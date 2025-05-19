You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 125 | How to Plan a Long Thru-Hike
Episode 125 | How to Plan a Long Thru-Hike

Many hikers dream of completing a long thru-hike, but face physical, mental, and logistical challenges that often lead to burnout, injury, or quitting. It's easy to fall into the trap of overexertion, gear failures, poor nutrition, and mental fatigue. In this episode, Nikki Stavile shares thru-hiking strategies to help you prepare mentally, train physically, manage your gear and nutrition, and stay emotionally resilient - so you can hike smarter, happier, and healthier.

together with Ombraz Armless Sunglasses

Ombraz Sunglasses don't have arms or hinges. Do you understand what that means? No parts to lose or break! With nearly indestructible frames, world-class Zeiss optics, and adjustable and secure retainer cord that fits any headwear, Ombraz Sunglasses are the minimalist, ultralight solution for backpackers who don't want to carry a hard case to protect expensive sunglasses.

See it at Ombraz

Featured Brands and Products

Ombraz Armless Sunglasses
Ombraz Armless Sunglasses

Ombraz Armless Sunglasses feature a patented armless design for a secure, all-day fit without pressure points, using adjustable cords for comfort. Lightweight and durable, they offer polarized lenses for clear vision and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor activities like hiking, running, or water sports.

See it at Ombraz Our Review

How to Plan a Long Thru Hike

BPL contributor Nikki Stavile joins the podcast for a discussion of how to plan a long thru-hike, including:

  • Mental Preparation
  • Route Planning
  • Physical Training
  • Gear Selection
  • On Trail Physical Health
  • Nutrition Strategy
  • Mental Health while on the Trail

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

