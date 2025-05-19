Podcast Episode May 19, 2025

Episode 125 | How to Plan a Long Thru-Hike

Episode Summary

Many hikers dream of completing a long thru-hike, but face physical, mental, and logistical challenges that often lead to burnout, injury, or quitting. It's easy to fall into the trap of overexertion, gear failures, poor nutrition, and mental fatigue. In this episode, Nikki Stavile shares thru-hiking strategies to help you prepare mentally, train physically, manage your gear and nutrition, and stay emotionally resilient - so you can hike smarter, happier, and healthier.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

Featured Brands and Products

How to Plan a Long Thru Hike

BPL contributor Nikki Stavile joins the podcast for a discussion of how to plan a long thru-hike, including:

Mental Preparation

Route Planning

Physical Training

Gear Selection

On Trail Physical Health

Nutrition Strategy

Mental Health while on the Trail

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Unlimited Members Exclusive Resources

