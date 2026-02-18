Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue
Episode Summary
This episode presents an operational framework for fatigue management in backcountry travel grounded in a non-circular load–fatigue–capacity model. Load is defined as external demand, fatigue as accumulated physiological and cognitive degradation, and remaining capacity as current ability. Risk is treated as the ratio of current load to remaining capacity. The discussion emphasizes field-relevant behavioral levers that reduce load, slow fatigue accumulation, and improve recovery.
Show Notes:
Managing Fatigue
- The difference between load and fatigue
- How to estimate remaining capacity during a long day
- Acute vs chronic fatigue on multi-day trips
- Why descents often create more fatigue than climbs
- Managing cognitive load in complex terrain
- Using time-of-day windows to preserve margin
- How fueling errors affect late-day decision quality
- Hydration and its impact on internal load
- When to shorten a day instead of pushing mileage
- Recognizing early indicators of declining capacity
- Group dynamics and load redistribution
- How terrain choice changes risk without changing mileage
- Recovery practices
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Wilderness Skills: The Metabolic Cost of Bushwhacking: Brush Work, Impedance Work, and Hazard Work
- Wilderness Skills: The Metabolic Energy Mile Framework: A Systems-Based Approach to Measuring the Cost of Walking a Mile
- Wilderness Skills: Risk Management for Fringe Season Backpacking
