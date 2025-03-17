Episode 121 | What is Thru-hiking & GGG Giveaway
together with Garage Grown Gear
We are excited to be partnering with Garage Grown Gear, your hub for ultralight gear, on their annual Thru-Hiking Giveaway! To celebrate all things thru-hiking, we're giving away $15,000 worth of ultralight backpacking gear to 10 winners from dozens of amazing outdoor brands including Gossamer Gear, Zpacks, Western Mountaineering, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Enlightened Equipment, and FarPointe, just to name a few. Enter now via the link in the show notes, and you just might be one of the lucky winners to receive a ton of gear for your long-distance adventures!
Episode Summary
In episode 121 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about how to plan a short thru-hike.
Listen Now
Show Notes
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Giveaway: Garage Grown Gear x Backpacking Light Thru-Hiking Giveaway
- Watch the archive of Trail Days Online! 2025.
- The recording of the Backpacking Quilts: Technology, Design, and Best Practices is now available.
- Course: March 20, 2025 – First session of Basecamp Live • Spring 2025 Cohort
- Newsletter: March 9, 2025 – How to Fall in Love with Backcountry Travel
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
The Norda Shoe company offers ultralight trail running shoes that weighs less than 8 ounces per shoe, offer a low drop, and stack heights with enough midsole cushion for backpacking - and here's the best part - the durability required to give you more than a thousand miles of service on a single pair.
Six Steps to Plan Your First Thru Hike
- Four Constraints when Planning a Thruhike – time to travel and hike, experience, trail, time of year
- Permits and Regulations – trail permits, camping permits / regulations, food storage regulations, campfire regulations, etc.
- Building the Itinerary – trail bucket list, resupply strategy, rest days, permit and regulation compliance
- Gear Selection – risk management, experience, capacity, and shared gear (for group trips)
- Shakedown Hike
- Mental Preparation & Contingency Plans – risk management, weather, gear failures
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Places: Walking in Circles: A Tahoe Rim Trail Thru-Hike
- Places: Thru-Hiking the John Muir Trail in October
More Episodes
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
