
  • When to shorten a day instead of pushing mileage
  • Recognizing early indicators of declining capacity
  • Group dynamics and load redistribution
  • How terrain choice changes risk without changing mileage
  • Recovery practices

Home Forums Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue

  • Feb 18, 2026 at 2:45 am #3848038
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue

This episode presents an operational framework for fatigue management in backcountry travel grounded in a non-circular load–fatigue–capacity model. Load is defined as external demand, fatigue as accumulated physiological and cognitive degradation, and remaining capacity as current ability. Risk is treated as the ratio of current load to remaining capacity. The discussion emphasizes field-relevant behavioral levers that reduce load, slow fatigue accumulation, and improve recovery.

    Feb 18, 2026 at 2:26 pm #3848051
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    At what point during a trip do you most often notice fatigue affecting your decision-making rather than just your physical performance?

    Which lever — pacing, terrain selection, timing, fueling, hydration, or recovery — has most consistently changed outcomes for you in the field?

    Have you experienced a situation where load exceeded your remaining capacity? What signals did you miss, or recognize too late?

Feedback / Tips / Questions

  • podcast@backpackinglight.com

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

