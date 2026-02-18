Podcast Episode February 18, 2026

Episode 143 | Managing Fatigue

Episode Summary

This episode presents an operational framework for fatigue management in backcountry travel grounded in a non-circular load–fatigue–capacity model. Load is defined as external demand, fatigue as accumulated physiological and cognitive degradation, and remaining capacity as current ability. Risk is treated as the ratio of current load to remaining capacity. The discussion emphasizes field-relevant behavioral levers that reduce load, slow fatigue accumulation, and improve recovery.

Show Notes:

Managing Fatigue

The difference between load and fatigue

How to estimate remaining capacity during a long day

Acute vs chronic fatigue on multi-day trips

Why descents often create more fatigue than climbs

Managing cognitive load in complex terrain

Using time-of-day windows to preserve margin

How fueling errors affect late-day decision quality

Hydration and its impact on internal load

When to shorten a day instead of pushing mileage

Recognizing early indicators of declining capacity

Group dynamics and load redistribution

How terrain choice changes risk without changing mileage

Recovery practices

