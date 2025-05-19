Episode 125 | How to Plan a Long Thru-Hike
Many hikers dream of completing a long thru-hike, but face physical, mental, and logistical challenges that often lead to burnout, injury, or quitting. It's easy to fall into the trap of overexertion, gear failures, poor nutrition, and mental fatigue. In this episode, Nikki Stavile shares thru-hiking strategies to help you prepare mentally, train physically, manage your gear and nutrition, and stay emotionally resilient - so you can hike smarter, happier, and healthier.
How to Plan a Long Thru Hike
BPL contributor Nikki Stavile joins the podcast for a discussion of how to plan a long thru-hike, including:
- Mental Preparation
- Route Planning
- Physical Training
- Gear Selection
- On Trail Physical Health
- Nutrition Strategy
- Mental Health while on the Trail
