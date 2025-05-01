This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Trust Disclosures (Beta) Backpacking Light receives financial compensation from Ombraz in the form of advertising and sponsorships (e.g., podcasts, email newsletters, and events). Ombraz provided complimentary product samples featured in this review; however, the provision of these products was not contingent on publishing a review or providing editorial coverage. Ombraz was invited to review the accuracy of our description of fit-related limitations. Their feedback was limited to factual clarification and did not influence the structure, conclusions, or tone of the review. This article contains affiliate links to Ombraz and other online retailers. View the GearTrust audit report (PDF) for this article. Backpacking Light does not accept financial compensation for product placements in editorial coverage, including reviews. Learn more about Backpacking Light Trust Standards.

Introduction

I’ve worn the same wraparound sunglasses – Smith Challis or Hookset models – for years. I stuck with them because they were durable, stable on my face (good fit), and had clear, photochromic glass optics (which I appreciated most for fly fishing). But they always came with compromises: arms that dug into the sides of my head when worn with headwear, and a heavy, bulky case I never wanted to carry.

About two years ago, I discovered Ombraz armless sunglasses. This review is based on two years of field use in alpine and high desert hiking, backpacking, snowshoeing, and mountaineering activities.

I was hoping for something that worked with the realities of backcountry travel: less interference with helmets, hats, and hoods; no breakable arms or hinges; and less bulk when not in use. Ombraz promised all of that. What I didn’t expect was that they’d also become the most comfortable sunglasses I’ve ever worn.

Ombraz Sunglasses Ombraz Sunglasses feature a patented armless design for a secure, all-day fit without pressure points, using adjustable cords for comfort. Lightweight and durable, they offer polarized lenses for clear vision and UV protection, making them ideal for outdoor activities like hiking, running, or water sports. WEIGHT: 0.8oz (23 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Ombraz

Ultralight Context

Hardcore ultralighters who expound the virtues of Rollens and other disposables because of their low cost and low weight may not appreciate the form, function, optical performance, or price associated with premium sunglasses. If you’re going to roll with Rollens et al., that’s fine – just understand the limitations. I spend more than 1,000 hours a year wearing sunglasses in the backcountry, so I place a higher priority on comfort, durable longevity (especially lenses), and optical performance than on light weight and low cost.

Design & Technology

Frame

The Ombraz frame is manufactured from TR-90 nylon, a thermoplastic polymer widely used in performance eyewear due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to deformation under stress. The design eliminates traditional temple arms and hinges entirely, resulting in a simplified, monolithic frame architecture.



--- End of free preview ---