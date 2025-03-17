You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 121 | What is Thru-hiking & GGG Giveaway
Podcast Episode March 17, 2025

Episode 121 | What is Thru-hiking & GGG Giveaway

together with Garage Grown Gear

We are excited to be partnering with Garage Grown Gear, your hub for ultralight gear, on their annual Thru-Hiking Giveaway! To celebrate all things thru-hiking, we're giving away $15,000 worth of ultralight backpacking gear to 10 winners from dozens of amazing outdoor brands including Gossamer Gear, Zpacks, Western Mountaineering, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Enlightened Equipment, and FarPointe, just to name a few. Enter now via the link in the show notes, and you just might be one of the lucky winners to receive a ton of gear for your long-distance adventures!

Enter the Giveaway

Episode Summary

In episode 121 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about how to plan a short thru-hike.

Listen Now

Show Notes

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Norda
Norda

The Norda Shoe company offers ultralight trail running shoes that weighs less than 8 ounces per shoe, offer a low drop, and stack heights with enough midsole cushion for backpacking - and here's the best part - the durability required to give you more than a thousand miles of service on a single pair.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Six Steps to Plan Your First Thru Hike

  1. Four Constraints when Planning a Thruhike – time to travel and hike, experience, trail, time of year
  2. Permits and Regulations – trail permits, camping permits / regulations, food storage regulations, campfire regulations, etc.
  3. Building the Itinerary – trail bucket list, resupply strategy, rest days, permit and regulation compliance
  4. Gear Selection – risk management, experience, capacity, and shared gear (for group trips)
  5. Shakedown Hike
  6. Mental Preparation & Contingency Plans – risk management, weather, gear failures

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

How to Subscribe

More Episodes

Credits

Feedback / Tips / Questions

More Backpacking Light

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 121 | What is Thru-hiking & GGG Giveaway

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Mar 17, 2025 at 9:16 am #3830460
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 121 | What is Thru-hiking & GGG Giveaway

    Show Notes What’s New at Backpacking Light? Giveaway: Garage Grown Gear x Backpacking Light Thru-Hiking Giveaway Watch the archive of Trail Days Onlin

    Mar 17, 2025 at 10:52 am #3830476
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    We’d like to hear about your “short thru-hikes” – what trails have you done that are in the 100 to 500 mile range, and how many days did you spend on the trail? What did you learn about these trips that was different than shorter backpacking trips?

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Trail Days Online! 2025 is this week:

Thursday, February 27 through Saturday, March 1 - Registration is Free.

Register Now


Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...